Apple's Foldable iPhone: release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

Concept image of a Foldable iPhone , courtesy of AppleInsider.

What we know so far





It's been a few years since Samsung launched the first foldable phone on the market, the 2019 Galaxy Fold, and many other companies have joined in since then, but not Apple.





The company has not discussed foldable phones publicly and just kind of pretends they don't exist. But one thing is clear: Apple is working on not one, but several foldable devices, including a folding phone. All of that is happening secretively, behind the scenes, in a typical Apple fashion.





iPhone Fold (not the final name) is expected to arrive in late 2026 or early 2027, and reports claim that the reason Apple has been holding back on that release is to remove that crease in the middle of the phone. Apparently, Apple thinks that having no crease will differentiate it from all the other foldable phones out there and finds this one detail extremely important. Multiple sources now also agree that the first foldable iPhone will be a book-style foldable, similar to the Galaxy Fold in form factor.





Also, Apple being Apple, we expect the first foldable iPhone to have a different aspect ratio than most foldable phones on the market and offer a slightly different take on the established designs. Will it transform the foldable phone market? Let's look at everything we know so far.









We have multiple sources saying that Apple is working on releasing its first foldable iPhone in late 2026 (possibly alongside the iPhone 18 series) or in early 2027 (if it cannot put all pieces together earlier).





So far, it's still hard to predict anything more specific, but we will be updating this section as soon as we have new developments.









As you can see, Samsung was first with the Galaxy Fold and it took other phone makers from China around three years to come up with their own book-style foldables.





iPhone Fold in 2026 that would be a seven year delay compared to the first foldable phones on the market. If Apple releases itsin 2026 that would be a seven year delay compared to the first Galaxy phone , but a more modest four year delay compared to the mass launch ofon the market.





Foldable iPhone price







Foldable iPhone design



We are now hearing it from multiple sources that the first foldable iPhone is likely to be a bit more compact than most other foldable phones on the market.

Not only that, but it is also expected to have a wider aspect ratio, so in many ways, it could look somewhat similar to the first-generation Pixel Fold

Unlike that phone, though, the iPhone Fold is anticipated to have a much more modern design and avoid many of the mistakes Google made with that device. Some of those were an outdated design and excessive weight.

Foldable iPhone display



In the past few years, every report about a foldable iPhone mentioned that Apple is delaying its launch because it wants to get rid of the crease in the middle "at all costs".

Eliminating the crease has apparently been the one big factor that Apple thinks will differentiate it from all other foldable phones on the market.

As of late February 2025, it is finally said that the company has found the right hinge mechanism and overall mechanics to achieve that big goal, so the first foldable iPhone should arrive without a crease (or with one that is barely noticeable).

As for the iPhone Fold screen sizes, rumors have mentioned the following numbers: 5.49-inch outer screen

7.75-inch main screen

What is notable here that both of these screens are expected to be wider and less tall than on other foldable phones . So far, there are no further specifics, though.



Foldable iPhone camera







Considering that this shapes up as a premium product from Apple, we expect a triple rear camera similar to the one on the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models.





That means, we can expect the following:

Main camera, likely a 48 MP sensor

Ultra-wide camera, likely also a 48 MP sensor

Telephoto camera, likely at 5X zoom, 48 MP sensor



Those, however, are early predictions and the truth is we just don't know the details at the moment. We will be updating you when we hear more about the camera details of the foldable iPhone .

Foldable iPhone storage





Again, knowing that it's still too early to predict, we have some early predictions that are by no means confirmed.





A premium foldable iPhone is likely to start at 256 GB of storage, and we have seen foldable phones from other brands also offer at least 256 GB of storage on their book-style foldables.





There is also one more reason — it is just very unlikely that a potential $2,000 iPhone Fold comes with 128 GB of storage in the base model.





iPhone Fold potential configurations / storage options:

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage

12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage

12 GB RAM + 1 TB storage





Foldable iPhone battery

While there are many leaks and rumors about the upcoming foldable iPhone design, there are no specifics about the expected battery size.





iPhone Fold will have a slightly smaller battery than the average, knowing how iPhones typically have smaller batteries than The best we can do here is take a look at the competition and chances are that thewill have a slightly smaller battery than the average, knowing how iPhones typically have smaller batteries than Android phones









Foldable iPhone features and software





Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to run on iOS, but it may also get some iPad OS features given the larger screen size and the multitasking you can do a big screen.





Of course, it will also support Apple Intelligence





We have seen many great improvements to multitasking on a foldable phone from Android makers, so Apple can draw inspiration from there. A two finger slicing gesture in the middle of the screen opens a split-screen on Oppo phones, which is very intuitive. You also can have three apps with the Canvas style multitasking and easily have your main app take up most of your screen with the "Open Canvas" feature.





We are yet to see if Apple implements something similar on the iPhone Fold , but we'd love to see that.





Foldable iPhone hardware







It would be extremely interesting to see what kind of processor Apple uses for its first foldable iPhone .





Of course, the first thing that comes to mind is that Apple will just put the latest A Pro series chip, same one as it uses on the iPhone Pro and Pro Max.





But can we actually have a foldable iPhone with an M series chip, the same award-winning chip Apple uses on its laptops?





That is one question that is unanswered yet, but also very interesting.





Should I wait for the Foldable iPhone?







You should wait for the foldable iPhone if you're not happy with the current foldable phone design and form factors. You should also wait if you love iOS and want to have that experience rather than Android on a foldable phone .





