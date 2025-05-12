Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak hints at a bezel so thin, it might vanish

The Galaxy Fold 7 could very much make the Z Fold 6 look ancient. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 may also have a trick up its... cover screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
A reputable leaker is now saying that Samsung may have managed to slim the Fold 7's inner display bezels quite a lot... and also reiterates earlier rumors about the potentially exceptional thinness of the upcoming foldable phone.

Samsung's upcoming foldable phones are seen in leaks constantly nowadays. Every little rumor fills a picture of what we can expect from them, and the latest leak, from reputable leaker Ice Universe, gives us some more details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The tipster has now revealed that Samsung may have managed to slim down the bezels around the inner display of the foldable to just 1 mm. The leak also corroborates earlier info about how ultra-thin the phone may be.

The inner screen of the foldable is said to sport a super-slim bezel of just 1 mm. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Fold 7's predecessor, has a bezel on the inner screen measuring 1.9 mm. Yep, that's almost a whole millimeter shaved off, and it would most likely be quite visible in real life.


But that's not all! Samsung is spreading the love to the outer screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 as well, and its display bezels are said to shrink to just 1.2mm.

Slimmer bezels ensure a more immersive display experience, but they also look quite trendy and premium. The slight design tweak may seem minimal to some, but it's huge, especially for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. I won't be surprised if, when you look at the Fold 7 and then at the Fold 6, the Fold 6 may look outdated now if this leak is true.

Meanwhile, Ice Universe (or ICE CAT) has also shared the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 compared to other Fold models. Reportedly, the Fold 7 may measure just 158.4 mm x 143.1 mm x 3.9 mm, which corroborates earlier rumors about the Fold 7's exceptional thinness of 3.9mm when unfolded!

The thin devices trend is here, and judging from all the leaks and rumors, Samsung is joining it this year with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its refined design. Oppo's Find N5 currently holds the title of the world's thinnest foldable, but it seems Samsung is set on stealing it before Honor's Magic V5 does...

Meanwhile, Apple is also gearing up to release a foldable iPhone, but this one is said to come next year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 may be announced sometime in early July with a traditional summer Unpacked event.
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
