Editorials · Readers Voice
Bold new T-Mobile bet has customers grimacing
T-Mobile customers are bracing for a disastrous change.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Most customers aren't excited about the T-Life revolution. | Image by SuperGraphics
T-Mobile is going fully digital. Whether you are a longtime subscriber or planning to join the carrier, there will be no escaping the T-Life app by October 1. To ensure neither customers nor employees can skirt the new rule, management is revoking access to legacy retail systems. Our readers can already envision exactly how this is going to play out.
To be fair, T-Life is more capable, less error-prone, and faster than it used to be. T-Mobile's internal metrics show that customers who onboard through the app end up reaching out to customer care less often.
However, advocating its use is one thing; mandating it is a whole different ball game. We asked our readers how they felt about the change, and the verdict couldn't have been more obvious.
Out of 803 respondents, 676 (84%) viewed it as a brewing disaster. Another 78 (10%) believed the company was trying to force a prepaid-style experience on its postpaid subscribers.
Just 49 people pointed out that customers are already required to go through T-Life for most transactions, so it's no big deal.
While opposition to T-Life was severe at launch, most customers are getting along just fine. However, it does glitch from time to time, like most other apps, naturally inviting scrutiny over T-Mobile's aggressive push.
Not everyone wants to be forced to use T-Life. More importantly, not everyone knows how to use it, including the elderly and tech-illiterate.
Besides, a company charging top-tier prices should provide in-person support. After all, an online-only relationship is usually the hallmark of prepaid companies.
Lastly, while T-Life has come a long way, it still needs work. T-Mobile also needs to address the privacy concerns customers have.
T-Mobile's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jon Freier didn't mince words when announcing the final timeline. He noted that the goal is to modernize how customers are served rather than relying on worn-out systems from the 1990s. Maybe he didn't consider that sometimes old is gold.
Freier also warned employees who resisted T-Life that time was up.
The company is relentlessly pursuing its goal. Whether this gamble pays off or blows up in its face remains to be seen.
Perhaps not a good idea
To be fair, T-Life is more capable, less error-prone, and faster than it used to be. T-Mobile's internal metrics show that customers who onboard through the app end up reaching out to customer care less often.
However, advocating its use is one thing; mandating it is a whole different ball game. We asked our readers how they felt about the change, and the verdict couldn't have been more obvious.
No, thanks
Out of 803 respondents, 676 (84%) viewed it as a brewing disaster. Another 78 (10%) believed the company was trying to force a prepaid-style experience on its postpaid subscribers.
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What do you make of this change?
Maybe not so bad an idea
While opposition to T-Life was severe at launch, most customers are getting along just fine. However, it does glitch from time to time, like most other apps, naturally inviting scrutiny over T-Mobile's aggressive push.
Not everyone wants to be forced to use T-Life. More importantly, not everyone knows how to use it, including the elderly and tech-illiterate.
Besides, a company charging top-tier prices should provide in-person support. After all, an online-only relationship is usually the hallmark of prepaid companies.
Lastly, while T-Life has come a long way, it still needs work. T-Mobile also needs to address the privacy concerns customers have.
It is what it is
T-Mobile's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jon Freier didn't mince words when announcing the final timeline. He noted that the goal is to modernize how customers are served rather than relying on worn-out systems from the 1990s. Maybe he didn't consider that sometimes old is gold.
Freier also warned employees who resisted T-Life that time was up.
The company is relentlessly pursuing its goal. Whether this gamble pays off or blows up in its face remains to be seen.
If you've embraced T-Life (and almost all of you have because we're 75%+ T-Life Success Rates already), this will make it easier for you because we'll have one common platform that we're exclusively using -- T-Life. If you're a hard-core resistor to T-Life, time's up because we'll be removing systems access as of July 31!
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