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What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed

It appears some Galaxy phone owners won't get One UI 8.5 after all.

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Polina Kovalakova
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The end of an era! | Image by PhoneArena
A few days back, we shared some potentially bad news about the Galaxy S22 and other older Samsung phones. Now, it has officially been confirmed. It appears some Galaxy phone owners may consider upgrading soon.

No One UI 8.5 for these models


Samsung Hong Kong has shared a list of all devices that are eligible to receive the One UI 8.5 update, and some devices we've been hearing about recently are missing. These are, of course, the Galaxy S22 lineup, Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4, along with other older Android phones

These devices should get One UI 8.5. | Image by Samsung Hong Kong - What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed
These devices should get One UI 8.5. | Image by Samsung Hong Kong


Even though some leakers suggested the S22 might get the latest One UI version after all, that doesn't appear to be the case. But it's not a huge surprise: the Galaxy S22 was launched in 2022 with four years of OS updates. 

Time for a replacement? 


Is the end of OS updates a good enough reason to upgrade?
16 Votes

Getting to experience new and polished OS versions is always fun, but it doesn't automatically make options like the Galaxy S22 obsolete. In fact, users still get another year of security updates, and the same goes for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.

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However, upgrading before the final moment may have its hidden benefits. Key components are becoming more expensive than ever, and there's no guarantee that next year's flagships will become more affordable.

Plus, discounts on the Galaxy S26 lineup are popping up left and right these days, making it easier to get the most out of Samsung's latest Galaxy AI tools.

One UI 8.5 in a nutshell


One UI 8.5 (built on Android 16) delivers a visual overhaul and deep UI customization. Users can now fully personalize their Quick Panel, share files with iPhones via Quick Share, and make use of advanced AI tools like Photo Assist.



In early 2026, the Galaxy S26 lineup debuted with a stable One UI 8.5 right out of the box, while users with Galaxy S25 went through 10 Beta patches in total before getting the stable version. 

Samsung is looking ahead, though. The tech giant recently rolled out One UI 9 Beta for the Galaxy S26. The Android 17-based software is expected to be officially launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at Samsung's next Unpacked event, rumored for July 22, 2026.

How does it feel?



Reception of the One UI 8.5 experience has been largely positive. Many Galaxy phone users report smoother animations and improvements in battery life. For some, the device has started to feel more responsive than before. 

Only a few users have had a negative One UI 8.5 experience, with battery draining, overheating, and some 5G connectivity issues. 



This month, more Galaxy devices are scheduled to receive One UI 8.5 stable. That said, some models may not get the Agentic AI capabilities Samsung introduced on the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Not a big disappointment



If you're still holding on to your Galaxy S22 or a 2022 foldable, I know how you must feel. Missing out on the latest AI features and what's arguably the most fun UI redesign can't possibly be a pleasant experience. 

But I have to admit that this isn't a massive tragedy. As I see it, these flagship phones have received their full promised OS upgrades, and that's what matters. Now, it's simply time to look ahead.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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