One UI 8 Beta 3 brings a weirdly charming AI feature

Now Brief learns a new party trick – it'll remind you of birthdays and help you whip up an AI-generated card in seconds.

The third One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S25 has just started rolling out. Every new beta version brings small changes and tweaks here and there. This third beta now brings some improvements for Samsung's Now Brief, and more specifically, some AI tricks

Now Brief is gaining some new AI smarts with this third beta of One UI 8. Now, the feature will notify you about incoming events, and in particular, about birthdays. It will even provide an option to send an AI-generated birthday card to the person in question. 

When you tap on the option, it will take you to a pop-up window where you can provide info to generate a birthday card. You are also able to choose between different art styles in which you wish the image to be generated. 

Then, you can send this AI-generated birthday card to the contact with just a couple of taps.



Meanwhile, One UI 8's third beta also brings parking spot reminders, incoming event reminders, smart home alerts, and more to Now Brief. 

What do you think of Samsung's new AI-generated birthday cards?

Vote View Result


So far, it seems that the beta program is going smoothly. We may expect a couple more beta builds to be released in the coming weeks, and then, the stable version should be next. Samsung is rumored to have One UI 8 installed on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 out of the box, and supported phones should get it in the following months. 

Meanwhile, the third beta appears to have a minimal number of bugs and no major issues have been noticed so far.

Now Brief is a feature Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S25 series. It provides you with a summary of important things for you, based on AI's estimations. These briefings include a briefing for the morning with the weather, energy score, events, and other useful things. You also get those at other times of the day. 

Samsung is progressing steadily with One UI 8. Meanwhile, the company's biggest competitor, Apple, has recently announced a complete revamp of its OS with iOS 26 that features a redesign with a Liquid Glass look. Apple didn't talk as much about AI during WWDC this year, and it seems it's betting on the redesign and new refinements to win hearts over. 

Samsung's One UI 8 is not a huge update, unlike One UI 7, and it focuses on refining things and adding useful features here and there. 

As for the birthday card AI trick, I personally think that the new addition to the Now Brief may be useful for people I don't know as well. For my close friends, I prefer to personalize a message, even better – call them and see them in person with a gift. But for acquaintances, I think it's useful for AI to generate something fun for a birthday card. 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless