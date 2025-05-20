Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaks in disappointing real-life image

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Themay look a bit too similar to the Fold 6, according to a new leaked picture.Theis tipped for numerous updates. It is expected to have bigger screens and a thinner profile. And while these design changes will likely improve the usability of the device, they will apparently not be enough to make it look drastically different from the Fold 6.According to an in-the-wild photo of thebriefly put up by leaker Setsuna Digital on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the new phone looks like a splitting image of the phone it's going to replace at first glance.