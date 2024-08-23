iPhone 17 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

Welcome to the most comprehensive hub for everything iPhone 17 out there!



Dear PhoneArena readers, my wish is for you to have at your disposal all of the available information – be it leaks, credible rumors, or just my educated (or wild) guesses – for the 2025 iPhone.



I realize the iPhone 17 unveiling is more than a year ahead in time, but if you get the picture clear enough, you'll be able to make an informed decision, like:







In essence, apart from discussing what the tech world holds for tomorrow (something that's always fun to do), I want to save you some hard-earned money. Enough with the motivational speech part, though.





The iPhone 17 might turn out to be the most important series of Apple phones in a long time.

With the iPhone 17, we might get a whole galaxy of cutting-edge technology, neat features, and excellent Apple experience.



Don't tell me you're not at least a bit thrilled by the possibility of using a mind-blowing 2nm chipset in the iPhone 17: for reference, the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip (found in extremely capable phones like the



Or, if you desire beautiful, sleek phones above all, I can't imagine you'll pass by the possible iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air without taking a second to check it out.



Next year, we're about to witness how Apple will most probably ditch the Plus model and instead replace it with an ultra-thin smartphone that's going to get one of the three following monikers:



iPhone 17 Slim

iPhone 17 Ultra

iPhone 17 Air

Whatever the name, the discussed device could be as thin as ~5mm, which is pretty respectable.



Overall, the iPhone 17 line should get pretty thin bezels, bright and big displays, and exciting enough haptics to make a street cat purr.



Apple's 2025 phones should arrive with pretty respectable cameras (especially for video), with a hardware/software update here and there, and the obligatory periscope cameras (for the Pro models).



Of course, iOS 19 is reserved for the iPhone 17 line. This means big time AI. For real, this time. That's because the already-announced Apple Intelligence set of features will arrive in 2024 with the upcoming



So, how big the screen on the iPhone 17 is going to be? What will the price be? What kinds of software features and camera setups to expect on the iPhone 17? Will the vanilla model have a big battery? What about the Pro Max variant? What's the deal with the iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air: is it just a glorified toy, or a powerhouse?



The iPhone 16 , as intriguing as it may seem right now (we're a month away from its release), may not be everyone's weapon of choice.

Why I'm skipping iPhone 16 to wait for iPhone 17: Most exciting iPhone upgrade since 2017

So, if for whatever reason you feel like the iPhone 16 just doesn't quite cut it for you and your needs – and there isn't a shortage of such reasons – and you're interested in the iPhone 17, be sure to bookmark this page. We'll update it regularly with credible leaks, rumors and insider information that will roll out (first) gradually (then suddenly) in the months to come.





Let's head off to 2025 and see what it'll bring in terms of iPhone goodness!













Given that it's only the Summer of 2024, predicting things that are more than a year away is kind of hard; not that it should stop us from thinking logically.





This is the type of prediction that even Nostradamus couldn't make with a 100% success rate – not because he sucks at predictions, but because it's actually impossible to pin a precise date for the arrival of the iPhone 17 in the context of the ever-changing tech industry.





That being said, I expect the iPhone 17 line to drop in the first half of September, 2025. This is valid for all iPhone 17 devices – I don't think Apple would deliberately delay any of its superstars. It simply can't afford to do so.





As always, the official unveiling will be followed by a short period of pre-ordering madness; after these (give or take) 10 days, the iPhone 17 devices will hit the shelves.







* - probable date





I know that 2025 seems way too ahead in time. However, time flies and you'll have your hands all over the iPhone 17 faster than you can say Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers .



To do so – to get the iPhone 17, I mean – you'll need money. How much money, exactly?



To do so – to get the iPhone 17, I mean – you'll need money. How much money, exactly?

Let's speculate even harder!





iPhone 17 series price



Ah, that sweet ABBA refrain: Money, Money, Money...!

The iPhone price is such a delicate topic. It's every bit as important as the phone's specs itself.

So far, price hikes are expected to slam the iPhone 17 Pro, but that pales in comparison to the rumored cost of the iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air.

Here, take a look:

* - anticipated prices

As you can see from the table above (it represents the most recent leaks on the matter), the iPhone 17 will start at $799.

This doesn't sound that bad, but my gut feeling tells there could be a price hike .

The iPhone Pro will be priced at $1,099 and up – a notable jump from the $999 price tag of the 15 Pro and the 14 Pro.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will presumably keep the current starting price of $1,199.

As rumored, the iPhone Slim\Ultra\Air will be the most expensive model of the four will a price tag of $1,299. This is simply insane, if all there's to it is the fact that it's slimmer than the regular iPhone 17. As we've noted on previous occasions, the leaked iPhone 17 Slim specs are nothing special; Apple is counting on the design to win over consumers

This, however, won't matter a bit to people who will fall in love with the 17 Slim\Ultra\Air, if it materializes in 2025.

There isn't a shortage of people who are obsessed with the way things are on the outside, not inside. It's like those who buy a Ferrari and complain that it can't fit a bandsaw and a dead deer the way a Ford F-150 can: I mean, nobody complains about that .

Besides, there is this distinct group of buyers who want to pay premium just to go and then brag about it.



iPhone 17 deals to expect:





Apple : I don't expect the Cupertino giant to suddenly put the kibosh on its iPhone Upgrade program. This is how you can get a new iPhone every 12 months (with AppleCare+ coverage) by simply making 12 payments to Apple and trading in your existing iPhone for the next model. For example, prices start at $39.50/mo for a 128GB iPhone 15, $44.91/mo for a 128GB iPhone 15 Plus, $49.91/mo for an iPhone 15 Pro, and $58.25 for a 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can either sign up online, in the Apple Store app, or in any Apple Store. This is neat.

: I don't expect the Cupertino giant to suddenly put the kibosh on its iPhone Upgrade program. This is how you can get a new iPhone every 12 months (with AppleCare+ coverage) by simply making 12 payments to Apple and trading in your existing iPhone for the next model. For example, prices start at $39.50/mo for a 128GB iPhone 15, $44.91/mo for a 128GB iPhone 15 Plus, $49.91/mo for an iPhone 15 Pro, and $58.25 for a 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can either sign up online, in the Apple Store app, or in any Apple Store. This is neat. Verizon iPhone 16 line. The standard iPhone 17 model is anticipated to come with a similar deal, potentially available for free with select Unlimited plans and a trade-in of any phone, regardless of its condition, which is a great offer, hands down. The iPhone 17 Plus could be offered with up to $800 off when trading in an older iPhone, probably one from the 13 or 14 series.

line. The standard iPhone 17 model is anticipated to come with a similar deal, potentially available for free with select Unlimited plans and a trade-in of any phone, regardless of its condition, which is a great offer, hands down. The iPhone 17 Plus could be offered with up to $800 off when trading in an older iPhone, probably one from the 13 or 14 series. T-Mobile T-Mobile is expected to offer the iPhone 17 Pro probably for free – but with an eligible plan and qualifying trade-in. Customers may also receive discounts in the $600-$700 off any iPhone 17 model when choosing the Magenta MAX plan, if that's a thing in 2025. Additionally, given that the telco's strategy doesn't change, a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal could allow you to get up to $700 off a second iPhone 17 when adding a line to almost any T-Mobile plan.

is expected to offer the iPhone 17 Pro probably for free – but with an eligible plan and qualifying trade-in. Customers may also receive discounts in the $600-$700 off any iPhone 17 model when choosing the Magenta MAX plan, if that's a thing in 2025. Additionally, given that the telco's strategy doesn't change, a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal could allow you to get up to $700 off a second iPhone 17 when adding a line to almost any plan. AT&T very old) iPhone .

Keep in mind that it's all predictions and wishful thinking at this point, so these offers might or might not materialize.





iPhone 17 series camera

When it comes to mobile photography, I'm on team Android (don't assume that equates to a Galaxy, though!). However, I can't bend the truth and deny that iPhones take amazing photos – most of all, I like the consistency of the iPhone-made photos.

That's why the iPhone 17 camera setup is among the most important specs of the phone itself.

iPhone 15 line. Looking ahead to 2025, all four iPhone 17 models are expected to feature an upgraded front-facing camera with a 24MP image sensor and six plastic lens elements, an improvement from the current 12MP camera with five elements found on theline.

This is great news, because an enhanced selfie snapper will make the iPhone 17 line even more appealing to those who love taking photos of themselves.

The iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air will most likely pack a variable aperture for its rear-sided camera. So far, rumors have it that this will be an exclusive feature for the costliest iPhone 17 phone, while the rest of the line won't get it. This is impressive, given that the Slim\Ultra\Air model will be thinner than the rest of the gang.

The lens aperture in a camera functions like an adjustable eye, controlling the amount of light that enters. It can widen to let in more light for darker scenes or narrow to reduce light in brighter conditions. A larger aperture (low f-number) creates a blurred background, ideal for portraits, while a smaller aperture (high f-number) keeps everything in focus, making it suitable for landscapes.



Traditional smartphone cameras usually have a fixed aperture, limiting control over light exposure. This can result in overexposed or underexposed images in varying lighting conditions.



A variable aperture allows photographers to adjust the lens opening based on the environment. In bright light, a smaller aperture can prevent overexposure, while in low light, a larger aperture can capture more detail and reduce noise. This adaptability ensures consistently better photos in different lighting.



Additionally, variable apertures offer creative flexibility. Users can adjust the aperture to control depth of field—larger apertures create a shallow depth of field for portrait shots with blurred backgrounds, while smaller apertures increase depth of field, keeping landscapes sharp.



The ability to change aperture also enables artistic experimentation. Photographers can achieve effects like starbursts with smaller apertures or soft, dreamy backgrounds with larger ones, bringing a level of creative control to mobile photography that was once exclusive to advanced cameras like DSLRs or mirrorless models.

iPhone 17 : 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 24MP selfie

While we wait to see if the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus really do retain the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus' cameras – a 48MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide unit and a 12MP selfie camera on the front – I won't be surprised if the same setup makes it to the iPhone 17.



Minus the selfie camera, of course – we've just talked about how the latest rumor is that we should get a 24MP sensor.



However, the fact that I won't be surprised, doesn't mean that the iPhone 17's cameras should stay the same. 12MP for the ultra-wide in 2025 is a downright violation of the moral codes of the tech industry, if they even exist. So, I'm waiting for the rumors to pour in.



Also, I won't scoff at a new sensor for the main camera. A bigger one, I mean. It's cool to capture 2X zoom photos by simply cropping in the camera sensor, so a bigger sensor will be a major benefit for the vanilla iPhone 17.



Of course, there's no reason to expect that the iPhone 17 will go back to the diagonal alignment of its rear cameras, found on the 14 and 15 series. As you've probably heard, the iPhone 16 is about to ditch those and replace it with a vertical layout.



This isn't some sort of paying homage to the



iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air : 48MP main, 24MP selfie

That's not a typo. For the time being, the rumors have it that the iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air will come with a single camera on its back with a 48MP sensor. According to prominent Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo the Cupertino giant will skip the ultra-wide and telephoto units.



However, it'll probably pack a variable aperture, as mentioned above. It's something, I guess. Although, if it was up to me, I'd trade the variable aperture for a dedicated telephoto unit.



On the front, the newcomer in the iPhone 17 line should pack the same 24MP selfie camera.



iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max : 48MP main, 48MP, Ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto (5x), 24MP selfie

Now we talkin'! Once you enter the iPhone Pro league, photography gets far more exciting.



Don't expect to pick up the iPhone Pro and start shooting like world-famous photographers Herb Ritts or Richard Avedon, just because your phone has a Pro stamp on it, though.



Having better camera hardware (larger sensors, more megapixels, better lenses) is not to be neglected. After all, you're paying top dollar for the Pro and Pro Max!



Since the a custom 48MP IMX903 sensor for the main camera , larger than the previous in size (1/1.14" vs 1/1.28"). Bigger sensors are preferable because they gather light easier and render the background better (as in: the separation between the subject and the background is more pronounced).



Also, the new sensor for the main camera will potentially feature a stacked design, 14-bit analog-to-digital conversion for lossless image quality, and Digital Gain Control for improved dynamic range and reduced noise. This should make it to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.



I doubt that Apple will upgrade the sensor twice in two consecutive years.



The new 48MP ultra-wide camera (0.7µm pixel size and a 1/2.6" sensor) that we're eagerly waiting for on the iPhone 16 Pros should also be transferred to the iPhone 17 Pros. This camera is a significant upgrade from the 12MP ultra-wide camera with 1.0µm pixels and a 1/3.6" sensor used previously.



However, the best thing about the iPhone 16 Pro is that it will most likely feature the tetraprism telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom , first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro Max . I'm pretty sure it will find its way to the standard-sized iPhone 17 Pro, as well.



Finally, the ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) anti-glare coating (rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro cameras) should also be found on the iPhone 17 Pro duo. The ALD coating is great for reducing lens flare, enhancing night photography.



Ever wondered why your photo is suddenly full of odd, artificial lights when you try to take a shot of a street lamp at night, for example? It's precisely because of poor lens coating.



On the video side, I don't expect Apple to let down its fan base. Once again, I expect class-leading video capabilities of the iPhone.



The thing I'm most curious about is what software goodies will enhance the iPhone 17's cameras. Will it rely heavily on AI? My bet is: oh, yes .

iPhone 17 series storage





iPhone 17 storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB





iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB





iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB

2 TB





Keep in mind that the figures above could change in time. For example, there might not be a 2TB model in the iPhone 17 line. Also, Apple might ditch the 128GB version for the vanilla iPhone 17.





I'm making the prediction that 128GB won't be available as a storage option for the super-duper fancy iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air. That's because 128GB is not classy enough for a phone with the potential price tag of $1,299.





Also, there's another reason for the 128GB starting storage point to be finally got rid of in 2025. It's because of the power- and storage-hungry AI.





iPhone 16 series. This increase in storage is because of the expected on-device AI capabilities, which require substantial data, thus boosting storage demands. Similarly, AI processing is driving the need for more RAM, prompting this anticipated upgrade.



To refresh your memories, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus featured 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in their base models.



Apple may set 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as the new baseline for all iPhone models, starting with theseries. This increase in storage is because of the expected on-device AI capabilities, which require substantial data, thus boosting storage demands. Similarly, AI processing is driving the need for more RAM, prompting this anticipated upgrade.To refresh your memories, theandfeatured 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in their base models.

iPhone 17 series design





As the name suggests, this iPhone should be slim (but not shady). How thin? That, as the poet says, is the question.



My personal view is that if Apple is able to make the iPad Pro M4 (2024) to be 5.1mm thin – amazing! – it should be able to do the same with the iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air.



The iPhone 15 Pro Max , for reference, measures 8.25mm. So, even if the iPhone 17 Pro Max gets all fit and lean down to around 7mm, the iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air should still be noticeably thinner at ~5mm.



I don't think Apple can afford to make the Slim\Ultra\Air any thicker than 5mm.



Why? Well, because there are already foldables at our disposal that are 5mm thin – and below! For example, the just-released Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 5.1mm when unfolded.



Not to mention the Honor Magic V3 – an absolute miracle of a foldable that's claimed to be the thinnest of them all, measuring just 4.35mm when unfolded.



So, come the Fall of 2025, if I feel the sudden urge to get an incredibly thin phone and I see that Apple releases the iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air that's more than 5mm thick, I simply won't buy it. Not at the rumored $1,299 price tag.



Instead, I'll just get one of the aforementioned foldables (on a deal, hehe) – this is how I'll rock a truly thin phone and I'll enjoy a huge display.



When it comes to the rest of the iPhone 17 line-up, I've learned not to expect major changes. Or even minor ones. I hope that we finally get to see a different iPhone in 2025 – even if it's an ugly one. At this point, I don't care, as long as it's not the same iPhone we've been getting for years now.



Sorry, but a new button here or there (yes, I'm talking about the otherwise highly practical



– Hi, is this Apple? Yeah, well, can I have a design change for the next iPhone?

– So, you want a new button on your iPhone?

– No, thanks.

– How about a new button?

– But I've got the Action button already; please stop.

– How would you like a… Capture button?

– Oh, dear.



Truth to be told, the Capture button that's rumored to land on the iPhone 16 line is a nice touch – that's just me and my mobile photography obsession speaking, though. If you're after the iPhone because it's sleek and stylish, I'm afraid adding another button won't do any good for keeping things stylish.



Unless you're into some cool steampunk aesthetics.



The Capture button that's expected to debut on the iPhone 16 series will do more than just the usual "click". As per recent rumors, it might offer



While a light press could handle focusing, a firm press would capture the image or start recording.



Additionally, users might be able to swipe left or right on the button to zoom in or out. Unlike many smartphones that use volume keys for zooming, Apple’s approach could allow users to keep their finger on the Capture button, potentially enhancing convenience.



My guess is that the Capture button will find its way to the 17 series.



Also, I think that the expected iPhone 16 line will also be found on the 17.



That's thanks to the so-called BRS (Border Reduction Structure) technology to minimize the display bezels. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to arrive with ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels: now that's impressive!.



Reducing the size of the top and side bezels is more or less easily achievable, but the bottom bezel surely got some Apple engineers to scratch their heads longer than what's generally accepted. That's because the bottom bezel poses a challenge due to heat generation issues. The new BRS technology seems to address this by allowing the bottom bezel to be as thin as possible. It achieves this by rolling the copper wires at the bottom upward.



As far as colors go, nothing is certain so far. If we use the current iPhone 16 hue rumors, this means that the 17 might come in black, white, gray, and bronze, potentially named Space Black, White, Gray, and Desert Titanium, the latter being a bronze-like hue.



iPhone 17 series display

* - anticipated size

iPhone 15 Pro Max display. It's not that much lower, but I personally find it hilarious that the most expensive iPhone in 2025 will have a display with fewer pixels than an iPhone from 2023.



Be it as it may, let's hope this will change in the coming year.



So, the vanilla iPhone 17 will grow slightly in size with its rumored 6.27-inch display. On the 15 series, it was a 6.12-inch one (as expected on the iPhone 16 ).



This year, the iPhone 16 Pro duo is expected to get larger. My guess is that the 6.27-inch display for the (16 Pro) and the 6.86-inch display (for the 16 Pro Max) will be reused on the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. This is a notable departure from the 6.12-inch display of the 15 Pro and the 6.69-inch display of the 15 Pro Max.



The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to feature larger LTPO OLED displays with ultra-thin bezels, so iPhone 17 can't complain. Like all Pro models since the



The Dynamic Island punch-hole will continue to be a key feature across the iPhone 16 lineup, but rumors suggest it might be slightly smaller this time. Apple is reportedly switching to a new supplier for Face ID modules, which could be more compact, allowing for a smaller Dynamic Island.



iPhone 17 series battery

We're still strictly in the rumors' territory; nothing is off (and on) the table, so we can speculate a bit:





* - anticipated battery capacity





iPhone 16 .



Recent iPhone 16 will come with a 3,561mAh battery, a gentle 6% increase over the 3,349mAh of the iPhone 15 .



The 16 Pro Max is expected to jump to 4,676mAh (vs. the 4,422mAh of the 15 Pro Max), but our high hopes are reserved for the smaller, non-Max, Pro variant. In August, there was this iPhone 16 Pro would arrive with a 3,577mAh capacity battery. That's a 9% increase over the 3,274mAh battery of the 15 Pro.



Truth to be spoken, I don't expect Apple to drastically raise the mAh numbers on the iPhone 17 line. We can expect a minimal boost here and there, but nothing to write home about.



The single most important question is: what will the battery on the iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air be like? Will its super-thin body allow for a large battery? Probably not, but the 6.6-inch display could compensate for the reduced overall depth of the phone.



At the end of the day, the big mAh numbers are great and all , but if the phone's software and hardware are not optimized correctly, nasty power drainages could occur. It's interesting to see what battery tech Apple is going to implement for its 2025 phones.



I think it's safe to say that the iPhone 17 lineup will benefit from the stacked battery technology that debuted on the iPhone 15 line. This is exactly how iPhone 15 owners can, in theory, enjoy far better battery life than



Back in 2023, Apple announced that the battery performance of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models has exceeded initial expectations. Originally, it was estimated that the battery would retain 80% of its original capacity after 500 full charge cycles. However, iPhone 15 lineup, including the standard iPhone 15 , the larger iPhone 15 Plus , the compact iPhone 15 Pro , and the fully-loaded iPhone 15 Pro Max .



The iPhone 15 may not boast the ultra-fast charging speeds seen in some Chinese flagships and mid-range models – such as those from vivo, Realme, and Xiaomi, which offer charging speeds up to 210W (compared to the iPhone 15 's 25W). However, the iPhone 15 battery does introduce some new features worth noting.



The iPhone 15 employs larger cells using the



The stacked battery method creates a more uniform and stable internal structure, which can potentially enhance the battery's energy density and stability.



The winding battery (also known as wound or spiral-wound battery) method involves folding battery materials into a cylindrical or prismatic shape. Wound batteries are typically easier and less expensive to produce at scale and are known for their robustness and good mechanical stability. However, they may have slightly lower energy density due to the space taken up by the winding process.



In summary, the advantages of stacked batteries include:



Potentially higher energy density due to more efficient use of space.

Improved temperature regulation thanks to their uniform internal structure.

iPhone 17 series features and software





It should run on iOS 19 and the hopes are high;

Apple Intelligence should be in full bloom for the iPhone 17 line;









OK, joking aside, but even Apple fans and insiders have been repeating for almost a year now that



Yes, during the June 2024 WWDC, Apple did present iOS 18 and promised to heavily emphasize AI for the iPhone. In what's best described as a typical Apple move, the Cupertino giant announced its Apple Intelligence (yeah, that's the humble term they're using for their upcoming set of artificial intelligence features) to be available for only



These are:



iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 series

They didn't mention the 2025 iPhone 17 series back when they announced the AI-focused iOS 18 , but I'm sure they won't ditch their project just like that.



What's more, I think that Apple's Apple Intelligence feature pack will bloom with the iPhone 17 series, not with the iPhone 16 .



Why? Well, because we won't even get to see the whole Apple Intelligence magic in 2024, when the iPhone 16 comes out.



Recent rumors indicate that Apple is gearing up to introduce Apple Intelligence through a series of software updates, with the initial release potentially arriving in the Fall of 2024, following the launch of the iPhone 16 series and the official release of iOS 18 . However, the Apple Intelligence updates are expected to roll out gradually, extending into the first half of 2025.



By 2025, the revamped Siri, equipped with its new features, is anticipated to be publicly available as part of the upcoming iOS 18 .4 release, which is currently under development.



The new, enhanced Siri will be experienced only on devices equipped with the A17 Pro chip or newer. This updated Siri will be able to execute complex, multi-step commands within your apps.



How generous of Apple to let only iPhone 15 Pro (and above) users to meet the new Siri.



Meanwhile, the Oppo competitor is taking a slightly different approach:



Oppo details AI pivot that brings innovative features to all phones

iOS 19: what to expect?





While iOS 19 is obviously long below the horizon at the moment, we should see more of the same… but slightly different… but still the same! Yes? No?



With iOS 18 , we're about to get some new features that include free-form app icon placement, deep app icon customization (allowing for resizing icons and adding a colorful tint), customizable lock screen shortcuts, and a redesigned Control Center.



With iOS 19, these areas could receive a further boost and users could get even more control over the way the iPhone looks.



iOS 18 will also enable you to hide apps and lock them using Face ID, a feature that works across both stock and third-party apps, so I don't expect changes for the worse on the security front.



However, the Photos app that we saw was completely revamped in iOS 18 (a new customizable interface), could see further improvements based on what feedback iOS 18 users send to Apple in the coming six to eight months.



The big question mark is the software support period. Allegedly, the iPhone 16 lineup will receive at least five major yearly software updates, with the potential for even longer support, possibly extending to the end of the decade and beyond.



Will Apple join the ranks of Google and Samsung and offer seven years of updates and support? For me, it's not out of the question and I won't be surprised if they do so.





iPhone 17 series hardware and specs





iPhone 17 specs*:

CPU: Apple A19 chip

RAM: 8GB

Battery: ~3,600mAh

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Camera setup: 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 24MP selfie





iPhone 17 Slim\Ultra\Air*:

CPU: Apple A19 chip

RAM: 8GB

Battery: ~4,000mAh

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Camera setup: Single main 48MP unit, 24MP selfie





iPhone 17 Pro specs*:

CPU: Apple A19 Pro chip

RAM: 12GB

Battery: ~3,600mAh

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

Camera setup: 48MP main, 48MP, Ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto (5x), 24MP selfie





iPhone 17 Pro Max specs*:

CPU: Apple A19 Pro chip

RAM: 12GB

Battery: ~4,700mAh

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

Camera setup: 48MP main, 48MP, Ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto (5x), 24MP selfie

*- expected specs





Why, the chipset , of course!



Chipsets, also known as SoCs, are crucial – they're essentially the heart (and brain) of your phone.



A System-on-Chip (SoC) integrates most or all components of a computer or electronic system onto a single chip. It typically includes a central processing unit (CPU), memory interfaces (for RAM and ROM), input/output interfaces, and often additional features like a graphics processing unit (GPU), communications modules (e.g., Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), and more.



So, given that we're expecting Apple's A18 chip to land on the iPhone 16 series (with the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max receiving the boosted A18 Pro model), we could get A19 and A19 Pro for the iPhone 17 line.



Now, the big question is: what is the A19 going to be like? Will it be a 3nm SoC – like the A17 Pro and the A18/18 Pro – or will it be a 2nm SoC?



OK, let's TTT – talk things through .



In the realm of System-on-Chip (SoC) technology for mobile phones, "nm" (nanometer) denotes the size of components like transistors on the chip. A nanometer is one billionth of a meter, underscoring the minuscule scale of these elements. Smaller nanometer technology enables more chips by allowing more transistors to fit into a compact space. Basically, the smaller the "nm" number of a SoC, the more power efficient and powerful your phone gets.



It was almost exactly a year ago, when we first heard of the



However, in mid-April 2024, there came



Meanwhile, Samsung is apparently trying to beat Apple at their own game. For the Galaxy S26 Ultra (Nostradamus ain't got nothing on me; here I am, talking about a phone that's to come out in 2026!) , the Korean giant is apparently dreaming of packing



If Apple doesn't manage to squeeze out a 2nm chip for the iPhone 17 lineup, this will mean that Samsung and its Galaxy S26 Ultra (expected in the very beginning of 2026) will be the first phone with a 2nm chip inside.



However, that's probably not an easy job to do for Samsung, given that the Galaxy S24 Ultra utilized a 4nm chip and the



Should I wait for the iPhone 17 series?





You should wait for the iPhone 17 if you're deep in the Apple ecosystem and you can't stand the idea of using a phone for more than a year. If you're after a phone with a 2nm chip – if Apple manages to get it ready for 2025, though – 17 is your lucky number. If you want to see Apple Intelligence in full swing – you guessed it – the iPhone 17 is the one for you. If you're using iPhone 14 or older, I think the 17 might be the correct model for you.



