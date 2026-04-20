These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0

June 8th is the day that iPhone users will have some questions answered. On that Monday, Apple will kick off WWDC 2026, and we expect to learn all about Siri 2.0 during the keynote address, which typically starts at 10 AM PDT (1 PM EDT).

Which iPhone models received iOS 26 but will not get iOS 27?





Immediately following the keynote, Apple traditionally releases the first Beta version of the next iOS build. It makes sense that almost immediately after hearing about the improvements made to Apple's digital assistant, those willing to accept the risks of running the first iOS 27 Beta get to try them out.





Last year, Apple cut off iOS support for three models:





iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR





All three models were released in 2018, powered by the A12 Bionic application processor (AP). So which iPhone models will be cut off this year? This is important because the iPhone models losing iOS support this year will not receive the Siri 2.0 changes.



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What would you do if your iPhone won't get iOS 27? Upgrade to a new iPhone. Live wthout iOS 27 and Siri 2.0. Switch to an Android phone. Vote 4 Votes





Weibo post by Instant Digital contains a list of all iPhone models that the leaker says will be receiving iOS 27. Those models include:





More "Personal Siri" is coming in iOS 27



When Apple first introduced the so-called "More personal Siri" at WWDC 2024, it followed up by running ads starring British actress Bella Ramsey. In one spot, Ramsey plays a teen at school trying to remember the name of a boy she sees in the hallway.

Ramsey asks Siri to give her the name of the boy she met at a cafe during the previous month and Siri comes back and tells her that she met Zac Wingate at Cafe Grenel on July 3rd. To answer personal questions like this, Siri will go through your Calendar, Mail, Messages, Photos and Notes apps.

Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy With its new-found ability to read your iPhone screen, you can have a text with information about your mother's flight on the display and ask Siri what time you should pick her up at the airport. Siri will connect to live flight tracking to check for the flight's arrival time, checking for early arrivals or delays.



Siri will also analyze the traffic to and from the airport and tell you when you should leave from your current location to pick her up on time. Siri 2.0 will also become an extremely intelligent chatbot using a custom 1.2 trillion parameter artificial intelligence model of Google's Gemini Large Language Model (LLM). How you'll be able to book a flight using Siri's AI agentic capabilites

Apple is reportedly paying Google $1 billion a year for this model, which will be able to handle multi-step actions allowing for multiple actions to be set in motion with a single command. You could ask Siri to book a round-trip flight to Paris for the first week of June.

Siri will check your calendar for any appointments that might conflict with a possible vacation. Siri will then pull a list of possible flights and once you say, "Book the 10 am flight," it will ask for your seating preferences. Once you validate payment using Face ID or Touch ID, the booking is complete.

An agentic AI system can plan, use tools, and execute multi-step actions to achieve a goal with minimal human interaction. This is the next Big Thing for AI and is just one reason why you should be looking forward to Siri 2.0.

Siri will also be transformed into a super intelligent chatbot similar to Gemini, ChatGPT, Copilot and others. Your queries will finally be answered by Siri with in-depth responses.