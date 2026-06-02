SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

requires prepaid devices to have been active on its network for at least 365 days before they are eligible for unlocking. For a shorter unlocking period, at least 14 days should have elapsed since the purchase, and the customer must have spent more than $100 on service. The carrier doesn't let more than two devices on a prepaid account be unlocked within a year.For postpaid devices, the device must have been used on's network for at least 40 days, and there must be no outstanding balance on it.