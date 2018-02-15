Best Android tablets to buy in 2020

The Android tablet market is flooded with offerings from mostly unknown brands and manufacturers. Some of them can actually be a solid buy in their own right, but finding just the right one could be a hassle, seeing as how most of them come from China. Some of the big names are still releasing Android-powered tablets, albeit not as frequently as before, when the world was crazy about them.





Still, if you're looking for a really solid Android tablet — be it for multimedia, artistic endeavors, or even work, there are devices that will suit your needs.





There's a handful of companies that still make an effort to develop good Android tablets and there are some cheap, expensive, or somewhere in-between devices that all offer good bang for your buck. But which tablet is the best? Well, they all have their strengths and weaknesses, but one stands out above the rest.





So, let's take a look at the Android tablets that are worth buying in 2020!





Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

No LED camera flash Software is a bit unpolished The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is the latest iteration of Samsung's flagship tablets. The S6 improves upon almost every aspect of the previous generation and is easily the best Android tablet right now. Granted, the competition when it comes to premium Android tablets isn't very strong, but that only makes Samsung's ongoing efforts in this segment more admirable.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 855, the Tab S6 is more than a great tablet for movies. Qualcomm's top-tier chip for 2019 also makes it the best Android tablet for games. They'll run smoothly and with the gorgeous 10.5-inch display, you can enjoy them without having your thumbs constantly in the way.

The audio capabilities of this tablet are also nothing to frown upon. The quad speakers tuned by AKG are loud and clear. And that's great, because if you're looking for an alternative, you're in for a nasty surprise.

The Galaxy Tab S6 has no headphone jack and there are no USB Type-C headphones included in the box, not even a dongle. What is included, however, is the S Pen. A great companion for the tablet, the S Pen makes taking notes, doodling, or even making more complex art, a breeze.

While the Tab S6 falls behind the iPad Pro in some regards, considering the lower starting price and included S Pen (the Apple Pencil is a $130 extra), it's a perfectly adequate alternative if you want to stay away from Apple's ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review Oct 29, 2019, 4:40 AM, by Peter Kostadinov



Google Pixel Slate



Expensive Not as good for creatives and power users as some of the competition

The Pixel Slate is Google’s attempt at creating a premium 2-in-1 hybrid device that aims to bridge the gap between tablets and laptops. It is a premium offering that runs Chrome OS and is a direct competitor to the iPads, Surfaces, and Galaxy Tabs in the high-end tablet sector.





The Google Pixel Slate has a gorgeous 12.3-inch 3000 x 2000 display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is quite a nice thing to look at, both when working and consuming media. The display produces ample 400 nits of brightness, which makes it suitable to work on even in brightly-lit environments. Under the hood, the Pixel Slate is powered by one of four Intel CPUs, ranging from Celeron to Core i7, depending on the option you choose. It also comes in versions with 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB of RAM.





The Slate Keyboard is also a highlight for the Pixel Slate. It has a touchpad and a solid magnetic fold that snaps right onto the back of the Pixel Slate and allows you to tilt the display at many different angles, emulating the feeling of laptop hinges. Unfortunately, however, the Slate Keyboard doesn't come with the Pixel Slate, but is a separate $199 purchase. If you're patient enough, however, the Slate tablet sees big discounts occasionally and sometimes even a free keyboard thrown in the mix.







Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

S Pen included in the box Actually OK cameras on a tablet Cons Older chipset

After the release of the Tab S6, the S4 got a price reduction and became the go-to model for those that want premium features but want to save a couple Benjamins. Of course, Samsung also offers the Tab S5e, but it feels a bit too sluggish for our liking and didn't make the cut.



With the Galaxy Tab S4 , you still get to use Samsung's DeX desktop solution without any additional accessories needed. For example, you can open multiple PC-style applications— including Android and Microsoft Office apps— directly on the Galaxy Tab S4. You can even resize windows, drag and drop content between apps, and use keyboard shortcuts and commands. The experience is further supplemented by the excellent S Pen stylus, which comes in the box.

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz + 1.9GHz) and comes with 4GB of RAM. Sure, the chip is a few generations older, but hey, those savings have to come from somewhere! Inside, there's also respectable 7,300 mAh battery with Fast Charging. The Tab S4 is also available in two storage options – 64GB or 256GB, both expandable to up to 400GB via the microSD card slot.







