Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: what to expect





What's expected to change vs the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Tensor G6 chip built on a 2nm process

100x zoom capabilities through Machine Learning for photos and videos

Cinematic Blur gaining support for 4K 30fps

Similar design to predecessor with big 8-inch inner screen and 6.4-inch outer display

New AI capabilities thanks to Gemini AI

Expected release timeline:

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to come together with the Pixel 11 series in the summer of 2026.



Expected price:

Rumors and leaks have not revealed the potential Pixel 11 Pro pricing just yet.

It may start at the price of its predecessor: around $1,799.











The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is a part of the Pixel 11 series. As such, it should be announced sometime in August. Previously, Google announced new Pixel phones in the fall, but in the last two years, that schedule moved to a summer announcement.





Pro Fold models from the series usually have seen a delayed market release, though. It's likely the same situation to occur this time around, with the 'regular' Pixel phones being released earlier than the foldable.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold price and deals





The Pixel 11 Pro Fold may keep the same price as its predecessor. At least so far, leaks about a potential price hike have not surfaced. The Pixel Fold models are among the cheaper book-style foldables that you can get, and that's one competitive edge that they have over their main rival, Samsung.





Pixel 11 Pro Fold deals to expect:





Google : Google is quite generous with Pixel buyers. You get sweet trade-in discounts that get even better if the phone you're trading in is another Pixel.

: Google is quite generous with Pixel buyers. You get sweet trade-in discounts that get even better if the phone you're trading in is another Pixel. Verizon:

AT&T: AT&T offers $800-$1000 off with eligible trade-in and plan on new and popular devices, including Pixels. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold may be one of the devices that get this deal.

offers $800-$1000 off with eligible trade-in and plan on new and popular devices, including Pixels. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold may be one of the devices that get this deal. T-Mobile: Verizon and AT&T , T-Mobile is also generous with trade-in discounts and general discounts with eligible unlimited plans.



Pixel 11 Pro Fold camera



Pixel 11 Pro Fold expected camera setup: 48 MP main camera, f/1.7

10.5 MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2

10.8 MP 5x telephoto camera

Front camera: 10 MP dual PD

Inner camera: 10 MP dual PD

Leaks so far are silent on a huge upgrade for the camera system of the 11 Pro Fold. It's very likely that the cameras may be similar (if not the same) to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 's.

However, rumors have indicated that things may get upgraded on the software side. For one, Cinematic Blur may gain support for 4K 30fps video, while 100x zoom capabilities thanks to generative AI may become available for photos and videos.

We can also safely expect other AI tricks for editing and enhancing images to be present on the device, just like the other phones from the Pixel 11 lineup.



Pixel 11 Pro Fold storage





Pixel 11 Pro Fold expected storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB





Pixel 10 Pro Fold finally brought a 1 TB storage option. We expect this tradition to be kept for the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Such a multitasking monster as a Thefinally brought a 1 TB storage option. We expect this tradition to be kept for the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Such a multitasking monster as a foldable phone requires more storage if you want to be doing serious business on it.





Pixel 11 Pro Fold design

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to retain the same recognizable Google design that was refined with its predecessor. You can expect a premium build quality, flat edges, Gorilla Glass Victus back, and even (but slightly thick) bezels surrounding the display.

The camera module on the back may again be Pixel-esque. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold came in two colors (Moonstone and Jade). Hopefully, this year's foldable may shake things up a bit in the color department, but so far, no leaked renders or talks from tipsters are telling us what to expect here.



The Pixel 10 Pro Fold was also the first IP68-rated foldable phone , thanks to its new gearless hinge mechanism. Likely, Google will keep it for this year's iteration.

As we get closer to the potential announcement timeframe for this phone, we should be getting leaked renders. So we'll see if Google managed to refine this design or change it at all pretty soon.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold display

With the Pixel 10 Pro Fold , Google started offering brighter screens on both the inner and outer displays. However, the screen size and aspect ratio remained similar to the previous generation.





There's no reason to believe Google will turn on the tradition, so we expect similar specs for the 11 Pro Fold's display. Hopefully, the dreadful crease from previous models will get improved with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, but so far, leakers are silent about it.





Pixel 11 Pro Fold battery

In the battery department is where things are getting interesting for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold (potentially). A recent rumor indicates that Google is looking into removable batteries for the 11 Pro Fold.

We're talking about a recently filed patent on the topic, so it may not be ready in time for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, but it's still worth mentioning. Basically, if Google does that, you would be able to replace the battery of the phone yourself.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold got a battery size increase to 5,015 mAh. Unfortunately, though, it didn't fare too well in terms of battery life in our tests, especially in 3D gaming, where the phone miserably failed with ensuring just 3h 40 minutes... (Competitors like the As for the battery size, thegot a battery size increase to 5,015 mAh. Unfortunately, though, it didn't fare too well in terms of battery life in our tests, especially in 3D gaming, where the phone miserably failed with ensuring just 3h 40 minutes... (Competitors like the Z Fold 7 and the Oppo Find N5 managed above 8h 30).

Definitely battery life is an area that Google needs to improve on its foldable model. Let's see if it does that this year. Definitely battery life is an area that Google needs to improve on its foldable model. Let's see if it does that this year.

As for charging, you can expect around 30 W wired charging and 15 W wireless charging. Obviously, an upgrade would be welcome here too, but leaks have not giving us indications it's happening just yet.





Pixel 11 Pro Fold features and software





The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is likely coming with Android 17 , just like the rest of the Pixel 11 series. Google is likely going to include plenty of AI tricks thanks to a Gemini AI integration, as well as keep the ones we're already familiar with (Camera Coach, Magic Cue, and phone assist features).





We again expect 7 years of software upgrades.





Pixel 11 Pro Fold hardware and specs





Pixel 11 Pro Fold expect specs:

CPU: Tensor G6 (2nm)

RAM: 16 GB

Battery: 5,015 mAh or above

Charging: 30 W wired and 15 W wireless

Storage: 256, 512 GB, and 1 TB

Camera setup: 48 MP main, 10.5 MP ultra-wide, 10.8 MP 5x telephoto, 10 MP selfie on the outer display, 10 MP selfie on the folding display



The biggest upgrade in terms of hardware is undoubtedly going to be the Tensor G6 chipset. It's reportedly moving to a 2nm process, which should bump up its power while keeping it more power-efficient. Google does have to catch up here with the likes of Qualcomm's Snapdragon flagship chips (like the one that's reportedly powering the Galaxy Z Fold 8 , the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5).





Pixel 11 Pro Fold preliminary comparisons

Motorola Razr Fold vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: We compare what we expect from the Pixel 11 Pro Fold with Motorola's first book-style foldable phone , the Razr Fold.



Should I wait for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold?





You should wait for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold if you're looking for a foldable from Google but you don't own one just yet – the new Pixel is coming in the summer, so it's better to wait for a couple of months until we know what upgrades it's offering. Also, if you have an older Pixel foldable, like the 9 Pro Fold or the OG Fold.



