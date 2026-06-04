T-Mobile will hire from India after layoffs in the US
T-Mobile inaugurates a massive tech center in India.
T-Mobile will hire 1,000 employees in Hyderabad by 2027. | Image by The Seattle Times
T-Mobile has been steadily laying off workers across the US as it strives to become more efficient. It's believed that some of those jobs were taken over by AI. Others, it now appears, are simply being offshored to India.
T-Mobile launched a global capability center (GCC) in India on June 4, where it plans to hire around 1,000 employees by 2027, per Reuters.
Situated in the city of Hyderabad, the center spans 250,000 square feet.
The Indian government notes that the country's GCCs have grown into local offices for international companies, providing support in various functions.
T-Mobile's Indian team will handle hard-hitting tasks such as software engineering, DevOps, product development, data analytics, and cybersecurity.
T-Mobile started letting employees go in late 2025, and the trimming has continued into 2026. At the end of 2024, the company had 70,000 employees, though more recent figures aren't available.
Some of the layoffs stemmed from the acquisition of UScellular, which naturally lead to overlapping corporate roles.
T-Mobile's India ambitions
T-Mobile launched a global capability center (GCC) in India on June 4, where it plans to hire around 1,000 employees by 2027, per Reuters.
Situated in the city of Hyderabad, the center spans 250,000 square feet.
Our global technology centre in Hyderabad will play an important role in strengthening our engineering and digital capabilities while enabling teams to build solutions that support our customers and business priorities.
Not a mere outsourcing hub
The Indian government notes that the country's GCCs have grown into local offices for international companies, providing support in various functions.
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Hiring far from home
T-Mobile started letting employees go in late 2025, and the trimming has continued into 2026. At the end of 2024, the company had 70,000 employees, though more recent figures aren't available.
Some of the layoffs stemmed from the acquisition of UScellular, which naturally lead to overlapping corporate roles.
The exact number of people who were fired isn't known, but online chatter indicates the cuts hit various departments. Although sales staff may have been hit the hardest, engineering employees were also impacted.
The company said in January that it wasn't pausing hiring, claiming the structural changes ensure the right conditions to drive growth.
T-Mobile has also reportedly started shutting down company-owned retail (COR) locations, including high-performing ones. This aligns with the company's stated goal of having fewer stores in the future.
The company is actively working to make customers more self-sufficient by encouraging them to use the T-Life app instead of visiting stores or reaching out to customer care.
T-Mobile is far from alone in staff cuts. Verizon let 13,000 employees go last year and the broader tech sector slashed more jobs in May than it has in the last two years, largely due to increased spending on AI.
Against that backdrop, it looks like T-Mobile is trying to save money by hiring employees in India instead of the United States. Also, with the current administration imposing stricter visa requirements, the company may have deemed it more practical to create a new center in India rather than bringing workers to the US.
The company said in January that it wasn't pausing hiring, claiming the structural changes ensure the right conditions to drive growth.
Store cuts
T-Mobile has also reportedly started shutting down company-owned retail (COR) locations, including high-performing ones. This aligns with the company's stated goal of having fewer stores in the future.
The company is actively working to make customers more self-sufficient by encouraging them to use the T-Life app instead of visiting stores or reaching out to customer care.
T-Mobile is far from alone in staff cuts. Verizon let 13,000 employees go last year and the broader tech sector slashed more jobs in May than it has in the last two years, largely due to increased spending on AI.
Against that backdrop, it looks like T-Mobile is trying to save money by hiring employees in India instead of the United States. Also, with the current administration imposing stricter visa requirements, the company may have deemed it more practical to create a new center in India rather than bringing workers to the US.
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