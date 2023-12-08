Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max release date predictions, price, specs, and expected upgrades

Jump to section:

iPhone 16 Pro Max summary:

A Tetraprism camera for the iPhone 16 Pro is now more likely says top analyst

Report says that a redesigned Action button is coming to all four iPhone 16 models

* - probable dates



* - anticipated prices



iPhone 16 Pro Max expected storage versions :

iPhone 16 Pro Max Design Enhancements





Current Status : No super-concrete leaks yet, but exciting possibilities are on the horizon. However, we are certain that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will double down on the titanium design that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro/ iPhone 15 Pro Max .

Larger Screen : However, a very significant change with the iPhone 16 Pro Max would be its much larger 6.86-inch display, a significant improvement over the 6.7-inch display that we've enjoyed ever since the iPhone 12 Pro Max days. Apple will achieve this display real estate increase by further minimizing the bezels and will lead to much more efficient use of front space.

Sturdier build : As per some very early rumors, Apple is likely looking into ways to reinforce the structure of the iPhone 16 Pro Max to mitigate the possibility of the glass rear panel shattering when bent with sufficient force. That's precisely what happened with the iPhone 15 Pro Max , and the overly tough titanium frame which didn't flex enough in unison with the glass panel led to some shattered iPhones.





: As per some very early rumors, Apple is likely looking into ways to reinforce the structure of the Pro Max to mitigate the possibility of the glass rear panel shattering when bent with sufficient force. That's precisely what happened with the , and the overly tough titanium frame which didn't flex enough in unison with the glass panel led to some shattered iPhones. What This Means for You : Anticipate a fresh look with innovative features that could enhance your smartphone experience. Expect a sturdier build and enhanced functionality, making these models more robust and user-friendly.

Rumored New Addition : A novelty on the iPhone 16 Pro Max could be the addition of a new capacitive "Capture" button situated on the frame of the phone. Dubbed the "Capture" button, this one could be used as yet another way to take photos and videos by default, but could probably be customizable similarly to the Action Button that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro /Pro Max.





: A novelty on the Pro Max could be the addition of a new capacitive "Capture" button situated on the frame of the phone. Dubbed the "Capture" button, this one could be used as yet another way to take photos and videos by default, but could probably be customizable similarly to the Action Button that debuted with the /Pro Max. Your Advantage : Capture moments faster and more intuitively than ever, adding convenience to your photography and videography. This feature could be a little redundant, as iPhones currently have plenty of shortcuts and ways to get into the camera app and quickly take a picture or a video.





Confirmed Features : The Action Button and the USB Type-C port are surely making a comeback. The Action Button might grow in size in comparison with the first iteration that debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro /Pro Max. At the same time, the new USB Type-C port will surely be a staple of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Hopefully, Apple will consider boosting the charging speeds, as the port technically allows for higher power throughput than the Lightning port.





What could the iPhone 16 Pro Max look like?





Based on the existing rumors and expectations, this is what the iPhone 16 Pro Max might look like next to its brethren from the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup. These renders were created by us and represent what the iPhone 16 Pro Max might look like based on the current rumors as of late 2023.









iPhone 16 Pro Max display





Larger Display: Through the use of slimmer bezels and revamped design, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely boast a larger 6.86-inch display, noticeably larger than the 6.7-inch one that we've grown accustomed to on previous iPhone Pro Max devices.

Why This Excites : Larger screens mean more immersive viewing, whether you’re streaming, gaming, or browsing, so maximizing screen real estate is always great, especially if it doesn't come at the expense of a significantly larger device. A larger display will also allow Apple to better fare against its rivals, most notably Samsung, whose flagships routinely push 6.8 inches of display size.





Familiar Design : The Dynamic Island punch-hole is most certainly sticking around on the iPhone 16 Pro Max; it will be a good few years before we see Apple move to other less obtrusive ways to integrate the front camera and Face ID camera module into the display.





Possible Brightness Improvements: These days, peak brightness seems to be the new front on which phone manufacturers deliver punches. iPhones are already bright enough, but lag behind devices like the Google Pixel 8 Pro and potentially the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12, all of which will be able to deliver around more than 2,400 nits of local peak brightness. Rumor has it that Apple could outfit its next Pro iPhones, the iPhone 16 Pro Max included, with an even brighter display.





Display Technology: The iPhone 16 Pro Max will surely support ProMotion refresh rate, which allows the display to automatically and dynamically switch between 1 and 120Hz depending on the on-screen content and context, for a very smooth and rewarding interface experience.





The Pro Max will surely support ProMotion refresh rate, which allows the display to automatically and dynamically switch between 1 and 120Hz depending on the on-screen content and context, for a very smooth and rewarding interface experience. Impact on Usage : Expect energy-efficient, vibrant displays across the board, with Pro models offering the added benefit of adaptive refresh rates for dynamic content display.



