Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The slate ticks all the right boxes but at a wallet-friendly price.
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It feels quite speedy for its budget price. | Image by Samsung.
Why overspend on a tablet when you’re planning to use it for day-to-day stuff like checking emails, reading the latest tech news on PhoneArena, and watching YouTube? Instead, why not get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with 128GB of storage for just under $300 with this deal right here?
Amazon is offering a $50 discount on this affordable Samsung slate, dropping it below the $300 mark and making it quite a tempting choice for bargain hunters looking to get more bang for their buck.
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I mean, you do get a lot when going for the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. For instance, you score a stylus inside the box, which you can use for faster note-taking and, why not, even painting. Plus, the tablet is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset complemented by 6GB of RAM, allowing it to deliver dependable day-to-day performance so stuff like web browsing and streaming videos feels effortless.
It offers a pretty good viewing experience as well—for the price, of course. Its 10.9-inch LCD display has a 2112 x 1320 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, letting you enjoy your favorite TV series in high quality. Plus, the 90Hz refresh rate makes everything you do on the device feel silky-smooth.
While I can’t really place the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite right next to powerhouses like the Galaxy Tab S11 or the iPad Pro (M5), I believe the slate punches way above its weight, which makes it a great pick for those who don’t actually need an insane amount of firepower. To top it all off, Samsung promises seven years of software updates for it, so you know it’ll serve you well for quite a long time.
I don’t know how long the deal will stay up for grabs, though, which is why I urge you to act quickly and treat yourself to a new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite for less now while you still can!
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