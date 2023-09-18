Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max release date, price, and features
The most advanced new iPhone of 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was announced at the "Wonderlust" event on September 12. The device was revealed alongside the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Although unconfirmed, it's heavily speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max battery size stands at 4,422mAh. This is a 2% difference in comparison with last year's 4,323mAh battery in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro Max actually has the largest battery in an iPhone, but this increase is mostly incremental and doesn't lead to drastically better battery life on the new device.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a new contoured titanium frame, a USB Type-C port at the bottom, a camera with 5.0x optical zoom, a customizable Action Button, as well as the 3nm Apple A17 Pro chipset. Unlike previous years, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is quite differentiated from the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, not to mention the longer periscope lens it holds over the smaller iPhone 15 Pro.
All of these new features make the iPhone 15 Pro Max the true flagship of the iPhone 15 series.
Jump to section:
Latest iPhone 15 Pro Max news
iPhone 15 Pro Max release date
- Announcement: September 12
- Pre-orders start: September 15
- Official release date: September 22
The iPhone 15 Pro Max was announced on September 12 at the "Wonderlust" event. The iPhone 15 series as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9 were also announced at the keynote. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be officially released on the market on Friday, September 22, with pre-orders kicking off on Friday, September 15.
There are already some very promising iPhone 15 Pro Max deals available. Surely, more will roll out in the days immediately before the market release of Apple's super-advanced new iPhone.
This schedule is in line with Apple's tradition of unveiling its new iPhones at a dedicated hardware-centric keynote that normally takes place in early September each year, usually on the second Tuesday of the month. Subsequently, the newly-announced devices hit the market roughly ten days later, on a Friday, one of the most important opening weekends for an Apple device.
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Apple iPhone XS series
|September 12, 2018
|September 21, 2018
|Apple iPhone 11 series
|September 10, 2019
|September 20, 2019
|Apple iPhone 12 series
|October 13, 2020
|October 23, 2020
|Apple iPhone 13 series
|September 14, 2021
|September 24, 2021
|Apple iPhone 14 series
|September 7, 2022
|September 16, 2022
|Apple iPhone 15 series
|September 12, 2023
|September 22, 2023
iPhone 15 Pro Max price
The dreaded iPhone price hike didn't take place: the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 for the entry-level 256GB version, which is the same pricing as last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max enjoyed. Ergo, the 512GB version starts at $1399, while the range-topping 1TB variation of the phone can be yours for $1599. Notable is the omission of a 128GB version of the device, which cost $1099 on the iPhone 14 Pro Max last year.
It's worth noting that rumors about a price hike have always circulated prior to the official release of a new iPhone family, with Apple eventually shushing our all rumors by revealing the same unchanged pricing as the previous year. This has happened before, and obviously, has happened in 2023 as well.
|iPhone model
|128GB of storage
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|1TB of storage
|iPhone 14 Pro
|$999
|$1099
|$1299
|$1499
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$1099
|$1199
|$1399
|$1599
|iPhone 15 Pro
|$999
|$1099
|$1299
|$1499
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|-
|$1199
|$1399
|$1599
iPhone 15 Pro Max specs
Our dedicated iPhone 15 Pro Max specs page is live and full with all the details on the hardware inside the flagship phone. Highlights here are the new Apple A17 Pro, which is the first 3nm mobile chipset on the market. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also comes with 8GB of RAM, an improvement from the 6GB inside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. On board we also have the largest battery on an iPhone at 4,422mAh.
Aside from the slightly more compact iPhone 15 Pro Max size in comparison with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the new big iPhone has also scored a new customizable Action Button, which allows you to remap the button to different features and functionalities.
|Specs
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Size and Weight
|6.30 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches (159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm)
7.80 oz (221.0 g)
|Display
|6.7" OLED
120Hz ProMotion
2,000 nits peak
|Processor
|A17 Pro
3 nm
|Storage and memory
|256 GB
512 GB
1 TB
8GB RAM
|Software
|iOS 17
|Cameras
|48 MP main
12 MP ultra
12 MP 5X zoom
12 MP FaceTime
|Battery Size
|4,422 mAh
|Charging Speeds
|20 W wired
15 W MagSafe
iPhone 15 Pro Max reviews
Our iPhone 15 Pro Max review is coming along very soon, but until then, feel free to check out our initial preview of the large iPhone.
iPhone 15 Pro Max comparisons
- iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro: Differences Explained! - Is it just a size difference… or something else?
- iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Plus: Battle of the heavyweights - Two large iPhones battle it out, and the winner is mostly clear.
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: main differences - What improvements have been scored on an yearly basis?
- iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: is the time to upgrade coming? - Is the iPhone 13 Pro Max still viable after the arrival of the iPhone 15 Pro Max?
- iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: is it time for an upgrade? - The latest iPhone 15 Pro Max is certainly a great improvement over the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
- iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Main differences - Apple's finest goes against what's probably the most versatile Android flagship; which one's coming on top.
- iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Can Samsung's ex-flagship hold the ground? - The iPhone 15 Pro Max doesn't have a stylus, but it can surely give serious competition to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
- iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Main differences - The best traditional iPhone goes against Samsung's latest foldable juggernaut. Which one's better?
- iPhone 15 Pro Max vs OnePlus 11: Does the Android juggernaut stand a chance? - The powerful iPhone goes against one of the best deals in the Android world!
- iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Main differences - Will the upcoming Pixel flagship have what it takes to challenge Apple's top flagship iPhone?
- iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro: Expected differences - The best of Apple versus the best of Google, which one's coming on top?
- iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: ready for the jump? - The iPhone 15 Pro Max is It's probably a good time to upgrade
- iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Can an aging Samsung flagship still be competitive? - If you wish to upgrade from your old Galaxy flagship, then the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best you can consider.
In what colors is the iPhone 15 Pro Max available?
When it comes to iPhone 15 Pro Max colors, Apple changed things things quite a lot. Gone are staples like Space Black, Silver, and Gold; the new iPhone 15 Pro Max is available in four new metallic hues that help the titanium frame take the center stage. The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in:
- Natural Titanium
- Black Titanium
- Blue Titanium
- White Titanium
What is the iPhone 15 Pro Max battery capacity?
Although unconfirmed, it's heavily speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max battery size stands at 4,422mAh. This is a 2% difference in comparison with last year's 4,323mAh battery in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro Max actually has the largest battery in an iPhone, but this increase is mostly incremental and doesn't lead to drastically better battery life on the new device.
In fact, Apple says that we should expect the same battery life on the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the older model:
- Up to 25 hours of streamed video playback
- Up to 29 hours of video playback
- Up to 95 hours of audio playback
20W wired charging, MagSafe, and Qi wireless charging are supported. Apple says that up to 50% in 35 minutes should be expected when it comes to wired charging, and that's the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max's charging speeds.
iPhone 15 Pro Max camera
- Exclusive: Tetraprism periscope camera, 5.0x zoom (120mm equivalent)
- Most advanced optical image stabilization on a smartphone
- Three new main camera focal lengths: 24mm, 28mm, 35mm
- New 24MP default shooting mode
- ProRES video at up to 4K@60fps
The iPhone 15 Pro Max camera is packing the "equivalent of seven pro lenses" thanks to its improved triple-camera system.
Starting with the main camera, which remains a 48MP one but now employs a new high-resolution 24MP default shooting mode. It now also allows users to switch between three distinct different shooting focal lengths, usable for photographers: 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm. Users can choose a new default focal length, giving way more flexibility when it comes to taking regular photos. The main camera now also supports 48MP ProRAW HEIF image capture with four times the resolution.
New and exclusive on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the new 5.0x periscope camera, which features a tetraprism internal design and delivers the optical equivalent of a 120mm focal length. This gives you a much bigger versatility when shooting distant objects, like extreme portraits, wildlife, and so on.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max now also features automatic portrait taking: you will no longer have to manually switch to portrait mode. The iPhone will automatically capture depth information when it detects a person, dog, or a cat in the frame, allowing you to transform a regular photo to a portrait later in the Photos app. Focus adjustment is also possible with this improved portraiture feature.
The iPhone 15 Pro now has Apple's most advanced image stabilization system, with an autofocusing 3D sensor-shift module that auto-adjusts extremely quickly.
Night mode has been improved and now captures sharper details as well as more vivid colors thanks to the latest version of Apple's Photonic Engine. The latter now allows for Night mode portraits, which are powered by the LiDAR scanner. Smart HDR has also been improved thanks to the Photonic Engine improvements, and now allows for truer skin tones, brighter highlights, great midtones, and excellent shadows.
When it comes to video, the iPhone 15 Pro Max scores ProRES video capture at up to 60fps in 4K resolution, which was previously limited to 30fps. This would give videographers better chance to play around with the footage in post and achieve their artistic vision.
What are the best iPhone 15 Pro Max accessories?
There is already an abundance of available accessories for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and it's only certain that the list will expand with time. Cases, chargers, external batteries, and various other accessories are already available for the large new iPhone.
What are the best iPhone 15 Pro Max deals?
There is already a trove of iPhone 15 Pro Max deals available, most of which will let you save a ton when you trade in an eligible device. Here are some of the best current iPhone 15 Pro Max deals available right now:
- iPhone 15 Pro on T-Mobile (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 15 model) when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next.
- Get up to $650 off any iPhone 15 model on Magenta MAX, $350 off on Go5G and Magenta and $200 off on almost all other T-Mobile plans when trading in an eligible device.
- Pick up any iPhone 15 series and get $700 off the second one when adding a line on almost all T-Mobile plans.
- Pick up any new Apple Watch and get $300 off the second when adding a new watch line.