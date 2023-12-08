Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date predictions, price, specs, and must-know features



Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected release date



The release date of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still a mystery, but we can extrapolate from the announcement dates of all its predecessors. Samsung tends to stick to tradition, so we can assume the foldable will be unveiled sometime in the summer of 2024. We've included a table showing the launch dates of all Galaxy Fold models below.





*Probable dates - information not confirmed yet



Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected price



We don't have anything regarding the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the moment, so once again, we'll have to rely on guesswork. Down below, you'll find a table with all the prices of previous generation Fold devices, as well as the expected price for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Just don't take our word on it just yet, and be prepared for fluctuations.





*Expected prices



Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera: what to expect



When it comes to the camera system of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we do have some leaks and rumors going around. Famous tipsters and industry insiders (such as IceUniverse) have shared a disappointing prediction about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera. The sources claim that it will be the same system as the one found in the predecessors, the Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 4.



Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumored camera specs:

50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS;

10MP secondary telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, and 3x optical zoom;

12MP ultra-wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture.



We're not sure how trustworthy this information is, and Samsung might be working to upgrade the camera of the Z Fold 6 as we speak (it better!), so take the above information with a grain of salt.



Galaxy Z Fold 6 storage: what to expect



The Galaxy Z Fold 6 storage situation should remain more or less the same compared to the predecessor. We expect 12/256GB as a base configuration and a top variant with 1TB of storage. At this point, there's no information on a 16GB RAM model, but this might change, as Samsung is one of the biggest memory chip manufacturers, and this would be a very easy upgrade to include.



As usual, there's no microSD card slot expected on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, even though midrange models such as the A54 still sport one.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 design: what do the rumors say so far











The The Galaxy Z Fold 5 , in comparison, measures 13.4mm when folded, which is much thicker than other foldable models such as the Huawei Mate X3, launched in April (11.8mm profile), the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, unveiled in August (10.9mm thickness), and the current champion, the Honor Magic V2 (9.9mm).



As far as the design goes, we don't expect big changes. Some reports suggest there might be a built-in slot for the S Pen attached on the back (similar to the one in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 S Pen cases), but the information is based on patents, which is always pretty uncertain and far-fetched.



Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected display specs



There was an early leak that came out even before the Galaxy Z Fold 5, stating that there would be a different aspect ratio for the external screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This makes a lot of sense, as the cover screen of the Fold has been criticized for being too narrow and difficult to operate.



The Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 23.1:9 ratio cover screen. In comparison, the Honor Magic V2 features a 6.43 inches, 1060 x 2376 pixels, 20:9 ratio cover screen that is, in our opinion, much more usable.



As for the main display, we expect the same size and refresh rate as the Fold 5, with maybe a bump in brightness, to compete with phones such as the OnePlus Open and its 2,800-nit main screen.



Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery and charging specs: what to expect



The battery and charging of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are unknown at the moment. We won't be holding our breath for a substantial upgrade in battery capacity, especially given the fact that Samsung is trying to make the phone thinner and lighter and incorporate the S Pen inside as well.



The charging will also most likely cap at 25W, just like the previous model, but stay tuned for surprises on that front.



Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected features and software



The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to ship with



As for the expected new features, it's too early to tell, but it's common sense to expect some refining in multitasking and multi-window modes, as well as revisions in the taks bar regarding the active apps. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to ship with Android 14 (OneUI 6.0) at launch, but we expect the phone to soon receive the next big update, Android 15 (and OneUI 7.0). Google is expected to show its next Android version at the I/O conference in May and start distributing it to brands in Q3/Q4 2024.As for the expected new features, it's too early to tell, but it's common sense to expect some refining in multitasking and multi-window modes, as well as revisions in the taks bar regarding the active apps.



Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected hardware

We expect the Z Fold 6 to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 onboard, despite the fact that we might get a Plus version of the chipset in the meantime. We don't expect Exynos variants to make the cut, as the Korean company relies heavily on Snapdragon for its foldables. What we do expect is a specially tuned version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 bearing the "For Galaxy" moniker. What it actually means is that the clockrates will be a tad higher, resulting in slightly better benchmark scores. If thermal throttling is tamed, that is.

Samsung will have to battle with some pretty slim and stylish foldables, as the market is no longer as vast and as full of opportunities as Alaska during the Gold Fever, so the Korean company will have to amp up its game in order to compete.