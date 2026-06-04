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Anticipation for Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra reaches a fever pitch as its launch looms
With Apple's long-awaited foldable iPhone Ultra mere months away from launch, the smartphone market is getting very hyped.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Apple fans have waited years to see the foldable iPhone become a reality. | Image by Talks Tech Newz
Apple sure knows how to keep the smartphone market on its toes, and its upcoming foldable iPhone Ultra is doing just that. As the company’s long-awaited and highly anticipated foldable flagship nears its release, the excitement continues to grow, especially due to all of the new leaks that keep coming out.
To briefly recap, Apple’s foldable phone will come in a wide-folding form factor with an iOS version that is capable of split-screen multitasking. It will most likely feature two rear cameras and will be equipped with Touch ID instead of Face ID.
The phone will reportedly ship with silver, white, and indigo color options. Last, but most definitely not least, the phone will allegedly feature a spectacular display with an almost invisible crease.
Leaked foldable iPhone cases have left practically nothing to the imagination. Now that we know exactly what Apple’s foldable is going to look like, we asked you in a poll how you were feeling about this legendary entry into the smartphone market. The responses speak for themselves.
Almost 61 percent of voters said that they were very excited to see what the iPhone Ultra will be like when it comes out alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models later this year. On the other hand, though a little over 20 percent of you aren’t really into foldable phones, you’re still going to keep an eye on Apple’s offering.
Lastly, a little under 19 percent of respondents said that they could not care less about the iPhone Ultra and whether or not it sells well or flops like the iPhone Air. What about you?
There are many reasons to get excited about the foldable iPhone Ultra, but there are an equal number of reasons to be cautious as well, in my opinion. As I’ve argued before, the iPhone Ultra is a first-generation product, after all, and it shows.
Apple keeps running into problems, manufacturing keeps getting pushed back, and the foldable iPhone creaks and rattles after some use. Not to mention that the display crease isn’t as invisible as the company had initially hoped.
I’ve mentioned before that every time Apple enters a product category, it helps push it to new heights, even if temporarily like it did with the Apple Vision Pro. Likewise, I expect something similar to happen with the iPhone Ultra. In fact, it already is.
We’ve gotten the Huawei Pura X Max and Samsung is making the Galaxy Z Fold 8 a wide-folding phone as well while the Fold 8 Ultra will carry on the legacy of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung, according to reports, expects the wide-folding form factor to become the norm, and I’m sure that other manufacturers will follow.
But that doesn’t answer the question of whether or not these foldables will actually perform well with the general public. And, for now, I honestly cannot guess at an answer. Can you?
iPhone Ultra, worth the wait?
To briefly recap, Apple’s foldable phone will come in a wide-folding form factor with an iOS version that is capable of split-screen multitasking. It will most likely feature two rear cameras and will be equipped with Touch ID instead of Face ID.
The phone will reportedly ship with silver, white, and indigo color options. Last, but most definitely not least, the phone will allegedly feature a spectacular display with an almost invisible crease.
Excitement is ramping up
Apple's foldable iPhone resembles an iPad mini when unfolded. | Image by Ben Geskin
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Almost 61 percent of voters said that they were very excited to see what the iPhone Ultra will be like when it comes out alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models later this year. On the other hand, though a little over 20 percent of you aren’t really into foldable phones, you’re still going to keep an eye on Apple’s offering.
Lastly, a little under 19 percent of respondents said that they could not care less about the iPhone Ultra and whether or not it sells well or flops like the iPhone Air. What about you?
How do you feel about Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone Ultra?
Still worth being cautious
There are many reasons to get excited about the foldable iPhone Ultra, but there are an equal number of reasons to be cautious as well, in my opinion. As I’ve argued before, the iPhone Ultra is a first-generation product, after all, and it shows.
Apple keeps running into problems, manufacturing keeps getting pushed back, and the foldable iPhone creaks and rattles after some use. Not to mention that the display crease isn’t as invisible as the company had initially hoped.
I’m also very excited
I’ve mentioned before that every time Apple enters a product category, it helps push it to new heights, even if temporarily like it did with the Apple Vision Pro. Likewise, I expect something similar to happen with the iPhone Ultra. In fact, it already is.
We’ve gotten the Huawei Pura X Max and Samsung is making the Galaxy Z Fold 8 a wide-folding phone as well while the Fold 8 Ultra will carry on the legacy of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung, according to reports, expects the wide-folding form factor to become the norm, and I’m sure that other manufacturers will follow.
But that doesn’t answer the question of whether or not these foldables will actually perform well with the general public. And, for now, I honestly cannot guess at an answer. Can you?
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