Best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals: launch-day promos to expect
Waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Here's what deals will likely pop up on launch day.
Foldable phone fans have a major event to look forward to this July: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch. Like its predecessor, the upcoming Android phone is expected to pack serious horsepower, proving it's more than a high-end fashion statement.
Of course, Samsung's book-like foldable innovations have never come cheap. There's no reason to expect a price drop this time around, either. In fact, even if rumors about Samsung holding the line on pricing are true, you're still looking at $1,899.99 for the base model—and up to $2,019.99 for the 1TB variant.
Naturally, users looking to upgrade to the next Galaxy AI-enhanced book-like foldable should keep watch for launch-day promos. While deals haven't come up yet, we've rounded up what to expect from the Samsung Store, major online retailers and US carriers. Stay with us if you'd like to upgrade without paying the full Galaxy Z Fold 7 price.
Expected pre-order deals at Samsung
The Samsung Store typically goes all out with its flagship phone launches, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be no exception. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6, for instance, debuted with up to $1,200 off with eligible phone trade-ins and a free storage upgrade (this alone was worth $120).
Should Samsung keep this tradition, and we believe it will, you might be in for up to $1,400 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7. That sounds like a pretty solid bargain for a handset that's anything but cheap.
Moreover, early Z Fold 6 buyers received a year of Samsung Care+ at no cost, an additional $156 discount. As if that's not enough, early birds got a $100 Samsung Credit for reserving their unit. That one is typically redeemable toward accessory purchases at the time of pre-order.
Expected pre-order deals at Amazon
While Samsung usually offers the best pre-order deals on its book-like foldables, Amazon will likely have a great launch offer in its own right. The e-commerce giant usually celebrates pre-orders with an Amazon Gift Card and a free storage upgrade. Last year's model arrived with a $300 gift card on top of the $120 discount (free storage upgrade).
The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 will probably launch with a similar offer, making Amazon a solid alternative for early buyers.
Expected pre-order deals at Verizon
Are you a Verizon customer? In that case, you should consider getting the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a plan by your favorite carrier. Over here, you can expect at least $800 off with any phone trade-in in any condition, though the pre-order deal will likely only work with new line activations on select Unlimited plans.
Expected pre-order deals at T-Mobile
We expect T-Mobile's Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deal to be even better than what Verizon is likely to offer, so T-Mobile fans are in for a treat. Users who pre-order at the official store on a select T-Mobile plan could get a free year of Samsung Care+ ($156 value). But that's not all; there might be a $220 discount on the book-like foldable.
Additionally, trade-ins will likely be accepted. Users with the right device in good condition might be able to save an extra $1,100 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 asking price. As usual, T-Mobile will probably apply the promotional credit through 24 monthly bill credits.
Expected pre-order deals at AT&T
If AT&T sticks to its usual approach, you might be able to save on more than just the Z Fold 7 during the pre-order period. For example, the carrier allowed users to grab a free storage upgrade on the 512GB model and get an extra up to $1,100 with eligible device trade-ins. This offer only worked with select Unlimited plans.
Unlike other major carriers, AT&T provided bundle offers, helping users save on a Galaxy Watch 7 or a select Galaxy tablet.
