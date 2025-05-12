Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Bigger, slimmer and just plain better.
At long last the size comparison and thickness of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 have been leaked by a very reliable industry insider. The Fold 7 will be considerably larger than its predecessor and also much thinner while sporting a less visible crease across its display.
Reaching almost ridiculous sizes now the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have a main display that is eight inches across compared to the Fold 6 which had a display size of 7.6 inches. Samsung’s newest foldable looks gigantic next to the Fold 6 both vertically and horizontally. Furthermore the Fold 7 also has much thinner bezels which helps it to look even larger when put next to its predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison with Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit — PandaFlash
There were some insane rumors going around a few days back that claimed that the Fold 7 would be even slimmer than the Oppo Find N5. While that has turned out to be false, Samsung has definitely made a lot of improvements in its design.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is only around 9 mm thick when folded. For comparison the Fold 6 is 12.1 mm thick when folded. The Fold 7 is also thinner than the Fold 6 when unfolded: 4 mm vs 5.6 mm. Having display bezels that are an astonishingly low 0.5 mm thick also makes the phone look amazing. For comparison the display bezels on the Fold 6 are 1.9 mm thick and 1.32 mm on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra which is the company’s latest flagship.
The display gap will be larger on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image credit — PandaFlash
However, despite the really welcome advancements in size and thickness, there are a few disappointing hardware choices holding the Fold 7 back. Most importantly of all, at least in my opinion, the Fold 7 is reportedly still going to have the 4,400 mAh battery that the Fold 6 has. Furthermore the Fold 7 will retain the often-mocked 25W charging speed.
If the crease is heavily improved and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset offers better battery life then the Fold 7 will be one of the best foldables of 2025. If not then there are fortunately a ton of other choices including the aforementioned Oppo Find N5. You could also just wait till 2027 for the mythical foldable iPhone.
