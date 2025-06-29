Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Samsung listened to you: Galaxy Z Fold 7 is ditching the “ugly” cameras

Goodbye, cheapo rings! The Fold 7 is paving the way for the Galaxy S26.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear cameras
Remember the thick ring camera design on the Galaxy S25 Ultra? It became the talk of the digital town when users discovered that the decorative rings could just pop off. The company listened to those complaints, and changed how the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will look before it entered production.

According to a renowned Samsung tipster, the Fold 7 originally featured the same ring design on its main cameras. Samsung “urgently” reversed course and chose a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 after users complained about how cheap the rings felt.

Do you agree with Samsung removing the rings?

Vote View Result


Recent leaked Fold 7 renders also reflect this change in design, where the main camera array features a much sleeker look without the rings. If you didn’t like how the rings looked, then that’s two upgrades to the cameras for you. A massive Fold 7 leak has just confirmed that the phone will come with a 200 MP main camera, instead of its predecessor’s 50 MP sensor.

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge also followed this redesign, and doesn’t feature the rings on its cameras. Furthermore, the backlash was intense enough that Samsung is expected to remove the rings from the Galaxy S26 series next year as well.



You love to see it, don’t you? A company actually listening to negative feedback and implementing changes accordingly. Now, if only Samsung would listen to us about its batteries: the expected 4,400 mAh capacity on the Fold 7, alongside 25W of wired charging, does not inspire confidence.

Of course, if the Fold 7 isn’t your cup of tea, you’ve got other excellent options like the Oppo Find N5 and the Honor Magic V5. The N5 was the slimmest foldable in the world until the V5 dethroned it. However, if you can’t live without One UI, then the Fold 7 is still your best bet. If you’re concerned about long-term software support, Honor is providing the same seven years of updates as Samsung.

Or, of course, you could wait a year and see if Apple finally delivers its foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 lineup. Though, if leaked foldable iPhone screen specs are anything to go by, then the Fold 7 may already have it beat.

