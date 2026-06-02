The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team

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Samsung wouldn't be first to the party None of this is fresh ground for the industry, by the way. Brands like Nubia already sell None of this is fresh ground for the industry, by the way. Brands like Nubia already sell gaming phones that pair liquid and air cooling, and Oppo and Vivo have shipped models with active air cooling of their own.





It should be noted that results vary by reviewer, with some stress tests landing the same phone closer to 50%. So active cooling clearly buys you more sustained speed, but it isn't a magic switch that erases heat.



If this pans out, Samsung would be following a trail others blazed years ago, not cutting a new one, and for now it's strictly a rumor with no word on which Galaxy gets the tech or when. Here's the catch, though: even those phones don't fully escape the heat. Nubia's RedMagic 11 Pro, with its pump-driven AquaCore liquid loop, holds up better than most, with independent testing clocking it around 75% GPU stability in a 3DMark stress test where ordinary flagships sag far more.It should be noted that results vary by reviewer, with some stress tests landing the same phone closer to 50%. So active cooling clearly buys you more sustained speed, but it isn't a magic switch that erases heat.If this pans out, Samsung would be following a trail others blazed years ago, not cutting a new one, and for now it's strictly a rumor with no word on which Galaxy gets the tech or when.









S26 Ultra owners on Reddit have flagged the phone



That particular charging complaint also looks like it may have stemmed from a



The vapor chamber is Samsung's current answer, and it's clearly hitting its ceiling as 2nm chips and on-device AI keep cranking up the heat. Liquid cooling would be a real swing at the root problem instead of another small tweak.







A fix worth waiting for, if it ever ships

If Samsung genuinely drops liquid cooling into a Galaxy, it would be one of the more meaningful hardware upgrades in years, and one that's frankly overdue. The Ultra line has been coasting on familiar specs for a while now, something we pointed out in that same review. Additionally, someowners on Reddit have flagged the phone heating up and draining fast , with a few describing throttling that kicks in specifically while charging . It should be noted that these are anecdotal reports, not lab numbers.That particular charging complaint also looks like it may have stemmed from a software bug rather than the cooling hardware, which is a fixable problem and a separate one from the throttling our own testing measured. Either way, the fact that heat keeps coming up in owner threads tells you it's on people's minds.The vapor chamber is Samsung's current answer, and it's clearly hitting its ceiling as 2nm chips and on-device AI keep cranking up the heat. Liquid cooling would be a real swing at the root problem instead of another small tweak.If Samsung genuinely drops liquid cooling into a Galaxy, it would be one of the more meaningful hardware upgrades in years, and one that's frankly overdue. The Ultra line has been coasting on familiar specs for a while now, something we pointed out in that same review.



The catch is that research teams chase plenty of ideas that never make it to a store shelf. Until Samsung commits to a shipping product, this stays firmly in rumor territory, but it's a rumor I would love to see come true.



If you want my unfiltered hot takes on Samsung's cooling saga and the rest of the mobile world, come find me on The catch is that research teams chase plenty of ideas that never make it to a store shelf. Until Samsung commits to a shipping product, this stays firmly in rumor territory, but it's a rumor I would love to see come true.If you want my unfiltered hot takes on Samsung's cooling saga and the rest of the mobile world, come find me on X and Threads

In plain terms, active liquid cooling moves heat away from the chip faster than the passive setups phones use now, so your phone keeps running at full speed instead of stuttering once it warms up. That means smoother performance deep into a long gaming session, quicker video exports, and a back panel that stays cooler in your hand.The proposed liquid setup would circulate coolant through a sealed loop wired straight to the chipset, pulling heat away right where it starts. Park Min, the lab director at Samsung's Production Technology Research Institute, reportedly said air cooling works too, but the fan noise and extra weight make it the less appealing pick.