Google Pixel 11 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

Google Pixel 11: what to expect





What's expected to change vs the Pixel 10

No huge redesign expected at this time

New Tensor G6 chip with a MediaTek 5G modem for improvements in energy efficiency

Patent indicates a removable battery cell may be in the works

Deep integration with Google's AI features

Expected release timeline:

Potentially to come in August 2026, alongside a Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL, and a Pixel 11 Pro Fold.



Expected price:

Leaks have not indicated the Pixel 11 price just yet.

Pricing may remain similar to its predecessor, which starts at $799, or a slight price increase may happen.











The Pixel 11 is expected to be announced in the summer of 2026. Potentially, the unveiling will be in August, during Mountain View's annual summer event. Previously, the company unveiled Pixel phones in October, but this tradition has changed with the last two generations.





Pixel 11 price and deals





So far, there are no concrete leaks about the Pixel 11 pricing. Given the rising component prices and the current economic situation, Google may raise prices a bit. It's more likely, however, that the prices are going to remain unchanged, similarly to what the competition is doing ( iPhone 17 Galaxy S26 ).





iPhone 17 , now start with 128 GB of storage. Potentially, Google would be hopping on that train, and if the Pixel 11 starts with 256 GB of storage, the price may be raised. There's something worth mentioning here, though. Most models, including the base, now start with 128 GB of storage. Potentially, Google would be hopping on that train, and if the Pixel 11 starts with 256 GB of storage, the price may be raised.

Pixel 11 deals to expect:





Google : Usually Google offers good trade-in discounts for new phones. The discounts are even better if you're trading in a Pixel phone, and the same tradition is expected to be followed this time around as well.

: Usually Google offers good trade-in discounts for new phones. The discounts are even better if you're trading in a Pixel phone, and the same tradition is expected to be followed this time around as well. Verizon Verizon historically offers the base Pixel model almost for free, often with trade-ins or new lines.

historically offers the base Pixel model almost for free, often with trade-ins or new lines. AT&T: AT&T also offers huge discounts when trading in an old phone. You may also see significant discounts on the monthly payment with an eligible unlimited plan.

also offers huge discounts when trading in an old phone. You may also see significant discounts on the monthly payment with an eligible unlimited plan. T-Mobile: T-Mobile is likely to offer a Pixel 11 "On Us" with either a new line or an eligible phone for trade-in.



Pixel 11 camera



Pixel 11 expected camera setup: 48 MP, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, Quad PD, laser detect autofocus

13 MP ultra-wide

10.8 MP 5x telephoto

10.5 MP selfie camera

So far, there are no concrete leaks on the specs of the Pixel 11 camera. However, one thing is for certain: Google is going to leverage its very capable AI models to enhance the camera features as much as possible. It's also said that the new 2nm-built Tensor G6 may help with that, even going as far as generating video using AI on the Pixel 11.

Pixel 10 got a 5X telephoto lens, which is the same zoom level as on the Pro models. The phone Thegot a 5X telephoto lens, which is the same zoom level as on the Pro models. The phone did very well in our Camera Score . It struggled a bit with details in zoom and ultra-wide video, but overall, the camera was pretty reliable.

The Pixel 10 also brought some AI features, including a somewhat gimmicky Camera Coach feature. Reportedly, the Pixel 11 may bring an upgraded Cinematic Blur mode, and may of the AI features for photos should come to videos this time around.





Pixel 11 storage





It's about time for Google to bump the starting storage of the Pixel 11. Even Apple did that with the iPhone 17 , and it doesn't offer a 128 GB option anymore. Potentially, Google may do that this time around. Rumors are yet to confirm or deny that, though.





Pixel 11 expected storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB





Pixel 11 design

Google's Pixels have sported a recognizable design with a 'camera bar' that was setting them apart from the competition recently. The Pixel 10 didn't bring huge changes in the design, actually, the only novelty was some bright, vivid colors.

Rumors on design tweaks have been contradictory thus far. A Bloomberg interview with Google's Senior VP of Devices and Services, Rick Osterloh , mentions that Pixel design gets refreshed every 2-3 years. However, it's not clear whether we're seeing a design refresh this time around or next year.

Nonetheless, don't expect a dramatic, iPhone 17 -like design change. The Pixel 11 is likely going to keep the camera bar and the flat sides and introduce some new, fresh colors.

Pixel 11 display

We are yet to hear specifics about the Pixel 11's display. However, it's likely to keep the same size as its predecessors, 6.3 inches. Generally, the bezels on the non-Pro Pixel are slightly thicker than the ones on the more expensive model, so we expect the same to happen here, unfortunately.





Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 brought an improved peak brightness to Google fans. The Pixel 11 should at least keep the same level of pro-grade peak brightness.

Pixel 11 battery

There's no word yet on the Pixel 11 battery. The Pixel 10 is already great in the battery department, sporting an almost 5,000 mAh cell (4,970 mAh) in a relatively compact (by today's standards, at least) body. The phone also gained support for Qi2 magnetic charging.

There's no reason to believe that Google is going to ditch these top-notch features from its upcoming models. With Qi2 and a huge battery, the Pixel 11 would be a serious competitor to the likes of the Galaxy S26 (which, according to most recent rumors, isn't getting Qi2 support, unfortunately).





Pixel 10 managed 21 hours of web browsing on a single charge, which beat its predecessor, as well as both the iPhone 17 . The phone only struggled in gaming, where it managed only 5 hours, when the S25 managed 12 hours and 20 minutes on the same test. Themanaged 21 hours of web browsing on a single charge, which beat its predecessor, as well as both the Galaxy S25 and the. The phone only struggled in gaming, where it managed only 5 hours, when the S25 managed 12 hours and 20 minutes on the same test.





We don't expect changes in the charging department either, so we're potentially looking at 30 W wired charging and Qi2.





Pixel 11 features and software





The Pixel 11 is likely going to come with Android 17 . Google is likely to equip the Pixel 11 with a plethora of generative AI-powered features, as well as bring the ones we're already familiar with as well.





The Pixel 10 brought features like Magic Cue (which accesses your Gmail, Calendar, Notes, and Messages and suggests actions during certain interactions), Voice Translate during phone calls, and Camera Coach with suggestions to improve your photography.





Pixel 11 hardware and specs





Pixel 11's rumored specs:

CPU: Tensor G6 (2nm)

RAM: 12 GB

Battery: around 5,000 mAh

Charging: 30 W wired, Qi2 support

Storage: 128, 256 GB

Camera setup: 48 MP main, 13 MP ultra-wide, 10.8 MP 5x telephoto





The Tensor G6 is likely going to be the star of the show when it comes to the Pixel 11 specs. The processor is expected to be built on a 2nm process, which should mean it's more capable yet more power efficient than the previous generation. It should also power the AI features Google is bound to equip the Pixel 11 with and ensure everything runs smoothly.





The chip is also said to come with MediaTek's 5G modem, which offers "dual 5G SIM dual-active support with dual data capabilities" and uses AI to ensure it's efficient. Before this, Google used Samsung's 5G modems.





Should I wait for the Pixel 11?





You should wait for the Pixel 11 if you're currently rocking an older Pixel phone and you'll be due for an upgrade soon. The Pixel 11 is going to show up in the summer, so we have only a few months left before we know how good of a phone it will be.

