Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why

Verizon forcing employees "to offer every product to every customer regardless of the information gathered or the customer's needs." If you're a Verizon customer wondering why you have to spend so much time inside one of the wireless provider's stores to get anything accomplished, one of the company's reps has the answer. Before we delve into this problem, let's say that the blame can be placed squarely onforcing employees "to offer every product to every customer regardless of the information gathered or the customer's needs."

This Verizon rep says the carrier puts him in the top 1% of commission-receiving salesmen





This Verizon rep says that the carrier places him in the top 1% of earners but says that he now makes half the money for twice the work after the company "ruined our commission plan." He blames new Verizon CEO Dan Schulman, saying in a social media post that "So far, Dan has made a good run at ruining the company and killing morale, all at the cost of appeasing shareholders."

Reps are forced to show visitors to Verizon stores a plethora of products no matter why they are there





With the username of "PowerPickle13," this top salesman explained why customers have to wait as long as two hours to talk to an employee who will show them all of the devices they want to look at. The rep said that they are forced to push every item to every customer in the store or get written up.





Which carrier has the best ads? Verizon. T-Mobile AT&T. A smaller MVNO. I hate them all. Vote 0 Votes





If a Verizon customer comes into the store, regardless of the reason, the rep is forced to offer a plethora of products including a new line, tablet or watch, home internet, four perks, and insurance on everything. High priority upgrades on the account must be offered along with home device protection with every customer.





Reps must get approval from managers showing that all items are being shown to customers





The rep must check in with a manager for approval to make sure that the salesman offers the customer each of the above items. A manager also gets involved when the rep isn't able to ring up a sale on most of the products offered. Verizon also wants the salesman to ask the customer if he owns a business, and if he does, to ask his employees to switch their accounts to Verizon .



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Visiting a Verizon store is like going to an ER





Every customer becomes the subject of a sales lead and will receive a call back whether they purchased something during their visit or not. Every employee transaction requires a manager to upload forms to prove that they are monitoring everything that goes on in the store.





With this routine required for every customer, it is no wonder that waiting to talk to a rep at a Verizon store is like visiting your local ER. On the other hand, the "leave no stone unturned" approach could help Verizon generate sales in situations where no sale would be expected.