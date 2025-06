Best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals: launch-day promos to expect

Galaxy Z Fold 7





Expected pre-order deals at Samsung





Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be no exception. Last year's



Moreover, early Z Fold 6 buyers received a year of Samsung Care+ at no cost, an additional $156 discount. As if that's not enough, early birds got a $100 Samsung Credit for reserving their unit. That one is typically redeemable toward accessory purchases at the time of pre-order.



Should Samsung keep this tradition, and we believe it will, you might be in for up to $1,400 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7 . That sounds like a pretty solid bargain for a handset that's anything but cheap. The Samsung Store typically goes all out with its flagship phone launches, and thewill likely be no exception. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 , for instance, debuted with up to $1,200 off with eligible phone trade-ins and a free storage upgrade (this alone was worth $120).Moreover, earlybuyers received a year of Samsung Care+ at no cost, an additional $156 discount. As if that's not enough, early birds got a $100 Samsung Credit for reserving their unit. That one is typically redeemable toward accessory purchases at the time of pre-order.Should Samsung keep this tradition, and we believe it will, you might be in for up to $1,400 off the. That sounds like a pretty solid bargain for a handset that's anything but cheap.





Expected pre-order deals at Amazon









While Samsung usually offers the best pre-order deals on its book-like foldables, Amazon will likely have a great launch offer in its own right. The e-commerce giant usually celebrates pre-orders with an Amazon Gift Card and a free storage upgrade. Last year's model arrived with a $300 gift card on top of the $120 discount (free storage upgrade).The upcomingwill probably launch with a similar offer, making Amazon a solid alternative for early buyers.





Expected pre-order deals at Verizon





Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a plan by your favorite carrier. Over here, you can expect at least $800 off with any phone trade-in in any condition, though the pre-order deal will likely only work with new line activations on select Unlimited plans. Are you a Verizon customer? In that case, you should consider getting the upcomingwith a plan by your favorite carrier. Over here, you can expect at least $800 off with any phone trade-in in any condition, though the pre-order deal will likely only work with new line activations on select Unlimited plans.





Expected pre-order deals at T-Mobile





T-Mobile 's Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deal to be even better than what Verizon is likely to offer, so T-Mobile fans are in for a treat. Users who pre-order at the official store on a select



Additionally, trade-ins will likely be accepted. Users with the right device in good condition might be able to save an extra $1,100 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 asking price. As usual, T-Mobile will probably apply the promotional credit through 24 monthly bill credits. We expect'spre-order deal to be even better than whatis likely to offer, sofans are in for a treat. Users who pre-order at the official store on a select T-Mobile plan could get a free year of Samsung Care+ ($156 value). But that's not all; there might be a $220 discount on the book-like foldable.Additionally, trade-ins will likely be accepted. Users with the right device in good condition might be able to save an extra $1,100 on theasking price. As usual,will probably apply the promotional credit through 24 monthly bill credits.





Expected pre-order deals at AT&T





Z Fold 7 during the pre-order period. For example, the carrier allowed users to grab a free storage upgrade on the 512GB model and get an extra up to $1,100 with eligible device trade-ins. This offer only worked with select Unlimited plans. If AT&T sticks to its usual approach, you might be able to save on more than just theduring the pre-order period. For example, the carrier allowed users to grab a free storage upgrade on the 512GB model and get an extra up to $1,100 with eligible device trade-ins. This offer only worked with select Unlimited plans.





AT&T provided bundle offers, helping users save on a Unlike other major carriers,provided bundle offers, helping users save on a Galaxy Watch 7 or a select Galaxy tablet.