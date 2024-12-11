Galaxy Z Fold 7 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series is due for an annual upgrade in 2025. Currently we're on the 6th generation, with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , but what will its successor be like - the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Well, let's look...



What we know so far:





The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may get a price hike

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will offer bigger, wider displays (8-inch foldable screen, 6.5-inch cover screen)

We expect its design to be a carbon copy of the limited-region Galaxy Z Fold 6

Its main camera may get a massive upgrade up to 200MP, from 50MP











Expected announcement in early-to-mid July, 2025.

Expected release in late July, 2025.





* - probable dates





Galaxy Z Fold 6 was unveiled, so we can expect a similar date for the 2025 event, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Stay tuned for updates! Samsung holds annual Galaxy Unpacked events, where it traditionally announces its foldable phones , so we can expect the trend to repeat in 2025. The last Galaxy Unpacked event was held on July 10, 2024, where thewas unveiled, so we can expect a similar date for the 2025 event, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Stay tuned for updates!





Galaxy Z Fold 7 price and deals





* - anticipated prices

Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals to expect:





Manufacturer : Samsung traditionally offers generous trade-in deals on its own website, in addition to carrier deals. For example, the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be had with up to $1,200 off in trade-in credit, from Samsung's website.

: Samsung traditionally offers generous trade-in deals on its own website, in addition to carrier deals. For example, the current could be had with up to $1,200 off in trade-in credit, from Samsung's website. Carriers : While carrier deals are less generous than Samsung's own, they also traditionally offer trade-in discounts, in addition to monthly payments discounts.



Z Fold 6 , but we'll let you know whether this prediction could have any merit, as soon as more information on the matter comes up. It's worth noting that according to a late 2023 leak, Samsung may have to deal with a higher-priced chipset in 2025 , which could potentially lead to a bump in prices of its flagship phones, including the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. For now, we can still reasonably speculate that its price will remain the same as the, but we'll let you know whether this prediction could have any merit, as soon as more information on the matter comes up.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera





Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera setup: 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚

200MP Wide-angle Camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚

10MP Telephoto Camera, PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom

10MP Selfie Camera, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚

4MP Under Display Camera, F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 85˚

Above are our safest, speculated camera specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, based on the Z Fold 6 's specs. There's a good chance that the main camera will go up massively in megapixels, 200MP to be exact, judging by what we saw from the limited-region Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

As usual, we can expect a triple-camera setup on the back, with a wide main camera, ultra-wide one, and a telephoto, for optical zoom.

On the cover screen of the phone we'll get a cutout selfie camera, likely 10MP, and under the foldable screen - an additional, ''hidden'' 4MP selfie camera. That one is perhaps the most interesting one, technologically, albeit traditionally the weakest in performance. It's hidden behind an area on the folding screen where the pixels are less dense, and can capture images through those, giving the impression that there's no visible camera on the folding screen at all. Which is a good thing, unobtrusive.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 storage





Galaxy Z Fold 7 storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1000 GB





Based on Samsung's track record with the Z Fold series, we can expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to start with 256GB of storage, with 512GB and 1TB variants also available, for a higher price.





Of course, no chance of external storage (SD card slot), as is the norm for modern flagships, unfortunately, so whatever storage you get the phone with - you'll be stuck with that.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 design



Z Fold 6 Special Edition. Recently, reputable analyst Ross Young said that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will get bigger screens , as it will be a carbon copy of the limited-regionSpecial Edition.

With that in mind, we can expect the Z Fold 7 to be bigger, wider, and more akin to other foldables on the market, as opposed to the still-narrow Galaxy Z Fold 6 and 5 (when closed). In addition, we can expect a slightly thinner and lighter build - 236 grams, down from the 239 grams of the Z Fold 6 .

The widening of the cover screen is particularly interesting, as it's a feature many Z Fold users have been requesting for a while now. It means that, finally, Z Fold 7 users won't have to compromise with a narrow screen when the phone is closed, but will get a pretty traditional smartphone experience from the cover screen.

In turn the folding screen will offer an even bigger (wider) tablet experience, but we'll talk about screen specs more in the next paragraph.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 display









As mentioned in the previous paragraph, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be a carbon copy of the South Korea-and-China-only Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE.





With that in mind, we can expect its cover screen to get wider and larger, at 6,5 inches, up from 6,3 on the Z Fold 6 .





The main attraction - the folding screen - will also get larger at 8 inches, from 7,6 on the Z Fold 6 .





Both screens on the Z Fold 7 will be dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, with 120Hz refresh rate, and 2600 nits of peak brightness, meaning flagship specs, and great visibility outdoors. Again based on what we see on the Z Fold 6 SE, we can expect the folding screen to have a 1968-by-2184 resolution, with 367 PPI (pixels-per-inch).





The folding screen, due to its unique properties, will be covered with flexible glass, while the cover screen will be protected by the more traditional Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, as that one doesn't need to fold.





Judging by my personal experience with modern Galaxy Z Fold phones, the folding screen is now quite resistant to minor scratches and fingernails, which wasn't always the case, and is good news. As for the crease in the middle of it, where the folding magic happens, we expect it to be slightly less noticeable, especially in low ambient light, albeit definitely still there, and easy to feel for. No major technological improvements there to be expected, so far.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery

Yet again based on the Special Edition Z Fold Samsung released in South Korea and China, we can expect the Z Fold 7 to pack a 4400 mAh battery, split around the folding hinge.

Z Fold 6 's battery, but the good news is we know it's more than sufficient, as our That's exactly the same size as the current's battery, but the good news is we know it's more than sufficient, as our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review testing showed. We saw up to 12h and 42m of web browsing on a single charge, which was quite impressive. The slightly larger screens on the upcoming Z Fold 7 may have an effect on those numbers, but it'll likely be miniscule.

As for wireless charging, the Z Fold 7 will likely offer 25W speeds. No change for the wireless charging too - 15W speeds, and 4.5W speeds for reverse wireless charging. Overall, the battery situation on the Z Fold 7 is almost certain to be the same as it was on its predecessor.



While some Chinese rival foldables already switched to super fast charging, and a new battery technology, which allows for a thinner phone, we don't expect any of that on the Z Fold 7. However, it's worth noting that Samsung is said to be working on new battery technology of its own, specifically a folding battery, but whether or not that makes it into the Z Fold 7, or is slated for a later foldable, is up for speculation.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 features and software









The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely come with Samsung's upcoming OneUI 7 interface, running on top of Android 15 . Good news for those who like to use their smartphones for longer than the average is the fact that we can expect regular software and security updates for a good seven years. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 should be nice and safe to use at least until 2031.





OneUI 7 is already rolling out in beta on some Samsung phones, so we know what it will offer - unsurprisingly - AI features. Samsung wants to integrate AI features into its flagship phones, which would let users, including those of the Z Fold 7, make the best out of their device. Writing assist tools, AI-powered content summarizing, call transcripts, and spelling and grammar checks are just some of the new features to expect.





OneUI 7 is also redesigned, and comes with even greater customization options. A new Now Bar (which is suspiciously similar to Apple's Magic Island) will offer instant access to live information, such as countdown timers, music, recordings, and more.





Like the Galaxy Folds before it, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also come with Flex Mode, which activates when the bottom part of foldable phone is placed flat on a surface, with its top part standing vertically, akin to a tiny laptop. On top of the phone serving as its own camera, video-watching and video call kickstand this way, Flex Mode optimizes apps to split between the two parts of the screen for maximum convenience. For example YouTube would play a video on the top half, while Flex Mode will show playback controls on the bottom half.





A personal favorite of mine is Samsung DeX, which its Z Fold series, including the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, come with. It's essentially a desktop mode that activates when the phone is connected to an external display, offering a taskbar, windowed apps; in my opinion - the most intuitive and comfortable Android desktop experience.





We can also expect the Z Fold 7 to have stylus support (an S Pen stylus specifically for Samsung's foldables is sold separately, though), and writing features accommodating it, should you need them.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 hardware and specs









Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs*:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon

RAM: 16GB

Battery: 4400 mAh

Charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Camera setup: 12MP Ultra-Wide, 100MP Wide-angle, 10MP Telephoto, 10MP Selfie, 4MP Under Display

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB Type-C





*Those are speculative specs





Should I wait for Galaxy Z Fold 7?





You should wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 if you've always wanted a wider Z Fold that feels like a traditional smartphone when closed, as opposed to the narrow options we've had thus far. This alone is a huge enough reason for me to wait for it, as I could never get used to the narrow Z Folds of the past. In addition, you should wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 if you're planning to upgrade to a reputable, widely-available foldable, with arguably the most features.





You should not wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 if you already own a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or 6 that you're happy with, and don't mind the latter two's narrow and tall external screen. Besides the aforementioned bigger screens and its sharper design, the Z Fold 7 will likely not give you much of a good reason to upgrade. If you were planning to upgrade for OneUI 7 and its AI features, no need - those will all make it to your older Z Fold.





