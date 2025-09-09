iPhone Air release date, price, and features

The new ultra-thin phone opens for pre-orders on September 12 and officially lands in stores on September 19.

The iPhone Air starts at $999, making it pricier than the Plus models it replaces. Here’s the full breakdown by storage option:

The iPhone Air also supports the latest Photographic Styles, including a new Bright option, and records video in 4K60 fps Dolby Vision with Action mode, Spatial Audio, Audio Mix, and wind noise reduction.

On the back, there’s a 48 MP Fusion camera system with four focal lengths, including 28mm and 35mm options, plus a 2x Telephoto lens with an updated Photonic Engine. The large quad-pixel sensor improves low-light performance, and the new image pipeline brings Focus Control for portraits that can be adjusted later.

The iPhone Air debuts a new Center Stage front camera with the first square sensor on an iPhone. It captures photos up to 18 MP, offers a wide field of view, and lets users take portrait or landscape shots without rotating the phone. For group selfies, AI automatically expands the frame, while video calls stay steady and centered. The front camera also supports 4K HDR stabilized video and Dual Capture, which records with the front and rear cameras at the same time.

The new iPhone Air comes in three storage tiers:

iPhone Air design



This is the iPhone Air . | Image credit – Apple

Apple has made the iPhone Air its thinnest iPhone yet at just 5.6mm. The phone uses a titanium build that balances strength with a lightweight feel, supported by a redesigned internal structure. The back is reinforced with Ceramic Shield, while the front uses Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says offers up to three times better scratch resistance than before.

Despite the slim profile, the iPhone Air still includes the Action button for customizable shortcuts and a dedicated Camera Control button for quick access to shooting tools and visual intelligence features.

The phone comes in four finishes:

Space Black

Cloud White

Light Gold

Sky Blue





iPhone Air display









The iPhone Air comes with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display that supports ProMotion with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. The display can scale down to 1Hz when idle to save power and supports Always-On mode for quick glanceable info.



For outdoor use, it reaches up to 3000 nits peak brightness – the highest yet on an iPhone – and offers 2x better outdoor contrast.





iPhone Air battery







Being so thin usually comes with some trade-offs. Apple hasn’t disclosed the exact battery capacity, but estimates suggest it’s around 2,800 mAh.



Still, thanks to advanced Apple silicon, an internal design that maximizes battery space, and software optimizations, the iPhone Air should provide all-day battery life.



iPhone Air features and software





Video credit – Apple



Out of the box, the iPhone Air runs iOS 26 , giving users access to Liquid Glass and all the Apple Intelligence features included in the latest OS update.



The new Liquid Glass design makes apps and system interactions more expressive, emphasizing content while keeping iOS instantly familiar. Apple Intelligence now supports Live Translation for text and audio across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, making cross-language communication easier. Visual intelligence updates let users capture screenshots and quickly search or act on what they see on their screens.



The on-device foundation model behind Apple Intelligence is available to all developers, enabling apps with intelligent, privacy-protected features that can even work offline. New tools for calls and messages help reduce distractions, so users can focus on the conversations that matter. iOS 26 also brings updates across CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet, along with Apple Games, a new app that provides a single hub for all games.





Here’s a quick rundown of some of the standout features in iOS 26 :



Liquid Glass UI: A new design style with light-based effects, transparency and motion.

A new design style with light-based effects, transparency and motion. Apple Intelligence : All the core AI features available across the iPhone 17 lineup.

All the core AI features available across the lineup. Visual Intelligence upgrades: Smarter image recognition and online interaction tools.

Smarter image recognition and online interaction tools. Offline live translation: Handy for travel or spotty connections.

Handy for travel or spotty connections. AI-powered call screening: The Phone app now uses AI to filter calls more intelligently.

The Phone app now uses AI to filter calls more intelligently. 3D photo wallpapers : Turn your regular photos into depth-effect lock screen wallpapers.

So while Apple’s not leading the AI race just yet, it’s making sure iOS 26 delivers where it actually counts.



