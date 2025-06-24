Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Samsung may have just confirmed this key Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 info ahead of Unpacked

We're only a couple of weeks away from Samsung's next big Unpacked event, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 colors and storage options are basically etched in stone now.

Official July 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event poster
Who needs leakers, insiders, and pundits when we have official company websites? Believe it or not, Samsung seems to have inadvertently revealed a bunch of details on its upcoming ultra-high-end foldables right after formally confirming their launch date at last

Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 color options appear to be just as etched in stone now as the July 9 Unpacked event, and the same goes for the two's storage configurations. Technically, the information discovered by Android Authority in plain sight on staging websites set up by Samsung in Ireland for the B7 (aka Galaxy Z Flip 7) and Q7 (Z Fold 7) also includes price points, but these are clearly not to be taken very seriously.

Four Z Flip 7 shades and four Z Fold 7 paint jobs are now all but confirmed


  • Green Mint, Coral Red, Jet Black, Blue Shadow - Galaxy Z Flip 7;
  • Green Mint, Jet Black, Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow - Galaxy Z Fold 7.

So how do I know that these colorways can be trusted when the price tags listed by Samsung are obviously unrealistic placeholders? To be perfectly honest, I can't know that for sure, but three of those four Z Flip 7 versions and three of the four Z Fold 7 flavors have been rumored (under simpler names) by a credible source before.

 

Even more notably, Evan Blass (who is never wrong about these types of things) leaked the Z Flip 7 in all its press-friendly glory in black, blue, and red hues just yesterday, which essentially made those three options official before Samsung could remove the last shred of doubt from the equation.

Green Mint is therefore the only (semi) surprising color revealed today (for both the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7), but before you get too excited, it looks like you'll have to place your order on Samsung's official website to get your hands on that undoubtedly head-turning shade.

If history is any indication, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be released in other Samsung.com exclusive colors as well, but for the time being, there's no concrete information on that and no word on specific additional hues.

And these are almost definitely your storage options 


  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 - 256 and 512GB;
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 - 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Once again, I have a pretty good feeling about the accuracy of this information because it's been rumored a couple of times before by some generally reliable insiders. And once again, there are no big surprises to report.

 

Yes, I know some of you may have hoped to see Samsung's next-gen flagship clamshell released in a 1TB storage variant in addition to 256 and 512 gig options. But that's probably not happening. Interestingly, Samsung is likely to remove the entry-level 128GB storage configuration from the Z Flip 7 lineup, possibly to leave room for the Z Flip 7 FE to cut costs and shine with a lower price point.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, meanwhile, is all but guaranteed to keep its predecessor's storage options unchanged, although it remains to be seen which ones (if any) will jump from 12 to 16GB RAM. My money is on the top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant only, but (nice) surprises are always possible.

Let's just hope yesterday's rumor of large price hikes for the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 over last year's Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will prove inaccurate after all. Granted, this year's internal upgrades and cosmetic changes look significantly more major than what the aforementioned 2024 foldables revised about their own predecessors, but Samsung's hardcore fans are still unlikely to be okay with massive price increases all of a sudden.

