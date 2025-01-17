iPhone 17 Pro Max release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades
An iPhone 17 Pro Max render. | Image credit – Wylsacom
Will the Pro duo be expensive? Of course, we're talking about Apple's flagship flagships here.
If the stars align, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will get what the iPhone 16 Pro didn't – a custom 48MP IMX903 sensor for the main camera, larger than the previous in size (1/1.14" vs 1/1.28"). It's a pity the 2024 iPhone didn't get it, as bigger sensors are preferable because they gather light easier and render the background better (as in: the separation between the subject and the background is more pronounced).
The new 48MP ultra-wide camera (0.7µm pixel size and a 1/2.6" sensor) that arrived on the iPhone 16 Pros should also be transferred to the iPhone 17 Pros. This camera is a significant upgrade from the 12MP ultra-wide camera used previously. Thank you, Apple.
However, the best thing about the iPhone 17 Pro is what made the 16 Pro great – the tetraprism telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. I'm pretty sure it will find its way to the standard-sized iPhone 17 Pro, as well. For this one, the sensor might be updated from 12MP (that's what the iPhone 16 Pro duo offers) to 48MP, as a renowned leaker hinted early in 2025.
Finally, the ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) anti-glare coating (suggested for the iPhone 16 Pro cameras) should also be found on the iPhone 17 Pro duo. The ALD coating is great for reducing lens flare, enhancing night photography.
Ever wondered why your photo is suddenly full of odd, artificial lights when you try to take a shot of a street lamp at night, for example? It's precisely because of poor lens coating.
One more thing: is the Camera Control button, placed below the power key. Some have mixed feelings about it. As a shutter button to quickly start the camera, it's a nice little convenience, but some report that it's not that easy operating it.
The iPhone 17 Pro duo owners won't complain: they could get larger LTPO OLED displays with ultra-thin bezels. Like all Pro models since the iPhone 13, these displays will support a smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, enhancing the scrolling experience. Additionally, there’s speculation that these displays might offer significantly higher peak brightness.
As I said previously, I think it's safe to say that the iPhone 17 models will benefit from the stacked battery technology that debuted in 2023.
Back in 2023, Apple announced that the battery performance of the iPhone 15 models has exceeded initial expectations. Originally, it was estimated that the battery would retain 80% of its original capacity after 500 full charge cycles. However, Apple revised its estimates for the entire iPhone 15 lineup.
That's thanks to larger cells using the “stacked” battery production method, similar to the technology used in electric vehicles. Traditional lithium-ion batteries are often produced using the "winding" method, where materials are folded into a cylindrical or prismatic shape. Each method has its own benefits and applications.
The stacked battery method creates a more uniform and stable internal structure, which can potentially enhance the battery's energy density and stability.
In summary, the advantages of stacked batteries include:
Or, perhaps, Apple could head in a different direction with the iPhone 17? Like using something similar to the Honor Magic 6 Pro's stunning battery life that involves silicon-carbon battery.
Even Apple fans and insiders have been saying for nearly a year now that Apple is "way behind" the competition in the AI race.
At the June 2024 WWDC, Apple unveiled iOS 18, highlighting its strong focus on AI for the iPhone. In a move that’s typical of Apple, the company introduced "Apple Intelligence" – their humble term for their own set of AI features – but limited its availabilityto only a handful of iPhones.
While Apple didn’t mention the 2025 iPhone 17 series when announcing the AI-focused iOS 18, it’s unlikely they’ll abandon the project.
Meanwhile, Oppo is taking a slightly different approach.:
What we know so far
The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro: what has Apple prepared for us in 2025? As usual, the Pro duo will be released alongside the vanilla model, the iPhone 17, but this year – if rumors prove true – a newcomer will be welcomed to the stage: the alleged iPhone 17 Air.
The biggest of them all – the iPhone 17 Pro Max – and the smaller-sized iPhone 17 Pro are expected to feature large 6.9-inch and 6.3-inch LTPO OLED displays, respectively, with ultra-thin bezels and potentially higher peak brightness.
The handsets' displays will support a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and may incorporate a new anti-reflective coating.
What's more, the phones are rumored to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, enabled by a "metalens" lens design that could reduce the space required for the front camera and Face ID. Both models are expected to come with the new technology for improved durability and battery efficiency.
In terms of hardware, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will likely be powered by the Apple A19 Pro chip, supported by 12 GB of RAM, and offer multiple storage options ranging from 256 GB, although one should hope for 2 TB options.
Battery capacities are expected to be around 3,700mAh for the 17 Pro and 4,700mAh for the 17 Pro Max. Camera setups will include a 48 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens, a 48 MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 24MP selfie camera.
Let's take a deeper dive!
Jump to:
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max release date
As usual, we're looking at a Fall premiere. The biggest and baddest iPhones will launch alongside the vanilla iPhone 17 and the rumored newcomer to the team (the slim iPhone) at a point in September.
So far, Cupertino hasn't point to a change in the schedule, so I assume these will be the dates:
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
|September, 2025*
|September, 2025*
|Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
|9 September, 2024
|20 September, 2024
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Sept 12, 2023
|Sept 22, 2023
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Sept 7, 2022
|Sept 16, 2022
* - probable dates
So, get your wallets ready for September 2025!
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max price and deals
Will the Pro duo be expensive? Of course, we're talking about Apple's flagship flagships here.
|Apple iPhone model
|Starting price, regardless of storage
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|$1,199-$1,399*
|iPhone 16 Pro Max (and iPhone 15 Pro Max)
|$1,199
* - anticipated prices
The iPhone Pro could be priced at $1,099 (or $1,199?) and up – a notable jump from the $999 price tag of the 16 Pro and the 15 Pro.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely keep the current starting price of $1,199. Or not? Could it be that the biggest and baddest iPhone of 2025 sees a $200 price hike? Let's hope not, but everything out there is going up.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely keep the current starting price of $1,199. Or not? Could it be that the biggest and baddest iPhone of 2025 sees a $200 price hike? Let's hope not, but everything out there is going up.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max deals to expect:
- Apple: It's unlikely that Apple will abandon its iPhone Upgrade Program, which allows users to get a new iPhone every 12 months by making 12 payments and trading in their current device. The program includes AppleCare+ coverage, with past monthly costs starting at $49.91 for an iPhone Pro, and $58.25 for a 256 GB iPhone Pro Max. Users can sign up online, through the Apple Store app, or at any Apple Store, making it a convenient option.
- Verizon: If current trends hold, the iPhone 17 Pro might be offered with no upfront cost, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could require only $200 upfront. Not bad, but do read the fine print multiple times before signing anything.
- T-Mobile: Similarly, T-Mobile is expected to offer the iPhone 17 Pro probably for free – but with an eligible plan and qualifying trade-in. Customers may also receive discounts in the $600-$700 off any iPhone 17 model when choosing the Magenta MAX plan, if that's a thing in 2025. Additionally, given that the telco's strategy doesn't change, a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal could allow you to get up to $700 off a second iPhone 17 when adding a line to almost any T-Mobile plan.
- AT&T: AT&T is expected to roll out enticing deals for the iPhone 17 lineup. The iPhone 17 Pro might be offered for free with an eligible plan and the trade-in of a phone in any condition.
Keep in mind that it's all predictions and wishful thinking at this point, so these offers might or might not materialize.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max camera
Now we talkin'! Once you enter the iPhone Pro league, photography gets far more exciting.
Don't expect to pick up the iPhone Pro and start shooting like world-famous photographers Herb Ritts or Richard Avedon, just because your phone has a Pro stamp on it, though.
Don't expect to pick up the iPhone Pro and start shooting like world-famous photographers Herb Ritts or Richard Avedon, just because your phone has a Pro stamp on it, though.
Having better camera hardware (larger sensors, more megapixels, better lenses) is not to be neglected. After all, you're paying top dollar for the Pro and Pro Max!
- What to expect: 48MP main, 48MP, Ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto (5x), 24MP selfie
If the stars align, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will get what the iPhone 16 Pro didn't – a custom 48MP IMX903 sensor for the main camera, larger than the previous in size (1/1.14" vs 1/1.28"). It's a pity the 2024 iPhone didn't get it, as bigger sensors are preferable because they gather light easier and render the background better (as in: the separation between the subject and the background is more pronounced).
Also, the new sensor for the main camera will potentially feature a stacked design, 14-bit analog-to-digital conversion for lossless image quality, and Digital Gain Control for improved dynamic range and reduced noise. This should make it to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
The new 48MP ultra-wide camera (0.7µm pixel size and a 1/2.6" sensor) that arrived on the iPhone 16 Pros should also be transferred to the iPhone 17 Pros. This camera is a significant upgrade from the 12MP ultra-wide camera used previously. Thank you, Apple.
However, the best thing about the iPhone 17 Pro is what made the 16 Pro great – the tetraprism telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. I'm pretty sure it will find its way to the standard-sized iPhone 17 Pro, as well. For this one, the sensor might be updated from 12MP (that's what the iPhone 16 Pro duo offers) to 48MP, as a renowned leaker hinted early in 2025.
Finally, the ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) anti-glare coating (suggested for the iPhone 16 Pro cameras) should also be found on the iPhone 17 Pro duo. The ALD coating is great for reducing lens flare, enhancing night photography.
Ever wondered why your photo is suddenly full of odd, artificial lights when you try to take a shot of a street lamp at night, for example? It's precisely because of poor lens coating.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max storage
Nothing is confirmed at this moment, so the numbers could change. For example, there might not be a 2TB model in the iPhone 17 Pro duo. The iPhone 16 Pro does not offer it.
iPhone 17 Pro Max storage capacity:
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
- 1 TB
iPhone 17 Pro storage capacity:
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
- 1 TB
What's more, the 2 TB option will probably arrive at earliest in 2026 with the iPhone 18 line.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max design
An iPhone 17 Pro Max render. | Image credit – Wylsacom
While I expect nothing nothing new of the "vanilla" iPhone 17, I dream about a new, bold, and radical iPhone 17 Pro. As I said, at this point I'm willing to accept even a ugly iPhone 17, as long as it is new and not in the same friggin' design that's been causing me to question my own sanity.
Is time a flat circle? Are we stuck in a never-ending loop? If not, then why does Apple release the same smartphone every twelve months?
Apple might put an end to my woes, a recent leak claims:
The renders of the iPhone 17 Pro Max reveal a new horizontal rear camera bar, resembling recent Pixel models, marking the first major redesign since the iPhone 11 Pro.
Well, I don't remember wishing for the iPhone to turn into a Pixel, but then again, the Pixel 9 line also looks like Apple's smartphone. It's a crazy world out there.
Then, another leak dropped and denied it all – the iPhone 17 Pro Max is to stay the same in terms of design:
2025 started with a bang and a leaker dropped some pretty shocking iPhone 17 Pro renders:
Here they are:
Image credit – Majin Bu
Looking at this, I might need to retract my earlier words about my willingness to accept "even an ugly iPhone".
Be it as it may, I'm sure we'll get lots of goodies with the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, be it a sturdy titanium frame, or the improved Ceramic Shield that Apple claims makes the 16 Pro 2 times more durable against drops. The IP68 water and dust protection rating is not yet confirmed, but I expect it nevertheless on the iPhone 17 Pro duo.
One more thing: is the Camera Control button, placed below the power key. Some have mixed feelings about it. As a shutter button to quickly start the camera, it's a nice little convenience, but some report that it's not that easy operating it.
Next year, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with some interesting color options.
As we've discussed, noted leaker Majin Bu leaked on X not one or two, but three alleged hues for the Pro duo. They claim the possible colors are with codes #004349 (Teal Titanium), #4f00b7 (Green Titanium), and #003800 (Dark Green Titanium).
There are some image renders that are jolly colorful:
Image credit – Majin Bu on X
We could also get these Professional (and a bit mundane) hues – it's what the iPhone 17's Pro predecessors came in:
- Black Titanium
- White Titanium
- Natural Titanium
- Desert Titanium
What if we get the iPhone 17 Pro duo without a titanium option? Certain rumors claim that Apple may adopt significant design changes for the iPhone 17 Pro in 2025, replacing the titanium frames with aluminum and introducing a new part-aluminum, part-glass back design featuring a larger aluminum camera island.
These changes could address issues like overheating linked to titanium and create uniformity across the lineup while possibly accommodating larger camera sensors, including a rumored 48MP telephoto lens.
Then, a supportive claim popped up: China's dominance as the world's largest titanium producer means that escalating trade tensions with the US could further drive up the material's cost. This, combined with titanium's already higher price compared to stainless steel and aluminum, may be influencing Apple's rumored shift to aluminum for its future iPhone Pro models.
However, a tipster on the Chinese social media Weibo went it the opposite direction, claiming that the purported iPhone 17 Pro change is "impossible".
According to the claim, titanium will remain in use. Citing Apple's emphasis on titanium’s high strength and lightweight properties in recent models, the leaker argues that abandoning the material so soon after its promotion would be illogical, though Apple may still be finalizing design decisions.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max display
|PhoneNema
|Screen size
|Brightness
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|6.9-inch*
|2,000 nits (peak)
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|6.9-inch
|2,000 nits (peak)
* - anticipated size
My guess is that the bigger 6.3-inch display for the (16 Pro) and the 6.9-inch display (for the iPhone 16 Pro Max) will be on the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. This is a notable departure from the 6.1-inch display of the 15 Pro and the 6.7-inch display of the 15 Pro Max.
The iPhone 17 Pro duo owners won't complain: they could get larger LTPO OLED displays with ultra-thin bezels. Like all Pro models since the iPhone 13, these displays will support a smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, enhancing the scrolling experience. Additionally, there’s speculation that these displays might offer significantly higher peak brightness.
Now the screen dims down to a single nit, like a soft whisper for your eyes when you’re scrolling in the dark, lying in bed. It's sort of groundbreaking – it's a thing fans have been begging Apple for, year after year. Finally, they listened. Of course, Samsung’s been doing it forever, so this is Apple’s way of pretending to keep up.
The big questions remains: will Apple grace the iPhone 17 Pro with a fancy anti-reflective coating (like the Galaxy S24 Ultra)?
The big questions remains: will Apple grace the iPhone 17 Pro with a fancy anti-reflective coating (like the Galaxy S24 Ultra)?
Its predecessor didn't get it, so maybe 2025 is the year! We're also kind of expecting upgrades with the Dynamic Island and the Face ID hideout that was unchanged in 2024.
A report from tech analyst Jeff Pu, known for his accurate Apple predictions, suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a smaller Dynamic Island. Notably, this change is expected to be exclusive to the Pro Max, with no adjustments planned for the other iPhone 17 models.
The reason behind this could be Apple's use of a "metalens", a new type of lens that could reduce the space needed for the front camera and Face ID. Unlike traditional lenses, which use a curved design to direct light, a metalens is flat and incorporates tiny etchings to focus light more precisely.
The reason behind this could be Apple's use of a "metalens", a new type of lens that could reduce the space needed for the front camera and Face ID. Unlike traditional lenses, which use a curved design to direct light, a metalens is flat and incorporates tiny etchings to focus light more precisely.
However, it's still unclear how Apple will integrate this technology with Face ID or how it will shrink the Dynamic Island.
In the last few days of 2024, a leak from the Far East claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro will also feature a smaller Dynamic Island and tinier bezels.
Dynamic Island, for those unfamiliar, is Apple's feature that adapts the display around the front cutout to show extra information, like album art while listening to music.
Dynamic Island, for those unfamiliar, is Apple's feature that adapts the display around the front cutout to show extra information, like album art while listening to music.
The freshest rumor as of now has to do with a claim that says the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max could get new 'Low-Dielectric TEE' technology. In essence, 'Low-Dielectric TEE' promises enhanced durability, better power efficiency, faster response times, and improvement in battery efficiency is expected.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max battery
Rumorsville is generally quiet about the iPhone 17 Pro and the 17 Pro Max battery capacity. But I expect them to arrive with a ~3,700 mAh and ~4,700 mAh capacity, respectively.
Apple’s new battery adhesive, first seen in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, could be used across all four iPhone 17 models next year. The technology uses an electric current to weaken the adhesive, allowing the battery to be removed with minimal force.
After removal, a fresh layer of adhesive is applied for the new battery. This method replaces the traditional use of heat and tools like crowbars. Testing the adhesive on this year’s non-Pro iPhones gives Apple valuable feedback from Genius Bar employees before rolling it out across all iPhone 17 models.
As I said previously, I think it's safe to say that the iPhone 17 models will benefit from the stacked battery technology that debuted in 2023.
Back in 2023, Apple announced that the battery performance of the iPhone 15 models has exceeded initial expectations. Originally, it was estimated that the battery would retain 80% of its original capacity after 500 full charge cycles. However, Apple revised its estimates for the entire iPhone 15 lineup.
That's thanks to larger cells using the “stacked” battery production method, similar to the technology used in electric vehicles. Traditional lithium-ion batteries are often produced using the "winding" method, where materials are folded into a cylindrical or prismatic shape. Each method has its own benefits and applications.
The stacked battery method creates a more uniform and stable internal structure, which can potentially enhance the battery's energy density and stability.
The winding battery (also known as wound or spiral-wound battery) method involves folding battery materials into a cylindrical or prismatic shape. Wound batteries are typically easier and less expensive to produce at scale and are known for their robustness and good mechanical stability. However, they may have slightly lower energy density due to the space taken up by the winding process.
In summary, the advantages of stacked batteries include:
- Potentially higher energy density due to more efficient use of space.
- Improved temperature regulation thanks to their uniform internal structure.
Or, perhaps, Apple could head in a different direction with the iPhone 17? Like using something similar to the Honor Magic 6 Pro's stunning battery life that involves silicon-carbon battery.
iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max features and software
- Expect iOS 19: it should be much better than iOS 18;
- The iPhone 17 Pro will highlight Apple's advancements in artificial intelligence.;
In 2025, Apple is set to close the gap in artificial intelligence, finally catching up with what other brands have been delivering for years. The iPhone will showcase advanced AI capabilities, enabling it to perform tricks and features that have long been staples of its competitors, signaling a major leap forward in Apple's approach to AI integration.
Even Apple fans and insiders have been saying for nearly a year now that Apple is "way behind" the competition in the AI race.
At the June 2024 WWDC, Apple unveiled iOS 18, highlighting its strong focus on AI for the iPhone. In a move that’s typical of Apple, the company introduced "Apple Intelligence" – their humble term for their own set of AI features – but limited its availabilityto only a handful of iPhones.
These are:
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 series
While Apple didn’t mention the 2025 iPhone 17 series when announcing the AI-focused iOS 18, it’s unlikely they’ll abandon the project.
In fact, I believe the full potential of Apple Intelligence will be realized with the iPhone 17, not the iPhone 16.
Why? Because despite the official launch of the iPhone 16, we likely won’t see the full impact of Apple Intelligence just yet. Apple started rolling out Apple Intelligence through software updates in Fall 2024, right after the iPhone 16's release and the official rollout of iOS 18. However, these updates are expected to come in phases, with broader availability in the first half of 2025.
By 2025, the revamped Siri with new features is expected to be available as part of iOS 18.4, which is still in development. This updated Siri will only be available on devices with the A17 Pro chip or newer, capable of executing complex, multi-step commands within apps. How generous of Apple to reserve this feature for iPhone 15 Pro (and higher) users!
Why? Because despite the official launch of the iPhone 16, we likely won’t see the full impact of Apple Intelligence just yet. Apple started rolling out Apple Intelligence through software updates in Fall 2024, right after the iPhone 16's release and the official rollout of iOS 18. However, these updates are expected to come in phases, with broader availability in the first half of 2025.
By 2025, the revamped Siri with new features is expected to be available as part of iOS 18.4, which is still in development. This updated Siri will only be available on devices with the A17 Pro chip or newer, capable of executing complex, multi-step commands within apps. How generous of Apple to reserve this feature for iPhone 15 Pro (and higher) users!
Meanwhile, Oppo is taking a slightly different approach.:
iOS 19: what to expect?
While iOS 19 is still far off, we can expect some familiar features with slight changes, but essentially, the core experience will remain the same.
With iOS 18, we get to see new features such as free-form app icon placement, deeper icon customization (including resizing and adding color tints), customizable lock screen shortcuts, and a redesigned Control Center. These areas could be enhanced further in iOS 19, giving users even more control over their iPhone's appearance.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Hardware
What to expect on the iPhone 17 Pro:
- CPU: Apple A19 Pro chip
- RAM: 12 GB
- Battery: ~3,600mAh
- Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB, 2TB
- Camera setup: 48MP main, 48MP, Ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto (5x), 24MP selfie
What to expect on the iPhone 17 Pro Max:
- CPU: Apple A19 Pro chip
- RAM: 12 GB
- Battery: ~4,700mAh
- Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB, 2TB
- Camera setup: 48MP main, 48MP, Ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto (5x), 24MP selfie
As I said above, the iPhone 17 lineup is set to benefit from Apple's growing push for in-house hardware, with the introduction of custom-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips. These new chips, developed to support the Wi-Fi 7 standard, will improve integration, performance, and energy efficiency while helping Apple reduce its reliance on third-party suppliers like Broadcom.
Additionally, Apple's ongoing development of its own 5G modem, codenamed "Centauri" promises further enhancements in connectivity, security, and cost-efficiency, making the iPhone 17 a more seamless and powerful device within Apple's ecosystem.
Keep an eye for further details. I am once again (shamelessly) asking for your comradery; do bookmark this page and make sure to come back to it in the coming weeks and months, as there'll be so much more to learn about the upcoming iPhone 17.
Should I wait for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max?
- You should wait for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro/Max if you need the very best Apple has to offer in the smartphone product category – regardless of the price. If you have an iPhone 14 (or even the 14 Pro), maybe it's time to change things and get something (far) better.
- You should not wait for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max if you're an iPhone 16 Pro user or if you're on a budget. Also, if the rest of your gadgets run on Android, I wouldn't advice you to start your Apple journey with the Pro models.