Google Pixel 11 Pro release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

Pixel 10 Pro XL for illustrative purposes.

Pixel 11 Pro: what to expect





What's expected to change vs the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL:

Next-generation Tensor G6 chip, built on a 2nm process

New MediaTek M90 modem for improved 5G speeds

16 GB of RAM just like predecessor

Similar design to the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL

and Pro XL Potential charging speeds upgrade

New AI capabilities

Expected release timeline:

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL are expected to come in August 2026, along with a vanilla Pixel 11 and a Pixel 11 Pro Fold.



Expected price:

No leaks on the pricing just yet.

Pricing may remain similar to predecessors ( Pixel 10 Pro started at $999, Pixel 10 Pro XL started at $1,199).















The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL are expected to be unveiled in August of 2026. Previously, Google had new phone releases in the fall, but with the last two generations, this tradition has changed.





* - probable dates





Around a week after the phones get their official announcement, they are released to stores. Currently, leaks have not given us the exact date for the announcement.





Pixel 11 Pro price and deals





The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL prices have not leaked just yet. There's the potential for a slight price hike, because of the economic situation and rising component prices. But it's also possible that Google keeps the pricing steady.





* - anticipated prices



Pixel 11 Pro deals to expect:





Google : The Mountain View tech giant usually offers good trade-in discounts for new Pixel models. The promotions are even better if you're trading in a Pixel device.

: The Mountain View tech giant usually offers good trade-in discounts for new Pixel models. The promotions are even better if you're trading in a Pixel device. Verizon

AT&T:

T-Mobile: T-Mobile may offer an "On Us" deal for the Pixel 11 Pro. You may again need an eligible plan or trade-in.





Pixel 11 Pro camera



Pixel 11 Pro expected camera setup: 50 MP main camera

48 MP ultra-wide camera Sony IMX858 sensor

48 MP Sony IMX858 telephoto, 5x optical zoom

42 MP selfie camera

Pixel 11 Pro XL expected camera setup:

50 MP main camera

48 MP ultra-wide camera Sony IMX858 sensor

48 MP Sony IMX858 telephoto, 5x optical zoom

42 MP selfie camera

Leaks are yet to give us concrete details about the cameras of the two Pro-branded Pixel phones. The Pixel 10 also didn't bring anything new to the table in terms of camera hardware upgrades over the Pixel 9 Pro . However, the phones brought plenty of AI tricks as upgrades.





It's possible that we're going to see the same situation with the Pixel 11 Pro. Some rumors do claim that we may see a new 64 MP periscope telephoto camera with up to 10x optical zoom, but these are just rumors right now, and we haven't seen a reputable tipster or leaker confirm them at this point.





Pixel 11 Pro storage





Pixel 11 Pro/XL expected storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB





Pixel 10 Pro offered a 128 GB storage option. However, we believe that this storage option may be gone in 2026. Even Apple doesn't offer it anymore with the Previously, the smalleroffered a 128 GB storage option. However, we believe that this storage option may be gone in 2026. Even Apple doesn't offer it anymore with the iPhone 17 series, so it's highly likely that Google is going to follow suit.





Pixel 11 Pro design

Pixel phones have sported a recognizable look for years now. We have the 'camera bar' design that's likely staying for another year with the Pixel 11 Pro. The Pixel 10 series didn't bring too many changes in design, apart from some exciting colors.

Curiously enough, rumors about a potential Pixel 11 Pro redesign are not nonexistent. A Bloomberg interview with Rick Osterloh (Google's Senior VP of Devices and Services) hints that Google refreshes its phone's design every 2 to 3 years. That may mean the Pixel 11 Pro may be the series to bring a new design. Or, it may mean that the change is coming next year.

So far, no leaked renders are showing us what we can expect. Needless to say, even if a redesign is coming, it's probably not going to stray too far from the usual Pixel look.



We're likely going to see some new colors, though. We expect the camera bar to stay, as well as the flat sides and the general look and feel of the device. Pixel 11 Pro display

* - anticipated sizes



We're yet to hear about dramatic changes in the display sizes for the upcoming Pixel 11 phones. For now, it's safe to assume we're not seeing huge changes. The Pixel 11 Pro may retain the same 6.3-inch display from its predecessor with its 20:9 aspect ratio and variable refresh rate (1-120 Hz). The Pixel 11 Pro XL is also likely keeping the 6.8-inch screen.

We may see an upgrade in the protective glass (the Pixel 10 Pro sports Gorilla Glass Victus 2).



Pixel 11 Pro battery

In the battery department, we've heard some more interesting details about the phones. Reportedly, Google may be looking to introduce removable batteries with the Pixel 11 series. We've heard the rumor in relation to the foldable phone by Google , but it may also be available on the Pro-branded models as well.

Apart from that, huge upgrades in the battery department are not expected at this point. The Pixel 10 Pro features a 4,870 mAh battery cell, which offered dependable battery life in our tests. For reference, the phone lasted almost 21 hours during our web browsing test (beating the iPhone 17 Pro and S25), 10 hours in video streaming (again beating the iPhone and Galaxy), but it lost to its two main competitors in gaming.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL's battery lasted a tiny bit less than the 10 Pro's while still managing to beat the iPhone 17 in browsing and video (it lost to the S25, though).

Pixel 10 Pro supports 30 W wired and 15 W wireless charging with Qi2 support, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL supports 45 W and 25 W, respectively. Some rumors indicate we may see a bump in wired charging speeds for both phones: the base Pixel 11 Pro may go up to 45 W. Phones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra are rumored to sport 60 W charging (some Chinese phones can even support 100 W), so maybe it's time for Google to step it up in the battery department. Thesupports 30 W wired and 15 W wireless charging with Qi2 support, while theXL supports 45 W and 25 W, respectively.



Pixel 11 Pro features and software





The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL are expected to come with Android 17 . Expect some new generative AI tricks to be presented with the phones as well, alongside the ones we already have. For now, we don't know what AI features those will be.





For reference, the Pixel 10 series brought a Camera Coach feature, Magic Cue, and Voice Translate during phone calls.





Pixel 11 Pro hardware and specs





Pixel 11 Pro's rumored specs:

CPU: Tensor G6 (2nm)

RAM: 16 GB

Battery: 4,870 mAh

Charging: 30 W wired, 15 W wireless with Qi2 support

Storage: 128, 256, 512 GB, and 1 TB

Camera setup: 50 MP main, 48 MP 5x telephoto, 48 MP ultra-wide

Pixel 11 Pro XL's rumored specs:

CPU: Tensor G6 (2nm)

RAM: 16 GB

Battery: 5,200 mAh

Charging: 45 W wired, 25 W wireless with Qi2 support

Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB

Camera setup: 50 MP main, 48 MP 5x telephoto, 48 MP ultra-wide

The biggest upgrade in the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL hardware is expected to be the new Tensor G6 chip. The processor is reportedly going to be built on a 2nm process, which should ensure it's more powerful than the predecessor while being more power-efficient.

The Tensor G6 is also expected to better support on-device AI features.

Meanwhile, rumor has it that the chip is going to come with MediaTek's 5G modem this time. Before the Pixel 11 series, the Mountain View had used Samsung's 5G modems for connectivity on Pixels.



Should I wait for the Pixel 11 Pro?





You should wait for the Pixel 11 Pro if you're rocking an older Pixel phone (like a model from the Pixel 9 or 8 series) and you feel you're ready for an upgrade in 2026.



