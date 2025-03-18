Android 16 release date, supported devices and must-know features

The next big chapter in mobile operating systems is about to be written. Android 16 is just around the corner, and Google already released a couple of Beta previews of its new software brainchild.

Today we're going to systematically offer you everything we know about Android 16, including its codename, possible stable release date, all the new features we expect to land with the new OS, and the supported devices that will get the update first.

So, without further ado, let's check everything we know about Android 16.

Progress-centric notifications









Google is adding new progress-centric notifications to Android 16. These include rideshare, delivery, and navigation use cases; for example, you'll be able to see your progress toward a destination right in the notification shade.





Predictive back updates





This feature is aimed at making Android 16 navigation faster and smoother. What predictive back updates mean is that your phone will be able to predict when you start to swipe from the side of your phone to go back, or from the bottom to land on the home screen, and trigger the necessary animations and behaviors faster.





Richer haptics





"Android 16 adds haptic APIs that let apps define the amplitude and frequency curves of a haptic effect while abstracting away differences between device capabilities."



What it actually means is that Android 16 apps will have the option to behave very differently regarding haptic feedback. We expect this feature to affect games the most (think of different vibrations for different actions in games), but there are other use cases, too. Google is giving more control over the haptic motors of Android phones with this feature. Here's an excerpt from Google's description:What it actually means is that Android 16 apps will have the option to behave very differently regarding haptic feedback. We expect this feature to affect games the most (think of different vibrations for different actions in games), but there are other use cases, too.





Adaptive refresh rate





This feature has already been a part of Android 15 and it makes use of the adaptive refresh rate many modern smartphone displays have. With Android 16, Google is trying to make it easier for more apps to take advantage of that hardware feature.





Outline text for maximum text contrast









This feature is part of the Accessibility Suite and is aimed toward people with low vision and reduced contrast sensitivity but can be very helpful for pretty much everyone. With this feature enabled, an outline area is added to the text for better contrast and readability.





Hybrid auto-exposure





This new feature concerns the camera controls and will let people manually control specific aspects of exposure while letting the auto-exposure (AE) algorithm handle the rest. People will be able to control the ISO manually and let the algorithms handle the rest, or control the exposure time and let everything else go to the algorithms.





Precise color temperature and tint adjustments









Android 16 adds camera support for fine color temperature and tint adjustments to better support professional video recording applications. You can see the effects in the examples above—with the original image color temperature alongside different values for that parameter.





Camera night mode scene detection





This feature will help third-party apps detect low-light scenes better and switch to night mode if there's one available on the phone.





UltraHDR image enhancements









Android 16 will expand the HDR capabilities of modern smartphones with the added support for UltraHDR images in the HEIC file format. This feature will expand on the current JPEG UltraHDR support, and Google is also working on AVIF support for UltraHDR as well, so stay tuned.





Photo picker improvements





This feature grants third-party apps the ability to access various image sources (e.g., you want to add a picture to your Tinder profile). With the new implementation, apps will have the option to embed the photo picker into their view hierarchy, making the process seamless and fluent—Google Photos will appear right inside the app, rather than the user needing to switch between apps to select them.





Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec support





Android 16 introduces support for the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec which is designed to be used for professional level high quality video recording and post production. Here are some of the core features of the new codec:

Perceptually lossless video quality (close to raw video quality)

Low complexity and high throughput intra-frame-only coding (without pixel domain prediction) to better support editing workflows

Support for high bit-rate range up to a few Gbps for 2K, 4K and 8K resolution content, enabled by a lightweight entropy coding scheme

Frame tiling for immersive content and for enabling parallel encoding and decoding

Support for various chroma sampling formats and bit-depths

Support for multiple decoding and re-encoding without severe visual quality degradation

Support multi-view video and auxiliary video like depth, alpha, and preview

Support for HDR10/10+ and user-defined metadata





Health Connect updates





Google is updating Health Connect with a new type of activity, defined according to World Health Organization guidelines for moderate and vigorous activity. Tracking apps will be required to provide the start time, the end time and whether the activity intensity is moderate or vigorous.





Privacy Sandbox on Android





Privacy Sandbox has been part of the Android OS for quite some time now. With Android 16, Google is making small changes and updates to the separate environment where your private data is stored securely, independent from apps and other services.





Android 16 beta preview





If these features sound good and you're interested in trying them out, there's good news! You don't have to wait until the stable release in May. All you need to do is opt in the Android Beta and enroll. You can check if your phone qualifies for the program by logging into your Google Account, but generally speaking, if you own a Pixel phone, you're good to go.





With the March 13 rollout of Android 16 Beta 3, the final release is quickly approaching. This last beta has achieved "Platform Stability," according to Google, so now is the ideal time to test out all the new features before the official release.