Fresh renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 surface





Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be thinner, but it appears that Sammy is taking a page from rival foldable makers OnePlus and The downside to a thinner Galaxy Z Fold 7 handset is that the three rear cameras on the back of the device are now protruding greatly. Themight be thinner, but it appears that Sammy is taking a page from rival foldable makers OnePlus and Google and will make the next iteration of its Galaxy Z Fold wider. That same leak telling us to expect the phone to weigh in at 3.9mm thin also mentioned that it could be more than 10mm wider compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6













We expect the internal Dynamic AMOLED screen to weigh in at 7 inches when open. It should feature an 1856 x 2160 resolution and sport a 120Hz refresh rate. The Dynamic AMOLED cover screen will reportedly measure 6.3 inches with a resolution of 968 x 2376, carry a 120Hz refresh rate, and feature scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy application processor.







The camera array on the back should include a 50 MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 10 MP telephoto camera. The rumor mill calls for the device to come with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Android 15 will be pre-installed and keeping the lights on should be a 4400mAh battery with 25W Wired charging and 15W Wireless charging. The color options seen in the renders include "Blue Shadow" and a black hue.