This Galaxy Z Fold 7 detail confirms what fans were hoping for

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is nearly ready to unfold, and now we know what’s powering it.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one step closer to launch, and now we know for sure what’s powering it.

A newly published FCC listing further supports the presence of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipset inside the device, putting to rest any lingering speculation about the SoC.

FCC filing practically confirms Galaxy Z Fold 7 chipset



The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has certified a Samsung device bearing the model number SM-F966B. According to Samsung’s own naming conventions and multiple past leaks, this is the international variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The documentation clearly states that the device is powered by the SM8750, which is Qualcomm’s internal model number for the Snapdragon 8 Elite. That aligns with recent rumors and marks the first solid confirmation of what silicon will power Samsung’s next foldable flagship.

More Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected specs and features



Beyond the chipset, the FCC filing also confirms support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Ultra-Wide Band (UWB), wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. These are expected inclusions for Samsung’s flagship foldable and help back up earlier rumors and spec leaks.

While the FCC listing doesn’t dive into display or camera hardware, existing reports paint a fairly complete picture:
  • Main display: 8.2-inch foldable AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover display: 6.5-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Rear cameras: 200 MP main + 12 MP ultra-wide + 10 MP 3x telephoto
  • Front cameras: 10 MP selfie (cover screen) + 4 MP under-display (foldable screen)
  • Battery: 4,400 mAh with wireless charging and power sharing
  • Software: Android 16 with One UI 8.0

Design-wise, the Fold 7 is rumored to borrow elements from the limited-edition Fold Special Edition, resulting in a slightly slimmer and lighter body with a wider cover screen that should offer a more practical experience when used closed.

And even though there were initial doubts about the S Pen support, it now appears the stylus is here to stay, possibly with an upgraded version.

Launch is imminent



FCC certification is usually one of the final steps before a product launch, which strongly suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be officially unveiled at Samsung’s expected Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

With this report, all signs point to a July debut alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and new Galaxy Watch 8 lineup, all of which will likely be running Samsung’s One UI 8 software versions.
