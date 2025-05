Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust

Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Fold 7





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison with size comparison with Galaxy Z Fold 6 . | Image credit — PandaFlash









The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is only around 9 mm thick when folded. For comparison the Fold 6 is 12.1 mm thick when folded. The Fold 7 is also thinner than the Fold 6 when unfolded: 4 mm vs 5.6 mm. Having display bezels that are an astonishingly low 0.5 mm thick also makes the phone look amazing. For comparison the display bezels on the Fold 6 are 1.9 mm thick and 1.32 mm on the There were some insane rumors going around a few days back that claimed that the Fold 7 would be even slimmer than the Oppo Find N5. While that has turned out to be false, Samsung has definitely made a lot of improvements in its design.Theis only around 9 mm thick when folded. For comparison the Fold 6 is 12.1 mm thick when folded. Theis also thinner than the Fold 6 when unfolded: 4 mm vs 5.6 mm. Having display bezels that are an astonishingly low 0.5 mm thick also makes the phone look amazing. For comparison the display bezels on the Fold 6 are 1.9 mm thick and 1.32 mm on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra which is the company’s latest flagship.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy





Fold 7 back. Most importantly of all, at least in my opinion, the Fold 7 is reportedly still going to have the 4,400 mAh battery that the Fold 6 has. Furthermore the Fold 7 will retain the often-mocked 25W charging speed.



If the crease is heavily improved and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset offers better battery life then the Fold 7 will be one of the best foldables of 2025. If not then there are fortunately a ton of other choices including the aforementioned Oppo Find N5. You could also just wait till 2027 for the mythical However, despite the really welcome advancements in size and thickness, there are a few disappointing hardware choices holding theback. Most importantly of all, at least in my opinion, theis reportedly still going to have the 4,400 mAh battery that the Fold 6 has. Furthermore thewill retain the often-mocked 25W charging speed.If the crease is heavily improved and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset offers better battery life then thewill be one of the best foldables of 2025. If not then there are fortunately a ton of other choices including the aforementioned Oppo Find N5. You could also just wait till 2027 for the mythical foldable iPhone

At long last the size comparison and thickness of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 have been leaked by a very reliable industry insider. Thewill be considerably larger than its predecessor and also much thinner while sporting a less visible crease across its display.Reaching almost ridiculous sizes now thewill have a main display that is eight inches across compared to the Fold 6 which had a display size of 7.6 inches. Samsung’s newest foldable looks gigantic next to the Fold 6 both vertically and horizontally. Furthermore thealso has much thinner bezels which helps it to look even larger when put next to its predecessor.