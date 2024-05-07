Apple iPad Pro 2024 release date, pricing, features and specs

The latest iPad Pro generation jumped over the M2 and comes equipped with the M4 chip instead, making it one of the most powerful tablets ever produced. The chip also includes an advanced neural engine, enabling the iPad Pro 2024 for impressive AI magic.

The iPad Pro also comes with a brand new screen dubbed the Ultra Retina XD, leveraging OLED technology. It also supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and can get pretty bright: up to 1000 nits.

















iPad Pro 2024 , Apple showcased the first ever Alongside the, Apple showcased the first ever Apple Pencil Pro and a new Magic Keyboard . Both accessories are come with USB-C, with the Pencil Pro bringing new tricks like haptic feedback and squeeze functionality. The Magic Keyboard looks revamped and more similar to a laptop keyboard than ever before.





iPad Pro 2024 — dubbed by Apple as the Apple Pro M4 — are available for pre-order right now on Both variants of the— dubbed by Apple as the Apple Pro M4 — are available for pre-order right now on Apple's official online store , with a price increase of $99 across all variants. The expected release date is May 15, 2024.









Jump to section:









iPad Pro 2024 release date









The iPad Pro M4 (2024) was showcased online on May 7, after which all variants of the device immediately became available for pre-order in Apple's online store. The final release date for the tablets is slated for May 15, 2024.

















iPad Pro 2024 price









The latest duo of iPad Pro variants come with varying price tags, based on the configuration you're aiming to get. As always, you'll have to pick between WiFi or WiFi plus Cell service, and then you'll have to pick a storage configuration, ranging from 256GB all the way to 2TB.





This time around, Apple has spiced things up even further with the introduction of nano-textured glass. This special type of screen tech is expected to reduce reflections and improve your viewing experience under all sorts of lighting conditions.

















iPad Pro 2024 camera









A camera reposition : The inner camera of the iPad Pro M4 (2024) is now positioned horizontally, making the tablet even more suitable for a laptop-esque experience.





Thus far, previous iPad Pro models with a TrueDepth Camera for Face ID has the camera on the side when the tablet is held in landscape. This is done so that the camera is at the top of the iPad Pro when it is held in portrait.









iPad Pro 2024 storage





The iPad Pro M4 (2024) comes in a total of four storage configurations:





256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB









iPad Pro 2024 design









The iPad Pro M4 (2024) is available in two distinct sizes: 11" and 13", with each of those being respectively available in Silver and Space Gray.

Previous Gen 11" iPad Pro‌ (mm) — 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9

— 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 iPad Pro M4 (2024) 11" (mm) — 249.7 x 177.5 x 5.3

— 249.7 x 177.5 x 5.3 Previous Gen 12.9" ‌iPad Pro‌ (mm) — 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4

— 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4 iPad Pro M4 (2024) 11" (mm) — 281.5 x 215.5 x 5.1





Across all models, the 3:2 aspect ratio remains.









iPad Pro 2024 display









The iPad Pro M4 (2024) is the first Apple tablet to feature an Ultra Retina XDR display. It utilizes Tandem OLED: a technology utilizing two, stacked OLED displays to reach brightness levels of 1,000 nits in SDR and HDR. Oh, and peak brightness? That can go up to 1,600 nits.





Neno-textured glass is the other new feature that Apple has introduced, but this one is only available to the iPad Pro (M4) models with 1TB or 2TB of storage. Think of this as a sort of screen coating, which will help you get a better viewing experience out of your iPad Pro (M4), including anti-glare capabilities.





Why OLED is good: Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) screens offer superior contrast ratios and, as they don't need a separate backlight layer, they contribute to much thinner displays. OLED technology is already employed in the iPhone, utilizing a single-stack configuration. However, for the larger iPad Pro screens, Apple opted for a two-stack OLED, enhancing brightness and durability, albeit at a higher cost.





iPad Pro 2024 battery









Historically, the battery life of the iPad Pro series of tablets has been great, but we've yet to get more official word from Apple on the iPad Pro (M4)'s battery specifics. As of now, we can expect the battery life to last up to 10 hours on WiFi or 9 hours on cellular, but as usual: mileage may vary.









iPad Pro 2024 features and software









All of the latest features of the iPad Pro 2024 are enabled thanks to it's M4 chip and the neural engine inside. Apple showcased mostly quality of life updates, news pro apps and AI-enabled features during the live event.





The presenters didn't dwell much on any specific, major features or iPadOS in general, but given that we're expecting a new version to become available by the end of the year, that was pretty much to be expected.





That being said, we're sure that a lot more new and improved features will become obvious when the iPad Pro M4 (2024) launches on May 15, or rather: when we get our hands on it to test things out.









Should I get the iPad Pro 2024?









You should get the iPad Pro 2024 if you're looking to get an iPad Pro for work, practicing your craft or college. If you don't already own an iPad Pro from a previous generation and this is exactly the type of tech you need, then you really can't go wrong with getting an iPad Pro M4.





you're looking to get an iPad Pro for work, practicing your craft or college. If you don't already own an iPad Pro from a previous generation and this is exactly the type of tech you need, then you really can't go wrong with getting an iPad Pro M4. You should not get the iPad Pro 2024 if you already have a tablet that you're happy with. And that goes double if you're already equipped with a previous-gen iPad Pro, which is serving you diligently. After all, why fix something if it isn't broken? Or better yet: replace an iPad Pro for which you've gotten all required accessories already?







