Best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals: launch-day promos to expect

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Jump to:

Expected pre-order deals at Samsung

Expected pre-order deals at Amazon

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Z Fold 7

While Samsung usually offers the best pre-order deals on its book-like foldables, Amazon will likely have a great launch offer in its own right. The e-commerce giant usually celebrates pre-orders with an Amazon Gift Card and a free storage upgrade. Last year's model arrived with a $300 gift card on top of the $120 discount (free storage upgrade).The upcomingwill probably launch with a similar offer, making Amazon a solid alternative for early buyers.