iPhone 16e release date, price, and features

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 16e on February 19, 2025, without the fanfare of a big event. Pre-orders kick off on Friday, February 21 and the device officially hits shelves on Friday, February 28.





The new mid-range iPhone from Apple arrives three years after its predecessor, making it long overdue for an upgrade. Check out the table below for a breakdown of the release dates for the iPhone SE series over the years.









iPhone 16e price and deals





The iPhone 16e starts at $599 for the base model. As expected, different storage options come with their own price tags, which are:





8 GB with 128 GB storage space: $599

8 GB with 256 GB storage space: $699

8 GB with 512 GB storage space: $899













Apple: The company has a trade-in program where you can save anywhere from $40 to $650, depending on what device you're trading in. If you have an Apple Card, you can also take advantage of 0% APR monthly payments and earn 3% Daily Cash back on the purchase of a new phone. Verizon : The carrier might offer the iPhone 16e for free with certain plans. Of course, you'll still need to pay for the required plan. T-Mobile : Using the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan, existing customers can bundle the cost of the iPhone and their rate plan into one monthly bill. Plus, the new iPhone will come unlocked, meaning you can switch to any carrier that supports iPhones. AT&T : AT&T has similar deals to other carriers, where both new and existing customers can pay for an iPhone and their rate plan on one monthly bill. It also offers up to $214 in bill credits when you buy an iPhone , and if you trade in a device with Apple, you'll receive an instant trade-in credit.

As with most new phone releases, the manufacturer itself and major carriers offer special deals, and this time is no exception. Apple, Verizon AT&T , and T-Mobile all have promotions and discounts available:

iPhone 16e camera









iPhone has always struggled with having a standout camera. As a more budget-friendly option, its camera quality has often been a major drawback, and this time around, it’s no different – though the 16e does feature a significantly improved camera over its predecessor.



The iPhone 16e comes with:



Main (wide) camera : 48 MP (up from 12 MP on the SE 3)

: 48 MP (up from 12 MP on the SE 3) Front camera : 12 MP (compared to 7 MP on the SE 3)

However, with a built-in 2x Telephoto, users get the benefit of two cameras in one, allowing them to zoom in with optical quality for better framing and closer shots.





iPhone 16e storage





Storage has always been a bit of a challenge with Apple, but this time, the tech giant stepped up its game. The iPhone 16e now comes with 8 GB of RAM and starts at 128 GB of storage – double the base storage of the previous generation.





Storage options for the iPhone 16e :



128 GB

256 GB

512 GB





iPhone 16e design





The iPhone 16e comes in Black and White with mate finish. | Image credit – Apple





iPhone 16e feels much more in line with the latest iPhone models compared to its predecessor. The home button is gone, and with the notch, Apple has introduced Face ID. Plus, the ring/silent switch has been replaced with the new-ish Action button, first seen on the



The Action button is fully programmable, letting you customize it to perform a variety of tasks. By default, it acts as a mute button, but you can easily set it to launch the camera, open any app, or even trigger more complex actions through the Shortcuts app



Overall, the design takes inspiration from the iPhone 14 , with a few fresh touches like the Action button. The body is crafted with an aluminum frame and Ceramic Shield glass on both the front and back. As for color options, you can choose from: When it comes to design, thefeels much more in line with the latest iPhone models compared to its predecessor. The home button is gone, and with the notch, Apple has introduced Face ID. Plus, the ring/silent switch has been replaced with the new-ish Action button, first seen on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max The Action button is fully programmable, letting you customize it to perform a variety of tasks. By default, it acts as a mute button, but you can easily set it to launch the camera, open any app, or even trigger more complex actions through the Shortcuts appOverall, the design takes inspiration from the, with a few fresh touches like the Action button. The body is crafted with an aluminum frame and Ceramic Shield glass on both the front and back. As for color options, you can choose from:





Black

White





iPhone 16e display





The iPhone 16e now features a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display, marking Apple’s move to OLED screens across all its devices. It keeps the notch (that small space at the top for sensors) and sticks with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It offers 800 nits of typical brightness and 1200 nits of peak brightness.





iPhone 16e battery









The iPhone 16e takes a page from the iPhone 14 when it comes to battery life. While Apple hasn’t disclosed the exact specs, it’s likely packing a 3279 mAh battery. Based on the iPhone 14 's performance, this should be enough to get through a full day without any issues.



As for charging, you get up to 20 W wired charging with USB-C and 15 W wireless charging speeds.





iPhone 16e features and software





iPhone 16e comes with



Video credit – Apple

With iOS 18 , the upgraded RAM, and the A18 chipset, Apple Intelligence makes its way into the iPhone 16e . This opens up a suite of AI-powered features, such as:



A smarter, more conversational Siri.

Intelligent Search in Safari, summarizing key topics and web pages for quicker insights.

Smart Replies in the Mail app for faster, context-aware responses.

Enhanced AI tools in Messages, making your chat experience more intuitive.

A Photos feature that uses AI to remove unwanted objects from your images.

Summaries across apps, bringing you the most relevant and important information. Thecomes with iOS 18 right out of the box, and as expected, Apple’s long support policy applies, meaning you'll get at least 5 years of OS updates and ongoing security patches beyond that.With, the upgraded RAM, and the A18 chipset,makes its way into the. This opens up a suite of AI-powered features, such as:





iPhone 16e hardware





iPhone 16e features the A18 processor, the same one powering the iPhone 16 in terms of speed and performance. Thefeatures the A18 processor, the same one powering the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. So, this means the 16e matches the regularin terms of speed and performance.





On top of everything, the new iPhone is the first to feature Apple’s own 5G modem chip, called C1. This marks a major step toward the company's goal of becoming more technologically independent. Of course, we’ll need to run some tests to see how it actually performs in real-world conditions.





Preliminary comparisons





