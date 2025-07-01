Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled

Opensignal's June report says there is a clear winner.

By
1comment
T-Mobile and Verizon have been beefing over which company is the best overall and connectivity insights firm Opensignal appears to have settled the debate.

Last month, T-Mobile asserted that tests conducted between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 by Ookla had established it had the best mobile network in the US. While T-Mobile has often boasted about being the leader in individual categories, this was the first time it claimed to be leading in most metrics.

Verizonshot back a day later, claiming it had the fastest and most reliable network in the country. The company expanded on that by saying that RootMetrics, which it finds to be more reliable, says that it's ahead of T-Mobile.

Customers don't necessarily care which company is the absolute best as long as the service is reliable in their area. But for anyone keeping score, T-Mobile may be slightly better.



As first reported by Light Reading, Opensignal, which considers itself the "global standard for analyzing consumers' connectivity experiences," conducted a test between February 1 and May 1, and concluded that T-Mobile provides the best overall experience.

T-Mobile dominated in most categories, including Reliability Experience, Consistent Quality, Download Speed Experience (177.5Mbps), and 5G Download Speed Experience (252.4Mbps). The company was the top performer in nine categories.

Verizon ranked highest in five categories, including 5G Video Experience and Coverage Experience.

AT&T came out ahead in just one category — Availability. This means that AT&T users were connected to mobile data more often throughout the day than T-Mobile and Verizon customers.

It's not surprising to see T-Mobile outrank its biggest competitors, given its technological lead in foundational areas

When you look at the individual scores for each category, there isn't much variation between AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, except when it comes to overall download and upload speeds. So while it might not be wrong to say that T-Mobile is the current industry leader, it doesn't have a huge lead, which is why it should reconsider making network leadership a centerpiece of its communications.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
