Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaks in disappointing real-life image

A leaked real-world Fold 7 image indicates cosmetic changes will be hardly noticeable.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders | Image credit — TT Technology

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may look a bit too similar to the Fold 6, according to a new leaked picture.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped for numerous updates. It is expected to have bigger screens and a thinner profile. And while these design changes will likely improve the usability of the device, they will apparently not be enough to make it look drastically different from the Fold 6.

According to an in-the-wild photo of the Fold 7 briefly put up by leaker Setsuna Digital on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the new phone looks like a splitting image of the phone it's going to replace at first glance.



That doesn't necessarily detract from the phone's appeal, especially considering that Samsung changed things up a bit last year by going for new camera rings for the Fold 6. However, it's hard not to feel let down when a new phone looks pretty much the same as its predecessor.

That said, those with a keen eye for detail may notice two changes. As Tom's Guide points out, the Fold 7 doesn't appear to have metallic borders, which ties in with rumors that it will have a titanium backplate. The new material will also allow Samsung to reduce the thickness of the device. It's expected to be one of the thinnest bendable phones on the market, although that's difficult to make out from the picture, which only shows the phone's rear.

The flash unit has also been placed a little lower. The variant in the image is Icyblue, which was not a color option available for the Fold 6.

The Fold 7 will reportedly sport an 8.2-inch inner screen with a less prominent crease and a 6.5-inch outer display and will be taller and wider than the Fold 6. It will likely feature a 200MP main camera. It is expected to pack a 4,400 mAh battery and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The phone will probably be announced in early July.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless