What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed

No One UI 8.5 for these models









Even though some leakers suggested the S22 might get the latest One UI version after all, that doesn't appear to be the case. But it's not a huge surprise: the Galaxy S22 was launched in 2022 with four years of OS updates.



Time for a replacement?

Is the end of OS updates a good enough reason to upgrade? Yes, I upgrade immediately I wait until security updates end as well I don't pay attention to OS updates I upgrade every year, so I never worry about that Vote 16 Votes Even though some leakers suggested the S22 might get the latest One UI version after all, that doesn't appear to be the case. But it's not a huge surprise: the Galaxy S22 was launched in 2022 with four years of OS updates.



Getting to experience new and polished OS versions is always fun, but it doesn't automatically make options like the Galaxy S22 obsolete. In fact, users still get another year of security updates, and the same goes for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.



Recommended For You



Plus, discounts on the



One UI 8.5 in a nutshell

One UI 8.5 (built on Getting to experience new and polished OS versions is always fun, but it doesn't automatically make options like the Galaxy S22 obsolete. In fact, users still get another year of security updates, and the same goes for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.However, upgrading before the final moment may have its hidden benefits. Key components are becoming more expensive than ever, and there's no guarantee that next year's flagships will become more affordable.Plus, discounts on the Galaxy S26 lineup are popping up left and right these days, making it easier to get the most out of Samsung's latest Galaxy AI tools.One UI 8.5 (built on Android 16 ) delivers a visual overhaul and deep UI customization. Users can now fully personalize their Quick Panel, share files with iPhones via Quick Share, and make use of advanced AI tools like Photo Assist.



Reception of the One UI 8.5 experience has been largely positive. Many Galaxy phone users report smoother animations and improvements in battery life. For some, the device has started to feel more responsive than before.



Only a few users have had a negative One UI 8.5 experience, with battery draining, overheating, and some 5G connectivity issues.









This month, more Galaxy devices are scheduled to receive One UI 8.5 stable. That said, some models may not get the Agentic AI capabilities Samsung introduced on the Galaxy S26 lineup.



Not a big disappointment

This month, more Galaxy devices are scheduled to receive One UI 8.5 stable. That said, some models may not get the Agentic AI capabilities Samsung introduced on thelineup.



If you're still holding on to your Galaxy S22 or a 2022 foldable, I know how you must feel. Missing out on the latest AI features and what's arguably the most fun UI redesign can't possibly be a pleasant experience.



But I have to admit that this isn't a massive tragedy. As I see it, these flagship phones have received their full promised OS upgrades, and that's what matters. Now, it's simply time to look ahead.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible