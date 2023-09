Shipping dates for certain iPhone 15 Pro Max models are pushed out to mid-November

Thewas announced on September 12 at the "Wonderlust" event. The iPhone 15 series as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9 were also announced at the keynote. Thewill be officially released on the market on Friday, September 22, with pre-orders kicking off on Friday, September 15.

There are already some very promising iPhone 15 Pro Max deals available. Surely, more will roll out in the days immediately before the market release of Apple's super-advanced new iPhone.

This schedule is in line with Apple's tradition of unveiling its new iPhones at a dedicated hardware-centric keynote that normally takes place in early September each year, usually on the second Tuesday of the month. Subsequently, the newly-announced devices hit the market roughly ten days later, on a Friday, one of the most important opening weekends for an Apple device.

The dreaded iPhone price hike didn't take place: thestarts at $1,199 for the entry-level 256GB version, which is the same pricing as last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max enjoyed. Ergo, the 512GB version starts at $1399, while the range-topping 1TB variation of the phone can be yours for $1599. Notable is the omission of a 128GB version of the device, which cost $1099 on thelast year.

It's worth noting that rumors about a price hike have always circulated prior to the official release of a new iPhone family, with Apple eventually shushing our all rumors by revealing the same unchanged pricing as the previous year. This has happened before, and obviously, has happened in 2023 as well.





iPhone 15 Pro Max specs





Apple A17 Pro, which is the first 3nm mobile chipset on the market. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also comes with 8GB of RAM, an improvement from the 6GB inside the iPhone 14 Pro Max . On board we also have the largest battery on an iPhone at 4,422mAh. Our dedicated iPhone 15 Pro Max specs page is live and full with all the details on the hardware inside the flagship phone. Highlights here are the newPro, which is the first 3nm mobile chipset on the market. Thealso comes with 8GB of RAM, an improvement from the 6GB inside the. On board we also have the largest battery on an iPhone at 4,422mAh.













iPhone 15 Pro Max reviews





Our iPhone 15 Pro Max review is coming along very soon, but until then, feel free to check out our initial preview of the large iPhone.









iPhone 15 Pro Max comparisons









In what colors is the iPhone 15 Pro Max available?





iPhone 15 Pro Max is available in four new metallic hues that help the titanium frame take the center stage. The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in: When it comes to iPhone 15 Pro Max colors , Apple changed things things quite a lot. Gone are staples like Space Black, Silver, and Gold; the newis available in four new metallic hues that help the titanium frame take the center stage. Thecomes in:





Natural Titanium

Black Titanium

Blue Titanium

White Titanium





What is the iPhone 15 Pro Max battery capacity?



Although unconfirmed, it's heavily speculated that the iPhone 14 Pro Max . The iPhone 15 Pro Max actually has the largest battery in an iPhone, but this increase is mostly incremental and doesn't lead to drastically better battery life on the new device. Although unconfirmed, it's heavily speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max battery size stands at 4,422mAh. This is a 2% difference in comparison with last year's 4,323mAh battery in the. Theactually has the largest battery in an iPhone, but this increase is mostly incremental and doesn't lead to drastically better battery life on the new device.





iPhone 15 Pro Max as the older model:



Up to 25 hours of streamed video playback

Up to 29 hours of video playback

Up to 95 hours of audio playback In fact, Apple says that we should expect the same battery life on theas the older model:





20W wired charging, MagSafe, and Qi wireless charging are supported. Apple says that up to 50% in 35 minutes should be expected when it comes to wired charging, and that's the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max 's charging speeds.





iPhone 15 Pro Max camera

Exclusive: Tetraprism periscope camera, 5.0x zoom (120mm equivalent)

Most advanced optical image stabilization on a smartphone

Three new main camera focal lengths: 24mm, 28mm, 35mm

New 24MP default shooting mode

ProRES video at up to 4K@60fps

is packing the "equivalent of seven pro lenses" thanks to its improved triple-camera system. The iPhone 15 Pro Max camera is packing the "equivalent of seven pro lenses" thanks to its improved triple-camera system.

Starting with the main camera, which remains a 48MP one but now employs a new high-resolution 24MP default shooting mode. It now also allows users to switch between three distinct different shooting focal lengths, usable for photographers: 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm. Users can choose a new default focal length, giving way more flexibility when it comes to taking regular photos. The main camera now also supports 48MP ProRAW HEIF image capture with four times the resolution.

New and exclusive on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the new 5.0x periscope camera, which features a tetraprism internal design and delivers the optical equivalent of a 120mm focal length. This gives you a much bigger versatility when shooting distant objects, like extreme portraits, wildlife, and so on.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max now also features automatic portrait taking: you will no longer have to manually switch to portrait mode. The iPhone will automatically capture depth information when it detects a person, dog, or a cat in the frame, allowing you to transform a regular photo to a portrait later in the Photos app. Focus adjustment is also possible with this improved portraiture feature. Thenow also features automatic portrait taking: you will no longer have to manually switch to portrait mode. The iPhone will automatically capture depth information when it detects a person, dog, or a cat in the frame, allowing you to transform a regular photo to a portrait later in the Photos app. Focus adjustment is also possible with this improved portraiture feature.

The iPhone 15 Pro now has Apple's most advanced image stabilization system, with an autofocusing 3D sensor-shift module that auto-adjusts extremely quickly.

Night mode has been improved and now captures sharper details as well as more vivid colors thanks to the latest version of Apple's Photonic Engine. The latter now allows for Night mode portraits, which are powered by the LiDAR scanner. Smart HDR has also been improved thanks to the Photonic Engine improvements, and now allows for truer skin tones, brighter highlights, great midtones, and excellent shadows.

When it comes to video, the iPhone 15 Pro Max scores ProRES video capture at up to 60fps in 4K resolution, which was previously limited to 30fps. This would give videographers better chance to play around with the footage in post and achieve their artistic vision.





What are the best iPhone 15 Pro Max accessories?





There is already an abundance of available accessories for the iPhone 15 Pro Max , and it's only certain that the list will expand with time. Cases, chargers, external batteries, and various other accessories are already available for the large new iPhone.





What are the best iPhone 15 Pro Max deals?