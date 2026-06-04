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AT&T is bringing faster speeds for lower prices to more customers

AT&T announces new converged fiber plans.

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Anam Hamid
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AT&T is lowering the entry point for faster speeds. | Image by Mergr
If there's one arena where AT&T is outpacing not only T-Mobile, but also Verizon to some extent, it's fast internet. The company is reducing fiber prices, letting those who also bundle cellular service save as much as $420 annually.

Refreshed fiber plans



AT&T will launch new fiber plans on June 7. The 300Mbps tier serves as the new entry-level option, costing $50/month on its own or dropping to $35 if you pair it with wireless. 

The 500Mbps and 1-Gig plans will run $65 and $80, respectively, and their bundle price will be $50 and $60.

Finally, there's now a 5-Gig plan that lands at $125/month standalone, or $100 with cellular service.

Simplifying



AT&T's offerings are currently a little crowded with six different options. The current baseline gives you 100Mbps for $45/month, and there's also a 2-Gig plan sitting at $155/month. Both of those are getting axed.

All current plans are more expensive than the soon-to-be rolled-out versions, but the difference isn't that drastic when you factor in the current discounts.

Why would or wouldn't you switch to AT&T's new plans?
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Capitalizing on its strengths


AT&T has the largest fiber network in the US. The company offers top-tier download speeds and decidedly higher upload speeds than rivals.

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The bundling of wireless and fiber is considered the real convergence strategy, with other internet technologies not coming even close.

AT&T and Verizon have been found to have a higher wireless share in the markets where they also have a fiber network.

While AT&T has offered combo discounts for a while, it's only now that it's explicitly baking them directly into the rate card for all customers.

Lowering the price barrier


According to BNP Paribas, AT&T has lowered the entry point to make the service accessible to new segments, including price-sensitive customers. This is part of the company's strategy to boost fiber penetration to 50%.

The firm further reports that customer focus is shifting from fast speeds to price, which makes AT&T's move all the more prudent.
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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