Android 16 release date, supported devices and must-know features
The next big chapter in mobile operating systems is about to be written. Android 16 is just around the corner, and Google already released a couple of Beta previews of its new software brainchild.
Today we're going to systematically offer you everything we know about Android 16, including its codename, possible stable release date, all the new features we expect to land with the new OS, and the supported devices that will get the update first.
So, without further ado, let's check everything we know about Android 16.
Android 16 expected release date
- May, 2025
The release date for the stable version of Android 16 is scheduled for sometime after April 2025, possibly May. Google's I/O conference is scheduled for 20-21 May this year, so there's a possibility for Android 16 to officially debut at the event.
The first developer preview for Android 16 landed on 19 November 2024, and one month later, on 18 December 2024, a second developer preview followed suit. These initial previews were followed by the Beta releases.
Android 16 roadmap | Image by Android Developers
The first Android 16 Beta was released on 23 January 2025, with the second beta releasing shortly after on 13 February 2025. One month later, just a couple of days ago on 13 March 2025, Google officially released the third Android 16 Beta.
There's a roadmap on Google's official Android Developers site, and as you can see on the graphic above, we're hurtling toward the stable release of Android 16. The detailed chart on the page shows the last Android 16 Beta 4 release scheduled for April, May 2025, so the Final Release should come right after that in late May (just in time for Google I/O) or early June.
Android 16 codename
- Baklava
Google has followed a strict internal naming convention for all its software and hardware development projects. That's the reason why people expected the codename for Android 16 to begin with the W. The codename for the last Android version was called Vanilla Ice Cream, and the next letter in the alphabet is W.
However, Google changed the development process of Android OS after Android 14 and also switched to different letters. For example, the now-canceled Pixel Tablet 2 was designated with an "A," and last year's Android 15 update also started with the letter "A."
Of course, we already know that Android 16 is internally called Baklava; the name can be found in the code of the first developer preview, but the logic behind the switch of letters and Baklava starting with a "B" should be mentioned.
Baklava is a Turkish pastry dessert made from fine layers of filo dough and crushed walnuts or other varieties of nuts between the layers. The baked baklava is then bathed in sweet syrup made from sugar, honey, rosewater, or other types of concentrated sweet syrup.
Android 16 eligible devices
We're still in the Beta phase of the Android 16 release cycle, so we have the list of devices, eligible for the Beta preview. You can find the list below, but bear in mind that you need to be part of the Android Beta program in order to be able to get Android 16 on one of the listed devices.
Android 16 OTAs and downloads are available for the following Pixel devices:
- Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
- Pixel 6a
- Pixel 7 and 7 Pro
- Pixel 7a
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel 8 and 8 Pro
- Pixel 8a
- Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold
Now, logic dictates that the stable version of Android 16 will land first on the same phones and tablets from the list above, so if you own one of these, chances are you'll be among the first to get a taste of Android 16. But because we're already in Beta 3, we know most of the features that will land with the Final Release, so let's check them all out!
Android 16 new features
The latest Android 16 Beta 3 landed just a couple of days ago, and it's packed full of features. We've compiled a comprehensive list of everything new that's coming to your Android device with this update.
Android 16 new features at a glance:
- Progress-centric notifications
- Predictive back updates
- Richer haptics
- Adaptive refresh rate
- Outline text for maximum text contrast
- Hybrid auto-exposure
- Precise color temperature and tint adjustments
- Camera night mode scene detection
- UltraHDR image enhancements
- Photo picker improvements
- Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec support
- Health Connect updates
- Privacy Sandbox on Android
Progress-centric notifications
Progress-centric notifications | Image by Android Developers
Google is adding new progress-centric notifications to Android 16. These include rideshare, delivery, and navigation use cases; for example, you'll be able to see your progress toward a destination right in the notification shade.
Predictive back updates
This feature is aimed at making Android 16 navigation faster and smoother. What predictive back updates mean is that your phone will be able to predict when you start to swipe from the side of your phone to go back, or from the bottom to land on the home screen, and trigger the necessary animations and behaviors faster.
Richer haptics
Google is giving more control over the haptic motors of Android phones with this feature. Here's an excerpt from Google's description: "Android 16 adds haptic APIs that let apps define the amplitude and frequency curves of a haptic effect while abstracting away differences between device capabilities."
What it actually means is that Android 16 apps will have the option to behave very differently regarding haptic feedback. We expect this feature to affect games the most (think of different vibrations for different actions in games), but there are other use cases, too.
Adaptive refresh rate
This feature has already been a part of Android 15 and it makes use of the adaptive refresh rate many modern smartphone displays have. With Android 16, Google is trying to make it easier for more apps to take advantage of that hardware feature.
Outline text for maximum text contrast
Text with enhanced contrast before and after Android 16's new outline text accessibility feature | Image by Android Developers
This feature is part of the Accessibility Suite and is aimed toward people with low vision and reduced contrast sensitivity but can be very helpful for pretty much everyone. With this feature enabled, an outline area is added to the text for better contrast and readability.
Hybrid auto-exposure
This new feature concerns the camera controls and will let people manually control specific aspects of exposure while letting the auto-exposure (AE) algorithm handle the rest. People will be able to control the ISO manually and let the algorithms handle the rest, or control the exposure time and let everything else go to the algorithms.
Precise color temperature and tint adjustments
Different color temperature and tint level values | Image by Android Developers
Android 16 adds camera support for fine color temperature and tint adjustments to better support professional video recording applications. You can see the effects in the examples above—with the original image color temperature alongside different values for that parameter.
Camera night mode scene detection
This feature will help third-party apps detect low-light scenes better and switch to night mode if there's one available on the phone.
UltraHDR image enhancements
SDR image compared to UltraHDR | Image by Android Developers
Android 16 will expand the HDR capabilities of modern smartphones with the added support for UltraHDR images in the HEIC file format. This feature will expand on the current JPEG UltraHDR support, and Google is also working on AVIF support for UltraHDR as well, so stay tuned.
Photo picker improvements
This feature grants third-party apps the ability to access various image sources (e.g., you want to add a picture to your Tinder profile). With the new implementation, apps will have the option to embed the photo picker into their view hierarchy, making the process seamless and fluent—Google Photos will appear right inside the app, rather than the user needing to switch between apps to select them.
Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec support
Android 16 introduces support for the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec which is designed to be used for professional level high quality video recording and post production. Here are some of the core features of the new codec:
- Perceptually lossless video quality (close to raw video quality)
- Low complexity and high throughput intra-frame-only coding (without pixel domain prediction) to better support editing workflows
- Support for high bit-rate range up to a few Gbps for 2K, 4K and 8K resolution content, enabled by a lightweight entropy coding scheme
- Frame tiling for immersive content and for enabling parallel encoding and decoding
- Support for various chroma sampling formats and bit-depths
- Support for multiple decoding and re-encoding without severe visual quality degradation
- Support multi-view video and auxiliary video like depth, alpha, and preview
- Support for HDR10/10+ and user-defined metadata
Health Connect updates
Google is updating Health Connect with a new type of activity, defined according to World Health Organization guidelines for moderate and vigorous activity. Tracking apps will be required to provide the start time, the end time and whether the activity intensity is moderate or vigorous.
Privacy Sandbox on Android
Privacy Sandbox has been part of the Android OS for quite some time now. With Android 16, Google is making small changes and updates to the separate environment where your private data is stored securely, independent from apps and other services.
Android 16 beta preview
If these features sound good and you're interested in trying them out, there's good news! You don't have to wait until the stable release in May. All you need to do is opt in the Android Beta and enroll. You can check if your phone qualifies for the program by logging into your Google Account, but generally speaking, if you own a Pixel phone, you're good to go.
With the March 13 rollout of Android 16 Beta 3, the final release is quickly approaching. This last beta has achieved "Platform Stability," according to Google, so now is the ideal time to test out all the new features before the official release.