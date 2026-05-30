Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo

Last week we informed you that Google had announced that it was giving Google Search an AI makeover , adding new capabilities and improving some AI features already offered on Search. Users will be able to create, customize, and manage multiple AI agents for their tasks directly in Search.

Google announced AI-based changes to Google Search recently





For example, starting this summer information agents will work in the background 24 hours a day and 7 days a week looking out for news on a topic you've expressed interest in via Google Search. For example, you'll be able to ask to be informed when your favorite band goes on tour. You will get an update in the Google app when fresh news about this band has been found.





You'll also be able to make changes and manage the information that you've given the agent. Considering that half of the members in my favorite band are dead, and they haven't toured in 60 years, I wouldn't expect to receive any fresh news about a tour no matter how diligent these information agents are.





Interestingly, not everyone wants peanut butter in their chocolate or AI mixed in with their search results. If you don't like using AI-powered search or want to avoid getting mixed up with trackers and receiving custom ads, you might want to consider DuckDuckGo.



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DuckDuckGo offers a search engine and a browser that is designed with a strong focus on user privacy. It also allows users to disable AI features on its search engine and browser for its Android and iOS apps and the DuckDuckGo desktop website.

In the U.S., DuckDuckGo has seen a substantial increase in installs since Google Search unveiled AI changes









Which search app do you prefer? Google is still the best. DuckDuckGo because I don't want to be tracked or use AI. Bing because it is better than the rest. Yahoo because I love the oldies. Another search engne. Vote 14 Votes





On iOS-powered devices, the installs were averaging 33% higher in the U.S., and on May 25th, 70% more iOS users installed the app compared to May 18th (the day before Google I/O). The number of visitors to DuckDuckGo's no AI website, saw the number of visitors increase week-over-week by 22.7%. The peak week-over-week increase took place on May 24 when 24.7% more people visited the site.

In case you were wondering, the DuckDuckGo app and website do feature the Duck.ai chatbot and a summary about your search similar to Google's AI Overview. These can be disabled from the app or website.

How to disable the AI features on DuckDuckGo





On the iOS or Android app, you can eliminate the AI features by tapping the three-line hamburger menu icon found in the top right corner on Android and in the bottom right corner for iOS. From there, tap the Settings gear icon on the toolbar near the top of the screen. Scroll down to the "Other Settings" heading where you will find "AI Features".









Tap that item, and you can toggle on or off the Duck.ai chatbot. You can also choose between seeing the Search and Duck.ai interface when you open the app, or sticking to Search only without the AI.

Where you can install the DuckDuckGo app









DuckDuckGo also offers a VPN (Virtual Private Network) that encrypts your online internet traffic and hides your IP address. It can also make it appear as though you are browsing from another location, such as a different country, which would allow you to view content that might be blocked in your location. The VPN, which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, also secures public WiFi connections.





DuckDuckGo's search engine and web browser are free. It won't sell your location data to third-party trackers, blocking them from obtaining your information and sending you targeted ads.