Samsung may have just confirmed this key Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 info ahead of Unpacked

formally confirming their launch date at last . Who needs leakers, insiders, and pundits when we have official company websites? Believe it or not, Samsung seems to have inadvertently revealed a bunch of details on its upcoming ultra-high-end foldables right after





Galaxy Z Fold 7 Z Flip 7 color options appear to be just as etched in stone now as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 ) and Q7 ( Z Fold 7 ) also includes price points, but these are clearly not to be taken very seriously. Yes, theandcolor options appear to be just as etched in stone now as the July 9 Unpacked event , and the same goes for the two's storage configurations. Technically, the information discovered by Android Authority in plain sight on staging websites set up by Samsung in Ireland for the B7 (aka) and Q7 () also includes price points, but these are clearly not to be taken very seriously.

Four Z Flip 7 shades and four Z Fold 7 paint jobs are now all but confirmed





Green Mint, Coral Red, Jet Black, Blue Shadow - Galaxy Z Flip 7 ;

Green Mint, Jet Black, Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow - Galaxy Z Fold 7 .



Z Flip 7 versions and three of the four Z Fold 7 flavors have been rumored (under simpler names) So how do I know that these colorways can be trusted when the price tags listed by Samsung are obviously unrealistic placeholders? To be perfectly honest, I can't know that for sure, but three of those fourversions and three of the fourflavors have been rumored (under simpler names) by a credible source before









never wrong about these types of things) Even more notably, Evan Blass (who iswrong about these types of things) leaked the Z Flip 7 in all its press-friendly glory in black, blue, and red hues just yesterday, which essentially made those three options official before Samsung could remove the last shred of doubt from the equation.

Green Mint is therefore the only (semi) surprising color revealed today (for both the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 ), but before you get too excited, it looks like you'll have to place your order on Samsung's official website to get your hands on that undoubtedly head-turning shade.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be released in other Samsung.com exclusive colors as well, but for the time being, there's no concrete information on that and no word on specific additional hues. If history is any indication, theandwill be released in other Samsung.com exclusive colors as well, but for the time being, there's no concrete information on that and no word on specific additional hues.

And these are almost definitely your storage options





Galaxy Z Flip 7 - 256 and 512GB;

- 256 and 512GB; Galaxy Z Fold 7 - 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.



Once again, I have a pretty good feeling about the accuracy of this information because it's been rumored a couple of times before by some generally reliable insiders. And once again, there are no big surprises to report.









Z Flip 7 to cut costs and shine with a lower price point. Yes, I know some of you may have hoped to see Samsung's next-gen flagship clamshell released in a 1TB storage variant in addition to 256 and 512 gig options. But that's probably not happening. Interestingly, Samsung is likely to remove the entry-level 128GB storage configuration from thelineup, possibly to leave room for the Z Flip 7 FE to cut costs and shine with a lower price point.



Recommended Stories

Galaxy Z Fold 7 The, meanwhile, is all but guaranteed to keep its predecessor's storage options unchanged, although it remains to be seen which ones (if any) will jump from 12 to 16GB RAM. My money is on the top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant only, but (nice) surprises are always possible.



