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One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate

Samsung closed the gap that let a snatched phone go dark fast.

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Johanna Romero
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Samsung One UI
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung spent the One UI 9 buildup teasing the big, shiny stuff, but the change worth your attention is one you would never notice unless someone tried to steal your phone. It lives in the power menu of all places.

What actually changed in the power menu

Open the power menu on a Galaxy phone running One UI 9 and you still see the same four options: Power Off, Restart, Emergency Call and Medical Info. Nothing new there.

The twist is what happens when you back out. Instead of dropping you back on the screen you were using, the phone now jumps straight to the lock screen, according to this report.

So the moment anyone pulls up that menu, the phone is locked. No PIN, no entry, full stop.



Why such a small tweak slipped past everyone

One UI 9 (built on Android 17) is a light update on the surface, especially next to the feature-heavy One UI 8.5. The security footnotes never made the headline list when we previously laid out what to expect from the One UI 9 rollout.

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The change showed up with the build that reached the Galaxy S26 series this week. However, it is not yet clear whether it arrived in the first beta or the second.

What gives you peace of mind if your phone gets stolen?
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Why this matters more than the flashy stuff

Picture the classic snatch-and-run: someone grabs your phone while it is still unlocked and tries to kill the power so it cannot be tracked. That power-off attempt is the exact moment One UI 9 now blocks, because reaching for the menu locks the phone on the way out.

Samsung is not the first to think of this. Apple already demands a passcode or Face ID before an iPhone will fully power down, and Google has spent the past year hardening Android against theft, as we saw with its multi-layered anti-theft update.

The boring wins are the ones that actually save you

This beats most of the AI party tricks Samsung loves to put on stage. A feature that protects your data the second your phone leaves your hand is worth more than another summarizer you will open twice and forget.

The only real knock is that Samsung never announced it, so most owners will benefit without ever knowing why. That is mostly fine, the best security is the kind you never have to think about, but one line in the changelog would not have hurt.
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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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