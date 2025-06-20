Fresh renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 surface
The latest renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 surface.
New renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 were disseminated Thursday by OnLeaks and Android Headlines. Just via the eyeball test, just looking at the renders gives you a pretty good idea that the upcoming model will be thinner than its predecessor which was 12.1mm when folded and 5.6mm unfolded. Last month a leak revealed that when unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be only 3.9mm thin; that's a 30% reduction in girth.
The downside to a thinner Galaxy Z Fold 7 handset is that the three rear cameras on the back of the device are now protruding greatly. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be thinner, but it appears that Sammy is taking a page from rival foldable makers OnePlus and Google and will make the next iteration of its Galaxy Z Fold wider. That same leak telling us to expect the phone to weigh in at 3.9mm thin also mentioned that it could be more than 10mm wider compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Latest leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z 7 Fold. | Image credit-Android Headlines, 9to5Google
Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Watch 8 series on July 9th in New York City. Just today we passed along some news that some might find disappointing. A tweet from @PandaFlashPro on Thursday said that his sources told him that the upcoming foldable will not have an under-display camera (UDC) like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 did. Most likely, the poor quality of the pictures taken with this setup had Samsung deciding to return to the punch hole camera for the internal display.
The thin design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the rear cameras protrude. | Image credit-Android Headlines, 9to5Google
We expect the internal Dynamic AMOLED screen to weigh in at 7 inches when open. It should feature an 1856 x 2160 resolution and sport a 120Hz refresh rate. The Dynamic AMOLED cover screen will reportedly measure 6.3 inches with a resolution of 968 x 2376, carry a 120Hz refresh rate, and feature scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy application processor.
The camera array on the back should include a 50 MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 10 MP telephoto camera. The rumor mill calls for the device to come with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Android 15 will be pre-installed and keeping the lights on should be a 4400mAh battery with 25W Wired charging and 15W Wireless charging. The color options seen in the renders include "Blue Shadow" and a black hue.
