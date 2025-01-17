iPhone 17 Air release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

A concept render of the iPhone 17 Air. | Image credit – 4RMD





iPhone 17 Air! In 2025, Apple will stir things up and roll out a brand-new iPhone model that's rumored to be super-thin. Meet theAir!





If you desire beautiful, sleek phones above all, 2025 will be your year.





iPhone 17 Air, presented alongside the vanilla I can't imagine you'll pass by the possibleAir, presented alongside the vanilla iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max , without taking a second to check it out. It's going to be super-thin and elegant!









iPhone 17 Slim

Slim iPhone 17 Ultra

Ultra iPhone 17 Air

Maybe Apple will go with the Air moniker? Whatever Cupertino chooses, the discussed device should be pretty thin and sleek. Next year, we're about to witness how Apple ditches the Plus model and instead replaces it with the aforementioned ultra-thin smartphone that's going to get one of the three following monikers:





This is the newcomer that Apple is rumored to replace the iPhone 16 Plus with: so, no more large vanilla flagships. 2025 is the era of the slim phone, as it turns out. Samsung is also rumored to develop its own Galaxy S25 Slim





The iPhone 17 Air could arrive with a thickness varying between 5.5mm to 6.25mm.





The phone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display with a resolution of 1260 x 2740 px and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely lack some advanced display technologies, such as Low-Dielectric TEE, seen in the iPhone 17 Pro.





Battery life is a concern, with a rumored ~3,000 mAh battery, which may impact performance due to the phone's slim design.





The iPhone 17 Air could come with an A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB. The phone is also likely to feature a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. While it could be priced at $1,299, it is expected to focus on its innovative design rather than hardware upgrades.





Apple is also planning to offer the phone with an eSIM-only option, eliminating the physical SIM tray.





Let's take a deeper dive!













Despite that the iPhone 17 Air is the newcomer to the party, I don't think Apple will premiere it on a separate occasion: nope, I think the regular iPhone 17 presentation will be just fine.





We're looking at September 2025 for announcement and launch, just like its predecessors:









* - probable dates



iPhone 17 Air price and deals

Ah, money! One of Apple's – and Apple users' – favorite topics.

Don't panic, but things could get out of control.

* - anticipated prices

So, the rumored iPhone Air could be the most expensive model of the four (if the 17 Pro Max stays at $1,199) with a price tag of $1,299.

iPhone 17 . As we've noted on previous occasions, the leaked This is simply insane, if all there's to it is the fact that it's slimmer than the regular. As we've noted on previous occasions, the leaked iPhone 17 Slim specs are nothing special; Apple is counting on the design to win over consumers

This, however, won't matter a bit to users who will fall in love with the 17 Air, if it materializes in 2025.

There isn't a shortage of people who are obsessed with the way things are on the outside, not inside. It's like those who buy a Ferrari and complain that it can't fit a bandsaw and a dead deer the way a Ford F-150 can: I mean, nobody complains about that .

Besides, there is this distinct group of buyers who want to pay premium just to go and then brag about it.

iPhone 17 Air will probably cost as much as the soon-to-be-discontinued iPhone Plus: $899 and up. Thankfully, a new leak claims that theAir will probably cost as much as the soon-to-be-discontinued iPhone Plus: $899 and up.

iPhone 17 deals to expect:





Apple : It's unlikely that Apple will abandon its iPhone Upgrade Program, a system that allows users to switch to a new iPhone each year by making 12 monthly payments and trading in their current device. The program includes AppleCare+ and typically starts at $39.50 per month for a 128GB iPhone, $44.91 per month for a 128GB iPhone Plus, etc. So maybe we'll get $45mo. for the iPhone 17 Air? Let's hope so. Enrollment is straightforward and can be completed online, through the Apple Store app, or at any Apple Store location. It’s a convenient way for Apple enthusiasts to stay current with the latest devices.

: It's unlikely that Apple will abandon its iPhone Upgrade Program, a system that allows users to switch to a new iPhone each year by making 12 monthly payments and trading in their current device. The program includes AppleCare+ and typically starts at $39.50 per month for a 128GB iPhone, $44.91 per month for a 128GB iPhone Plus, etc. So maybe we'll get $45mo. for the Air? Let's hope so. Enrollment is straightforward and can be completed online, through the Apple Store app, or at any Apple Store location. It’s a convenient way for Apple enthusiasts to stay current with the latest devices. Verizon iPhone 17 Air might be offered with a great discount of up to $800. While the standard iPhone 17 is expected to be available for free with certain Unlimited plans and a trade-in of any phone, the iPhone Plus used to come with up to $800 in trade-in credits, likely targeting older models such as the iPhone 13 or 14 series. That's only $99 from the user, which doesn't sound bad.

Air might be offered with a great discount of up to $800. While the standard is expected to be available for free with certain Unlimited plans and a trade-in of any phone, the iPhone Plus used to come with up to $800 in trade-in credits, likely targeting older models such as the iPhone 13 or 14 series. That's only $99 from the user, which doesn't sound bad. T-Mobile iPhone 17 model when opting for the Magenta MAX plan, assuming it remains available in 2025. I expect this to be valid for the new slim model as well. Additionally, if T-Mobile 's promotional strategy stays consistent, a buy-one-get-one offer might provide up to $700 off a second iPhone 17 when adding a line to most T-Mobile plans.

model when opting for the Magenta MAX plan, assuming it remains available in 2025. I expect this to be valid for the new slim model as well. Additionally, if 's promotional strategy stays consistent, a buy-one-get-one offer might provide up to $700 off a second when adding a line to most plans. AT&T AT&T is expected to roll out compelling offers for the iPhone 17 lineup. The standard iPhone 17 might be available at no cost upfront when bundled with an eligible plan and a trade-in, regardless of the phone's condition. So this should also be the case for the Air model, or a discount of up to $800 may be offered with a qualifying plan and the trade-in of a relatively recent iPhone model.

Keep in mind that it's all predictions and wishful thinking at this point, so these offers might or might not materialize.





iPhone 17 Air camera



Are ready to pay the highest-ever price for an iPhone that's got only a single camera on its back?

What to expect : 48MP main, 24MP selfie

That's not a typo. For the time being, the rumors have it that the iPhone 17 Air will come with a single camera on its back with a 48MP sensor. According to prominent Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo the Cupertino giant will skip the ultra-wide and telephoto units.



On the front, the newcomer in the iPhone 17 family will pack the same 24MP selfie camera. That's not a typo. For the time being, the rumors have it that theAir will come with a single camera on its back with a 48MP sensor. According to prominent Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo the Cupertino giant will skip the ultra-wide and telephoto units.On the front, the newcomer in thefamily will pack the same 24MP selfie camera.

iPhone 17 Air will most likely come with iPhone 17 phone, while the rest of the models won't get it. This is impressive, given that the Slim/Ultra/Air model will be thinner than the rest of the gang. TheAir will most likely come with a variable aperture for its rear-sided camera. So far, rumors have it that this will be an exclusive feature for the costliestphone, while the rest of the models won't get it. This is impressive, given that the Slim/Ultra/Air model will be thinner than the rest of the gang.





Traditional smartphone cameras usually have a fixed aperture, limiting control over light exposure. This can result in overexposed or underexposed images in varying lighting conditions.



A variable aperture allows photographers to adjust the lens opening based on the environment. In bright light, a smaller aperture can prevent overexposure, while in low light, a larger aperture can capture more detail and reduce noise. This adaptability ensures consistently better photos in different lighting.



Additionally, variable apertures offer creative flexibility. Users can adjust the aperture to control depth of field—larger apertures create a shallow depth of field for portrait shots with blurred backgrounds, while smaller apertures increase depth of field, keeping landscapes sharp.



The lens aperture in a camera functions like an adjustable eye, controlling the amount of light that enters. It can widen to let in more light for darker scenes or narrow to reduce light in brighter conditions. A larger aperture (low f-number) creates a blurred background, ideal for portraits, while a smaller aperture (high f-number) keeps everything in focus, making it suitable for landscapes.Traditional smartphone cameras usually have a fixed aperture, limiting control over light exposure. This can result in overexposed or underexposed images in varying lighting conditions.A variable aperture allows photographers to adjust the lens opening based on the environment. In bright light, a smaller aperture can prevent overexposure, while in low light, a larger aperture can capture more detail and reduce noise. This adaptability ensures consistently better photos in different lighting.Additionally, variable apertures offer creative flexibility. Users can adjust the aperture to control depth of field—larger apertures create a shallow depth of field for portrait shots with blurred backgrounds, while smaller apertures increase depth of field, keeping landscapes sharp. The ability to change aperture also enables artistic experimentation. Photographers can achieve effects like starbursts with smaller apertures or soft, dreamy backgrounds with larger ones, bringing a level of creative control to mobile photography that was once exclusive to advanced cameras like DSLRs or mirrorless models.





iPhone 17 Air storage





What to expect:



256 GB

512 GB





I'm making the prediction that 128 GB won't be available as a storage option for the super-duper fancy iPhone 17 Air. That's because 128 GB is not classy enough for a phone with the potential price tag of $1,299. If however, the starting price is what was asked for the previous Plus models, we could maybe – just maybe – get 128 GB.





However, I'm also a bit skeptical about the 1 TB option for this wasp-waisted handset. Maybe 512 GB is the sweet spot when it comes to the maximum option?





What to expect:





CPU: Apple A19 chip

RAM: 8 GB

Battery: ~3,000mAh

Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB

Camera setup: Single main 48MP unit, 24MP selfie



On the outside, the upcoming novel Apple handset should be glorious. On the inside, however, not so much. In fact, it could come with some rather dull specs.





The first rumored specs for the iPhone 17 Air, as mentioned, include a 6.65-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, the A19 (non-Pro!) processor, 8GB of RAM, and a starting price of $1,299 ($100 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max) – if the early rumor holds true.









Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provided further insights, confirming a 6.6-inch display with a 1260 x 2740 resolution and a titanium-aluminum alloy frame. According to Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu, though, the iPhone 17 Air could be made It may have a single rear camera with variable aperture, improving depth-of-field and low-light photography, and smaller cutouts for the Dynamic Island.Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provided further insights, confirming a 6.6-inch display with a 1260 x 2740 resolution and a titanium-aluminum alloy frame. According to Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu, though, theAir could be made solely of aluminum





The iPhone 17 Air will be the second iPhone, after the SE 4, to feature Apple's in-house 5G modem chip, replacing Qualcomm’s. Kuo emphasized that Apple is banking on the iPhone 17 Air's design, not hardware specs, to attract buyers.





With a high price and minimal hardware upgrades, Apple is focusing on the phone's innovative form factor rather than specs to appeal to consumers.





iPhone 17 Air will come with an iPhone 17 Air has reportedly forced Apple engineers to omit a sliding SIM tray and limit the device to a single rear camera due to space constraints. Apparently, theAir will come with an eSIM option only . The ultra-thin design of theAir has reportedly forced Apple engineers to omit a sliding SIM tray and limit the device to a single rear camera due to space constraints.





Should I wait for the iPhone 17 Air?

You should wait for the iPhone 17 Air if you're into sleek and classy phones and don't care that much about the price tag. Be prepared: this one could be extremely pricey! But if it's just 5.5mm thick, as some promise, many will go crazy and just get it. Maybe thin phones are what we've been looking for all these years?

You should not wait for iPhone 17 Air if you're not invested in the Apple ecosystem. Given that this will be a first generation device, it's quite possible that some things are not refined enough. Also, if you drop your phones quite often, this will most likely be a no-no choice for you.