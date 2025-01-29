If this is what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are going to cost, some of you will be disappointed
Samsung just released its Galaxy S25 trio - the phones aren't even on shelves yet - but we're already starting to see rumors and leaks about the next phones from the company: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. The two premium foldables are expected to be unveiled sometime in the summer, and now we're hearing that their pricing strategy may remain the same as last year.
The tipster that this info comes from is not the most popular leaker out there, so you can take this with a grain of salt. However, what he's saying doesn't seem unreasonable given Samsung's current pricing strategy.
The tipster indicates the two phones may come with the same prices as their predecessors: this means the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may start at $1,099, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may start at $1,899.99. The leaker does indicate that this pricing will be for 'most markets', which doesn't necessarily give us information about which markets that would apply to.
Last year, the two foldables experienced a somewhat unwelcome price increase of $100, and although some may have hoped for Samsung to revert back to its previous pricing strategy of the Fold 5 and Flip 5, it's unlikely this will occur. But hey, at least there isn't another price increase rumored so far!
Of course, foldable phones are indeed very expensive, and this could be one of the reasons why they’re still not mainstream. It’s great that the price isn’t rising, but many people may still be waiting for a more affordable foldable to try the tech for themselves. Well, this may not come from Samsung this time.
Meanwhile, the two foldables may not bring huge changes over their predecessors. Recently, we found out the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Exynos 2500 specs - the phone may replace the Snapdragon processor for Samsung's custom-made 10-core CPU. While for the beasty Z Fold 7, rumor has it will sport a binned Snapdragon 8 Elite.
As for cameras, we don't expect huge upgrades as well, but then again, foldables aren't necessarily camera-centric phones.
The two phones are expected to go official sometime in the summer. The Z Fold 7 will have some tough competition to face - the world's thinnest foldable phone, the OnePlus Open 2 (or Oppo Find N5), and potentially a Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. On the other hand, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7 is prepped to face the likes of a next-gen Motorola Razr, which may get an earlier release than usual, rumored for March or April.
Samsung's main competitor, Apple, however, has not yet graced us with any foldable (to my utmost disappointment!) Rumors about a foldable iPhone have been circulating the internet for quite a while but nothing's materialized just yet. The latest expectations for a foldable iPhone indicate 2026, at the earliest.
