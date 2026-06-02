Verizon closes on $1 billion spectrum buy but customers are still not delighted

After T-Mobile closed on the purchase, UScellular changed its name to Array Digital Infrastructure and kept 4,400 cell towers. Space on 2,000 of the latter was leased to T-Mobile . Separately, Verizon acquired the following spectrum:

Up to 25 MHz of cellular spectrum.

Up to 20 MHz of AWS-1 spectrum.

Up to 10 MHz of AWS-3 spectrum.

Up to 20 MHz of PCS spectrum.

Other Array assets were sold to T-Mobile





Array also divested other assets to T-Mobile , receiving $168 million. Those assets included spectrum licenses in the low-band (600MHz and 700MHz). The company said that closing the deal with Verizon and doing the divestiture with T-Mobile completed its goal of monetizing its remaining spectrum.

All former UScellular customers will become T-Mobile customers over the summer





Array's president and CEO Anthony Carlson, commenting on the deals with Verizon and T-Mobile, said the company had made "significant progress in our spectrum monetization efforts and is pleased with the value realized in this sale." The company leases its towers and made a deal with Verizon last December allowing the carrier to use some of the towers to improve its 5G network.



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The UScellular customers that decided to stick with T-Mobile are now dealing with something they probably didn't think about when they were UScellular customers. Once these former UScellular customers complete the migration of their accounts to T-Mobile , expected to take place this summer, they will have to deal with the new digital T-Mobile requiring all phone upgrades, line management, bill payments and more to be handled by the T-Life app.

Which reward program should Verizon start? Verizon Tuesdays (any day of the week will work) Free streaming services on Verizon's dime Sweepstakes with free phones as prizes Free MLB.com Something else Vote 3 Votes





Verizon has returned $58 billion to stockholders via dividends and cash buybacks. Verizon 's stock has returned the 24th highest amount to shareholders in history, which is quite an impressive statistic. But it does not advance Over the last five years,has returned $58 billion to stockholders via dividends and cash buybacks.'s stock has returned the 24th highest amount to shareholders in history, which is quite an impressive statistic. But it does not advance new CEO Dan Schulman's reported goal to "rapidly shift to a customer-first culture , one that thrives on delighting our customers."

Despite comments made by CEO Schulman, Verizon has yet to delight its customers





Verizon subscribers I know, including myself (with over 20 years as a Verizon subscriber under my belt), have yet to be delighted since Schulman took over last year. Of course, his tenure got off to a rocky start just three months after he replaced Hans Vestberg as the carrier's CEO last October 6.







