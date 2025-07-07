iPad 12th Gen (2026) release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

iPad (A16). | Image credit – PhoneArena









That said, it is not too early to start making some educated guesses – and if this is the iPad you are waiting for, this is definitely the space to watch. Apple makes some of the best tablets you can buy, but let’s be real – most of them aren’t exactly cheap. Still, there has always been that one iPad model that hits the sweet spot for budget-conscious buyers and the upcoming 12th-gen iPad (2026) – or whatever Apple ends up calling it – looks like it will carry that torch next.It is expected to arrive sometime next year as the follow-up to the current 11th-gen iPad (2025) , also known as the iPad (A16), which launched earlier this year. We are still pretty far out from the next-gen release, so there aren’t many leaks yet and concrete details are slim.That said, it is not too early to start making some educated guesses – and if this is the iPad you are waiting for, this is definitely the space to watch.









Apple is expected to release the iPad 12th gen in spring 2026. However, just remember, Apple has waited as long as three years between budget iPad releases before, so the launch timing isn’t set in stone.





And the last three regular iPads so far have launched at different times of the year, so the exact timing is still a bit of a mystery. But if Apple sticks to its recent release schedule, we could see the next one drop in March 2026.



For a clearer idea of when it might launch, check out the table below.





* - probable dates





iPad 12th gen price





The next-gen iPad 12th is expected to launch with a price close to the current model, around $349. That said, things can always change before it hits shelves – like new tariffs – which could push the price up.



For now, though, there is no hint of a price increase, so it should remain Apple’s most affordable tablet option.





* - anticipated price

iPad 12th gen camera





iPads – especially the regular models – aren’t exactly known for their cameras. In fact, tablets usually aren’t bought for photography, but having a decent front camera is handy for video calls and meetings.

You can expect the selfie camera to be placed along the longer, landscape side of the tablet. This setup makes FaceTime and other video chats feel way more natural, just like on the previous generation.

Right now, the base iPad still uses Touch ID built into the power button, so there’s no Face ID support – and that probably won’t change with the next generation either.

Here’s what to expect from the iPad 12th gen cameras:

12 MP main camera

12 MP selfie camera



iPad 12th gen storage





Apple finally stepped up its game with the current model and the next regular iPad should keep that momentum by offering three storage options – including a roomy 512 GB. The base model will likely start at 128 GB, which is a solid upgrade from the previous 64 GB that was starting to feel a bit tight for today’s needs.





iPad 12th gen expected storage capacity:





128 GB

256 GB

512 GB





iPad 12th gen design

Don’t expect any major changes in the design. The new iPad will probably stick to the same look as the 11th and 10th-gen models before it. That means slightly thicker bezels around a 10.9" display – still a compact size that offers just the right balance between portability and screen space.

You can also count on stereo speakers on both sides when holding the tablet in landscape mode, which makes for a better audio experience. As for colors, nothing's confirmed yet, but chances are we'll see some fun and vibrant options again. The body is expected to stay aluminum, keeping that clean and durable build.

iPad 12th gen display

Up front, the next-gen base iPad will likely stick with the same 10.9-inch display introduced with the 10th-gen model. That means an IPS LCD Liquid Retina panel with a 2360 x 1640 resolution and 264ppi pixel density. Sure, it’s starting to feel a bit dated, but maybe Apple will finally shake things up this time.

Expect the usual 60Hz refresh rate and a modest 500 nits of SDR brightness – decent for indoor use but not ideal under bright sunlight. On the bright side, Apple’s top-notch color calibration helps the display look great and it’ll continue to support the Apple Pencil (both Gen 1 and the newer USB-C version).





iPad 12th gen battery



iPads have stuck to a pretty consistent battery life target over the years – around 10 to 12 hours – and that’s not expected to change with the next model. The battery will likely be similar to the current one, around 7698 mAh.

It’s not massive, but it gets the job done. In real-world use, especially for browsing, it holds up surprisingly well and can comfortably hit that 12-hour mark. If you're mostly watching videos, expect closer to 6 hours and 20 minutes.

Charging might still be capped at 20W wired, with no wireless option. That’s not exactly speedy as a full charge takes about two hours, which feels a bit sluggish by today’s standards.

iPad 12th gen features and software





The iPad 12th gen is expected to ship with iPadOS 26 – or maybe something even newer, depending on when it drops. That means you’ll get all the latest features, including the updated Stage Manager 2 for multitasking . This new version brings in a Mac-like menu bar that shows up when you connect a keyboard, making the iPad feel a lot more like a lightweight laptop.



As always, you can count on Apple’s long-term support, with around 6 years of software updates and 7 years of security patches.





Right now, the current base iPad doesn’t support Apple’s new AI features, called Apple Intelligence , but that could change with the next generation as AI starts playing a bigger role in the overall mobile experience.

iPad 12th gen hardware and specs





One thing’s pretty much certain: the iPad 12th gen will launch with a next-gen chip under the hood. The current model runs on the A16, so the upcoming one will likely get the A17 – the same chip used in devices like the iPhone 15 series.



Apple’s chips are known for their power and efficiency, with plenty of headroom for everyday tasks and more. So it makes total sense for Apple to bring these slightly older, but still very capable, chips to its more affordable iPads – like solid hand-me-downs from the flagship models that still pack a punch.







Should I wait for the iPad 12th gen?





You should wait for iPad 12th gen if you're still using an older base model like the iPad 9. By the time the new one arrives, it’ll be the perfect moment to upgrade – and going with the latest version is usually a smart move. While it might not be a huge leap over the current iPad 11th gen, it'll definitely be a noticeable upgrade from the iPad 9 or anything older.



