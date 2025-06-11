Samsung's hopes for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are getting bleaker and bleaker
The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE are reportedly being produced in lower numbers than originally planned.
The world's top smartphone vendor is seriously struggling in the no-longer-thriving foldable segment. That's been made abundantly clear by many market reports published over the last year or so, but if you expected the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 to put their makers back on track for global sales growth, you might have another thing coming.
That's at least according to the inside sources consulted by a reputable Korean news outlet, who claim (translated here) that Samsung has had to revise down its initial production goals for this summer's new Z-series devices several times in the past few weeks alone.
Things are looking especially bad for the Z Fold 7
Equipped with two massive screens (both of which are purportedly larger than what the Z Fold 6 has to offer), as well as an upgraded 200MP primary rear-facing camera and a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sounds like an absolute beast and a big box-office hit in the making.
That's apparently what Samsung thought at first too, planning to manufacture 800,000 units in time for next month's launch. The June production target set in "early May" was reportedly reduced to 770,000 by the end of last month and now 630,000. That's a pretty major drop signaling... nothing good for the Korea-based tech giant, which must have remembered its book-style foldables are never as popular as clamshell models.
The impressive Galaxy Z Fold 7 is unlikely to sell like hotcakes.
But the company's hopes for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are not as optimistic today as in early May or late May either, going down from 590,000 to 550,000 units for this month's initial production run. That's not a huge reduction, but then again, Samsung started with a rather conservative goal for its next ultra-high-end flip phone, at least compared to the aforementioned Z Fold 7.
The other flip-style foldable expected to see daylight in July, meanwhile, is barely looking at a June production of 160,000 units. That's not only a disappointingly low number for a first-of-a-kind gadget like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, aka "Z Flip 7 popular model", but it's also down from a 210,000 target reportedly set around a month ago and 170,000 units projected as of late May.
These are not sales predictions though
That's a crucial thing to keep in mind and highlight before you start prematurely calling Samsung's next foldables box-office flops. It's impossible to know exactly how consumers will respond to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE once they're actually released, but clearly, their makers have strong reasons to believe the three new devices won't set the world on fire.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, in case you're wondering, racked up an estimated 2.9 and 2.1 million unit sales respectively within five months of their commercial debut (according to a third-party source, at least), and while Samsung certainly didn't have those kinds of numbers ready by July 2024, it's hard to imagine the Galaxy Z Flip 7, for instance, will ever be able to get anywhere near the 3 million global sales milestone.
All might not be lost for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 just yet.
The most concerning part of all that for Samsung is that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are widely considered moderate hits (at best) compared to the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, so the company's foldable popularity issues are clearly getting worse and worse with each new generation.
There are no words in today's Korean media report on that potentially groundbreaking tri-fold model, which may or may not get an Unpacked launch next month before almost surely going on sale in super-limited numbers and only a handful of global markets at a sky-high price. Otherwise put, that thing will not help Samsung's foldable volumes much for obvious reasons.
