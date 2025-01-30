Xiaomi 15 Ultra leak confirms new standard for smartphone RAM - sorry, Galaxy S25 Ultra, you're behind
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Now, a report from 91Mobiles reveals the color options and storage for the global variant of the 15 Ultra.
The phone is said to come only in one memory variant: 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The 16 gigs of RAM is great news and manages to beat the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 12 gigs. The rumored earlier 16GB-RAM-equipped S25 Ultra is apparently reserved only for Samsung's domestic market. The 16GB of RAM in the Xiaomi phone is on par with the OnePlus 13 and the Pixel 9 Pro models as well.
Having so much RAM isn't a necessity, but it may prove to be important for heavy multitaskers. Also, it improves the performance of some heavy games by sparing the phone from having to constantly reload stuff, ensures fast processing altogether, and is future-proof (16GB of RAM is on its way to becoming standard, and soon enough, 12 will seem outdated, if it's not already).
Meanwhile, 512GB of internal storage doesn't sound as impressive as the 1TB option for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but truth be told, it should be plenty for most people.
As for the design, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will reportedly be available in black, silver, and white colors (vegan leather finish for all of them) - pretty straightforward and classical, nothing too flashy, but hey - the camera island on this phone is flashy enough and should definitely grab some attention.
As for other specs, the phone is shaping up to be a beast. We expect a flat LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for an enjoyable viewing experience. A 6,000mAh battery is also in the rumor mill for this phone, which yes, beats the 5,000mAh in the S25 Ultra, and an eye-widening 90W wired and 50W wireless charging (faster than the wired charging of the Galaxy) should ensure that battery anxiety is a thing of the past.
Four cameras would complement this excellent package, all with Leica lenses. The main camera is said to rock 50 MP and a 1-inch sensor, while you may also be getting a 200MP periscope telephoto camera (I love that people are starting to take the telephoto camera seriously).
With all these excellent specs that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra may boast, things are looking exciting for people searching for alternatives to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Other competitors of the Xiaomi phone are the OnePlus 13 and the Pro-branded Pixels.
