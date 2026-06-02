iPhone 18 Pro leaked battery capacities reveal some disappointing news
Apple won’t change almost anything with the iPhone 18 Pro batteries.
The iPhone 18 Pro won’t have a major battery upgrade. | Image by Macworld
Apple has been lagging behind in battery technology for quite some time, relying on smaller batteries for its new phones. There were some hopes that could start changing with the iPhone 18 Pro, but a new rumor claims that won’t be the case.
Apple appears to rely on the same strategy it had with the iPhone 17 Pro, and it may offer the iPhone 18 Pro with two different battery capacities. According to a post (source in Chinese) from the prolific Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the company is testing different versions for the Chinese and US markets.
The US version of the phone features a larger 4,288 mAh battery, while the Chinese edition carries a 4,056 mAh cell. As it was the case with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the US version won’t have a physical SIM, which opens up extra space for a larger battery.
While the iPhone 18 Pro appears to have a larger battery than the iPhone 17 Pro, the difference is negligible. The eSIM version of last year’s flagship came with a 4,252 mAh battery, which is exactly 36 mAh less than what’s expected on this year’s model.
The picture looks slightly better for the model with a physical SIM. The non-US iPhone 18 Pro will have a 68 mAh upgrade over last year’s 3,988 mAh battery.
Battery capacity is important, but it’s far from the only factor to consider when thinking about how long a phone lasts between charges. The A20 Pro chip inside the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be among the first built on a 2nm process, which should come with noticeable efficiency gains.
When my colleague Victor took the iPhone 17 Pro for an extended battery test, he discovered the battery comfortably lasted him a full day of normal usage. Unless Apple messes up with iOS 27, the iPhone 18 Pro should achieve at least the same results, if not better.
Just like Samsung and Google, Apple is reluctant to follow the leading Chinese companies and opt for a battery closer to the 6,400mAh cell in the OnePlus 15 or the 6,800 mAh in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. I am not surprised by this, but I’m still disappointed and secretly hoping for better news come September.
iPhone 18 Pro may have two different battery capacities
Apple appears to rely on the same strategy it had with the iPhone 17 Pro, and it may offer the iPhone 18 Pro with two different battery capacities. According to a post (source in Chinese) from the prolific Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the company is testing different versions for the Chinese and US markets.
The US version of the phone features a larger 4,288 mAh battery, while the Chinese edition carries a 4,056 mAh cell. As it was the case with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the US version won’t have a physical SIM, which opens up extra space for a larger battery.
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Minimal upgrade over last year’s model
At least the colors of the iPhone 18 Pro may be different. | Image by Macworld
While the iPhone 18 Pro appears to have a larger battery than the iPhone 17 Pro, the difference is negligible. The eSIM version of last year’s flagship came with a 4,252 mAh battery, which is exactly 36 mAh less than what’s expected on this year’s model.
The picture looks slightly better for the model with a physical SIM. The non-US iPhone 18 Pro will have a 68 mAh upgrade over last year’s 3,988 mAh battery.
What upgrade you’d prefer to see on the iPhone 18 Pro?
The improvements must come from somewhere else
Battery capacity is important, but it’s far from the only factor to consider when thinking about how long a phone lasts between charges. The A20 Pro chip inside the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be among the first built on a 2nm process, which should come with noticeable efficiency gains.
When my colleague Victor took the iPhone 17 Pro for an extended battery test, he discovered the battery comfortably lasted him a full day of normal usage. Unless Apple messes up with iOS 27, the iPhone 18 Pro should achieve at least the same results, if not better.
Still behind
Just like Samsung and Google, Apple is reluctant to follow the leading Chinese companies and opt for a battery closer to the 6,400mAh cell in the OnePlus 15 or the 6,800 mAh in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. I am not surprised by this, but I’m still disappointed and secretly hoping for better news come September.
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