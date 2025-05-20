Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaks in disappointing real-life image
A leaked real-world Fold 7 image indicates cosmetic changes will be hardly noticeable.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders | Image credit — TT Technology
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may look a bit too similar to the Fold 6, according to a new leaked picture.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped for numerous updates. It is expected to have bigger screens and a thinner profile. And while these design changes will likely improve the usability of the device, they will apparently not be enough to make it look drastically different from the Fold 6.
According to an in-the-wild photo of the Fold 7 briefly put up by leaker Setsuna Digital on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the new phone looks like a splitting image of the phone it's going to replace at first glance.
The rumored Fold 7 leaks in the flesh. | Image Credit - Setsuna Digital
That doesn't necessarily detract from the phone's appeal, especially considering that Samsung changed things up a bit last year by going for new camera rings for the Fold 6. However, it's hard not to feel let down when a new phone looks pretty much the same as its predecessor.
That said, those with a keen eye for detail may notice two changes. As Tom's Guide points out, the Fold 7 doesn't appear to have metallic borders, which ties in with rumors that it will have a titanium backplate. The new material will also allow Samsung to reduce the thickness of the device. It's expected to be one of the thinnest bendable phones on the market, although that's difficult to make out from the picture, which only shows the phone's rear.
The flash unit has also been placed a little lower. The variant in the image is Icyblue, which was not a color option available for the Fold 6.
The Fold 7 will reportedly sport an 8.2-inch inner screen with a less prominent crease and a 6.5-inch outer display and will be taller and wider than the Fold 6. It will likely feature a 200MP main camera. It is expected to pack a 4,400 mAh battery and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.
The phone will probably be announced in early July.
