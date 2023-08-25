Apple iPhone 16 release date predictions, price, specs, and must-know features

The iPhone 15 series is not official just yet, but as with most things iPhone, rumors are already running rampant about the iPhone 16 series.









While the rumor mill is still fixated right onto the oncoming iPhone 15 series, some iPhone 16 rumors have still made it through the seep. While it's too early to attest to the veracity of said rumors, they definitely help us shape our future expectations about the iPhone lineup.





This article will feature all the latest rumors and developments on the iPhone 16 scene, including all leaked new features, specs, price and release date tidbits.





Latest iPhone 16 news









Judging from previous iPhone releases, Apple should announce the iPhone 16 series in September 2024. The most likely date should be September 10 or September 11, which happen to be the second Tuesday and Wednesday of the month, respectively. Apple usually reveals its iPhones on a Tuesday, so this is the most likely announcement date for the iPhone 16 series.





An iPhone's release date usually takes place roughly ten days after its official announcement, and always ends up on a Friday. The big opening weekend for the iPhone is usually a litmus test for the potential demand for the upcoming holiday season, so it's quite an important event for Apple.





iPhone 16 price





It's just too early to have a believable expectation about the price of the upcoming iPhone 16. We've heard mixed things about the iPhone 15 series, ranging from the price being essentially unchanged for yet another year in a row to a major $100-$200 price hike depending on the model.





Provided that the iPhone 15 prices remain unchanged, it would be extremely likely to anticipate a price hike in 2024 with the iPhone 16 series. Provided that theprices remain unchanged, it would be extremely likely to anticipate a price hike in 2024 with the iPhone 16 series.





On the other hand, if Apple amps up the price tags of its iPhone 15 goods, then there's a chance that the iPhone 16 series wouldn't be subjected to another price increase.





iPhone 16 name





So far, the jury is still out as to whether Apple will stray away from its well-established naming schemes with the iPhone 16 series. That's why we expect the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max to stick to tradition and be called just like that.





There's the possibility of Apple coming up with an iPhone Ultra in the foreseeable future, one that would employ an even better hardware set than the iPhone Pro Max, but it's unclear if this will happen with the iPhone 16 series.







iPhone 16 camera







Changes are expected on the camera front for the iPhone 16, one that will make it more competitive in comparison with all the upcoming high-end Android phones . Of course, it's still early to know anything particularly detailed, just the main broad strokes.





iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Plus : As the iPhone 15 / iPhone 12 days. : As the iPhone 15 Plus are likely scoring 48MP wide-angle cameras with larger sensors, the same new setup is likely transitioning to the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus. Per some early rumors, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could adopt the good ol' vertical layout not seen since thedays.





iPhone 16 Pro: The iPhone 16 Pro is unlikely to score the 5-6.0X periscope lens that's coming to the The iPhone 16 Pro is unlikely to score the 5-6.0X periscope lens that's coming to the iPhone 15 Pro Max , as there simply might not be enough space inside to fit the folded lens array. Hopefully, we'd get a higher-res telephoto camera.





The iPhone 16 Pro is also likely getting a 48MP ultrawide camera which will substitute the 12MP ultrawide of old. It could even support 48MP ProRAW so that it churns out very detailed ultrawide photos. The iPhone 16 Pro is also likely getting a 48MP ultrawide camera which will substitute the 12MP ultrawide of old. It could even support 48MP ProRAW so that it churns out very detailed ultrawide photos.





iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple will likely continue using the 48MP camera sensor that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro Apple will likely continue using the 48MP camera sensor that debuted on theseries but with multiple processing and feature improvements. A 48MP ultrawide camera might make it to the iPhone 16 Pro Max as well.





"super-periscope telephoto" camera could be one of the highlights of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to tipster DigitalChatStation, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could employ a super-long 300mm periscope camera, which would essentially mean that it could score roughly a 12.5X optical zoom. This ultra-long lens will beat current long-zooming phones like the camera could be one of the highlights of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to tipster DigitalChatStation, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could employ a super-long 300mm periscope camera, which would essentially mean that it could score roughly a 12.5X optical zoom. This ultra-long lens will beat current long-zooming phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra , provided if this hard-to-believe rumor pans out.





iPhone 16 storage





Due to the lack of any credible leaks regarding the iPhone 16 storage options at this point, we'd assume that the 2024 iPhone crop will have just as much storage as the iPhone 15 series due out in late 2023.





iPhone 16/iPhone 16 Plus storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB





iPhone 16 Pro/iPhone 16 Pro Max storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB





iPhone 16 design

Of course, it's too early to have any specific rumors or leaks about the design intricacies of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 series, substituting the ring switch. Chances are that the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will continue to utilize the new titanium frame that's rumored to come along with the iPhone 15 Pro /Pro Max. Those two will most certainly retain the Action Button that's also about to debut on theseries, substituting the ring switch.

iPhone 15 series, our next best guess is that the iPhone 16 series could be first in line to score the revamped keys. We've also heard that Apple might employ capacitive volume and power buttons , eliminating hardware buttons altogether. While this was initially rumored for theseries, our next best guess is that the iPhone 16 series could be first in line to score the revamped keys.

USB Type-C with potentially better charging and data throughput speeds is also staying part of the roster for sure. USB Type-C with potentially better charging and data throughput speeds is also staying part of the roster for sure.

In terms of colors, our guess is as good as yours. Space Gray and Silver are classic staples and are very likely staying along, but we can't be sure as to what other color options we might get. With the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max , Apple is probably ditching the Gold and Deep Purple colors in favor of new Titan Gray and Deep Blue; who knows if these will remain part of the roster next year.

iPhone 16 display

Just like the iPhone 15 series, all iPhone 16 models will be utilizing the Dynamic Island punch hole design, which will be sticking for a few years.

The display sizes on some iPhone 16 models, like the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, could increase significantly. According to very early rumors from DSCC CEO and analyst Ross Young , the display of the Phone 16 Pro Max could grow to 6.86 inches in size, while the more compact iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.27-inch screen, which would be a notable increase on both phones.

Meanwhile, the same isn't expected of the more affordable iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, both of which will likely remain at their usual display sizes of 6.12 inches and 6.69 inches, respectively. Sadly, neither of these two devices will be getting ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, which seems to be reserved for the iPhone 17 series.

That said, here are the iPhone 16 display rumors so far summarized in a table:















iPhone 16 battery

The iPhone 15 series is likely scoring larger batteries across the board, but we might possibly get a slight boost in capacity with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. After all, these two are likely getting slightly bigger, so there's the potential for larger batteries inside.

As a refresh, here's the rumored iPhone 15 battery sizes; we'd expect batteries with similar capacities to make it to the iPhone 16 series as well. As a refresh, here's the rumoredbattery sizes; we'd expect batteries with similar capacities to make it to the iPhone 16 series as well.

iPhone 15 : 3,877mAh

: 3,877mAh iPhone 15 Plus : 4,912mAh

: 4,912mAh iPhone 15 Pro : 3,650mAh

: 3,650mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max : 4,852mAh

Charging is likely another area in which we can potentially see an improvement are charging speeds. We don't expect Apple to deliver 100W fast-charging with the iPhone 16 series, bit a bump in charging speeds would be welcome. The USB Type-C standard allows for much greater potential power throughput, so Apple has tons of room for improvement.





iPhone 16 features and software





The iPhone 16 will definitely come with iOS 18 on board. The next major software version of iOS will certainly be detailed at the 2024 iteration of Apple's dev-centric WWDC summit, which is used to showcase its latest pieces of software for its phones, tablets, and computers.





Of course, it's too early to know what new software goodies might come with iOS 18, but iOS 17 is just around the corner.





As they will be launched in 2024, the iPhone 16 series should receive at least five years of major software updates and security patches. This means you will be able to use those phones until the end of the decade.





iPhone 16 hardware and specs





iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max . The Apple A18 Bionic will also be a 3nm chipset, most likely with certain performance gains over its predecessor, but it's too early to have any specific expectations. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will most likely arrive with the Apple A18 Bionic chipset, next in line after the 3nm Apple A17 Bionic that is coming to theand the. The Apple A18 Bionic will also be a 3nm chipset, most likely with certain performance gains over its predecessor, but it's too early to have any specific expectations.





Should I wait for the iPhone 16?





You should wait for the iPhone 16 if you haven't upgraded in a while and are clinging to a relatively older iPhone. Anyone with a phone older than the iPhone 12 series should probably wait to see what major improvements the iPhone 16 series could potentially deliver.





You should not wait for iPhone 16 if you've recently got a new phone and a perfectly fine with using it for yet another year. Those using devices from the iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, probably should hold off on upgrading to the iPhone 16 series next year.



