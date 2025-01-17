iPhone 17 Pro Max release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

An iPhone 17 Pro Max render. | Image credit – Wylsacom





What we know so far





iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro: what has ThePro Max andPro: what has Apple prepared for us in 2025? As usual, the Pro duo will be released alongside the vanilla model, the iPhone 17 , but this year – if rumors prove true – a newcomer will be welcomed to the stage: the alleged iPhone 17 Air





The biggest of them all – the iPhone 17 Pro Max – and the smaller-sized iPhone 17 Pro are expected to feature large 6.9-inch and 6.3-inch LTPO OLED displays, respectively, with ultra-thin bezels and potentially higher peak brightness.





The handsets' displays will support a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and may incorporate a new anti-reflective coating.





What's more, the phones are rumored to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, enabled by a "metalens" lens design that could reduce the space required for the front camera and Face ID. Both models are expected to come with the new technology for improved durability and battery efficiency.



In terms of hardware, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will likely be powered by the Apple A19 Pro chip, supported by 12 GB of RAM, and offer multiple storage options ranging from 256 GB, although one should hope for 2 TB options.





Battery capacities are expected to be around 3,700mAh for the 17 Pro and 4,700mAh for the 17 Pro Max. Camera setups will include a 48 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens, a 48 MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 24MP selfie camera.





Let's take a deeper dive!













As usual, we're looking at a Fall premiere. The biggest and baddest iPhones will launch alongside the vanilla iPhone 17 and the rumored newcomer to the team (the slim iPhone) at a point in September.





So far, Cupertino hasn't point to a change in the schedule, so I assume these will be the dates:





* - probable dates

So, get your wallets ready for September 2025! iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max price and deals

Will the Pro duo be expensive? Of course, we're talking about Apple's flagship flagships here.

* - anticipated prices

The iPhone Pro could be priced at $1,099 (or $1,199?) and up – a notable jump from the $999 price tag of the 16 Pro and the 15 Pro.



The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely keep the current starting price of $1,199. Or not? Could it be that the biggest and baddest iPhone of 2025 sees a $200 price hike? Let's hope not, but everything out there is going up.





iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max deals to expect:





Apple : It's unlikely that Apple will abandon its iPhone Upgrade Program, which allows users to get a new iPhone every 12 months by making 12 payments and trading in their current device. The program includes AppleCare+ coverage, with past monthly costs starting at $49.91 for an iPhone Pro, and $58.25 for a 256 GB iPhone Pro Max. Users can sign up online, through the Apple Store app, or at any Apple Store, making it a convenient option.

Pro might be offered with no upfront cost, while the Pro Max could require only $200 upfront. Not bad, but do read the fine print multiple times before signing anything. T-Mobile T-Mobile is expected to offer the iPhone 17 Pro probably for free – but with an eligible plan and qualifying trade-in. Customers may also receive discounts in the $600-$700 off any iPhone 17 model when choosing the Magenta MAX plan, if that's a thing in 2025. Additionally, given that the telco's strategy doesn't change, a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal could allow you to get up to $700 off a second iPhone 17 when adding a line to almost any T-Mobile plan.

Keep in mind that it's all predictions and wishful thinking at this point, so these offers might or might not materialize.





iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max camera



Now we talkin'! Once you enter the iPhone Pro league, photography gets far more exciting.



Don't expect to pick up the iPhone Pro and start shooting like world-famous photographers Herb Ritts or Richard Avedon, just because your phone has a Pro stamp on it, though.

Having better camera hardware (larger sensors, more megapixels, better lenses) is not to be neglected. After all, you're paying top dollar for the Pro and Pro Max!

What to expect : 48MP main, 48MP, Ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto (5x), 24MP selfie

If the stars align, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will get what the a custom 48MP IMX903 sensor for the main camera , larger than the previous in size (1/1.14" vs 1/1.28"). It's a pity the 2024 iPhone didn't get it, as bigger sensors are preferable because they gather light easier and render the background better (as in: the separation between the subject and the background is more pronounced).



Also, the new sensor for the main camera will potentially feature a stacked design, 14-bit analog-to-digital conversion for lossless image quality, and Digital Gain Control for improved dynamic range and reduced noise. This should make it to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.



The new 48MP ultra-wide camera (0.7µm pixel size and a 1/2.6" sensor) that arrived on the iPhone 16 Pros should also be transferred to the iPhone 17 Pros. This camera is a significant upgrade from the 12MP ultra-wide camera used previously. Thank you, Apple.



However, the best thing about the iPhone 17 Pro is what made the 16 Pro great – the tetraprism telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom , first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro Max . I'm pretty sure it will find its way to the standard-sized iPhone 17 Pro, as well. For this one, the sensor might be updated from 12MP (that's what the iPhone 16 Pro duo offers) to 48MP, as a renowned leaker



Finally, the ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) anti-glare coating (suggested for the iPhone 16 Pro cameras) should also be found on the iPhone 17 Pro duo. The ALD coating is great for reducing lens flare, enhancing night photography.



iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max storage





Nothing is confirmed at this moment, so the numbers could change. For example, there might not be a 2TB model in the iPhone 17 Pro duo. The iPhone 16 Pro does not offer it.





iPhone 17 Pro Max storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB





iPhone 17 Pro storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB











