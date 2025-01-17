iPhone 17 Air release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades
A concept render of the iPhone 17 Air. | Image credit – 4RMD
That's not a typo. For the time being, the rumors have it that the iPhone 17 Air will come with a single camera on its back with a 48MP sensor. According to prominent Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo the Cupertino giant will skip the ultra-wide and telephoto units.
On the front, the newcomer in the iPhone 17 family will pack the same 24MP selfie camera.
Without a doubt, when it comes to the design throughout the iPhone 17 models, the most interesting (by far) is the iPhone 17 Air. This bad boy won't impress with its raw performance and hardware specs (as I mentioned above); instead, it'll be all about the way it looks. A looker, if you will: a triumph of the exterior over the interior.
The $1,299 iPhone should be a balm for sore eyes when looked upon. Is that going to be the case?
At the end of the day, the big mAh numbers are great and all, but if the phone's software and hardware are not optimized correctly, nasty power drainages could occur. It's interesting to see what battery tech Apple is going to implement for its 2025 phones.
What we know so far
In 2025, Apple will stir things up and roll out a brand-new iPhone model that's rumored to be super-thin. Meet the iPhone 17 Air!
If you desire beautiful, sleek phones above all, 2025 will be your year.
I can't imagine you'll pass by the possible iPhone 17 Air, presented alongside the vanilla iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, without taking a second to check it out. It's going to be super-thin and elegant!
Next year, we're about to witness how Apple ditches the Plus model and instead replaces it with the aforementioned ultra-thin smartphone that's going to get one of the three following monikers:
- iPhone 17 Slim
- iPhone 17 Ultra
- iPhone 17 Air
Maybe Apple will go with the Air moniker? Whatever Cupertino chooses, the discussed device should be pretty thin and sleek.
This is the newcomer that Apple is rumored to replace the iPhone 16 Plus with: so, no more large vanilla flagships. 2025 is the era of the slim phone, as it turns out. Samsung is also rumored to develop its own Galaxy S25 Slim.
The iPhone 17 Air could arrive with a thickness varying between 5.5mm to 6.25mm.
The phone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display with a resolution of 1260 x 2740 px and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely lack some advanced display technologies, such as Low-Dielectric TEE, seen in the iPhone 17 Pro.
Battery life is a concern, with a rumored ~3,000 mAh battery, which may impact performance due to the phone's slim design.
The iPhone 17 Air could come with an A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB. The phone is also likely to feature a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. While it could be priced at $1,299, it is expected to focus on its innovative design rather than hardware upgrades.
Apple is also planning to offer the phone with an eSIM-only option, eliminating the physical SIM tray.
Let's take a deeper dive!
Jump to:
iPhone 17 Air release date
Despite that the iPhone 17 Air is the newcomer to the party, I don't think Apple will premiere it on a separate occasion: nope, I think the regular iPhone 17 presentation will be just fine.
We're looking at September 2025 for announcement and launch, just like its predecessors:
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Apple iPhone 17 Air
|September, 2025*
|September, 2025*
|Apple iPhone 16 Plus
|9 September, 2024
|20 September, 2024
|Apple iPhone 15 Plus
|Sept 12, 2023
|Sept 22, 2023
|Apple iPhone 14 Plus
|Sept 7, 2022
|Sept 16, 2022
* - probable dates
iPhone 17 Air price and deals
Ah, money! One of Apple's – and Apple users' – favorite topics.
Don't panic, but things could get out of control.
|Apple iPhone model
|Starting price, regardless of storage
|iPhone 17 Air
|$899-$1,299*
|iPhone 16 Plus (and iPhone 15 Plus)
|$899
* - anticipated prices
So, the rumored iPhone Air could be the most expensive model of the four (if the 17 Pro Max stays at $1,199) with a price tag of $1,299.
This is simply insane, if all there's to it is the fact that it's slimmer than the regular iPhone 17. As we've noted on previous occasions, the leaked iPhone 17 Slim specs are nothing special; Apple is counting on the design to win over consumers.
This, however, won't matter a bit to users who will fall in love with the 17 Air, if it materializes in 2025.
There isn't a shortage of people who are obsessed with the way things are on the outside, not inside. It's like those who buy a Ferrari and complain that it can't fit a bandsaw and a dead deer the way a Ford F-150 can: I mean, nobody complains about that.
Besides, there is this distinct group of buyers who want to pay premium just to go and then brag about it.
Thankfully, a new leak claims that the iPhone 17 Air will probably cost as much as the soon-to-be-discontinued iPhone Plus: $899 and up.
iPhone 17 deals to expect:
- Apple: It's unlikely that Apple will abandon its iPhone Upgrade Program, a system that allows users to switch to a new iPhone each year by making 12 monthly payments and trading in their current device. The program includes AppleCare+ and typically starts at $39.50 per month for a 128GB iPhone, $44.91 per month for a 128GB iPhone Plus, etc. So maybe we'll get $45mo. for the iPhone 17 Air? Let's hope so. Enrollment is straightforward and can be completed online, through the Apple Store app, or at any Apple Store location. It’s a convenient way for Apple enthusiasts to stay current with the latest devices.
- Verizon: Unless there’s a significant shift, the iPhone 17 Air might be offered with a great discount of up to $800. While the standard iPhone 17 is expected to be available for free with certain Unlimited plans and a trade-in of any phone, the iPhone Plus used to come with up to $800 in trade-in credits, likely targeting older models such as the iPhone 13 or 14 series. That's only $99 from the user, which doesn't sound bad.
- T-Mobile: Customers could potentially enjoy discounts ranging from $600 to $700 on any iPhone 17 model when opting for the Magenta MAX plan, assuming it remains available in 2025. I expect this to be valid for the new slim model as well. Additionally, if T-Mobile's promotional strategy stays consistent, a buy-one-get-one offer might provide up to $700 off a second iPhone 17 when adding a line to most T-Mobile plans.
- AT&T: AT&T is expected to roll out compelling offers for the iPhone 17 lineup. The standard iPhone 17 might be available at no cost upfront when bundled with an eligible plan and a trade-in, regardless of the phone's condition. So this should also be the case for the Air model, or a discount of up to $800 may be offered with a qualifying plan and the trade-in of a relatively recent iPhone model.
Keep in mind that it's all predictions and wishful thinking at this point, so these offers might or might not materialize.
iPhone 17 Air camera
Are ready to pay the highest-ever price for an iPhone that's got only a single camera on its back?
- What to expect: 48MP main, 24MP selfie
The iPhone 17 Air will most likely come with a variable aperture for its rear-sided camera. So far, rumors have it that this will be an exclusive feature for the costliest iPhone 17 phone, while the rest of the models won't get it. This is impressive, given that the Slim/Ultra/Air model will be thinner than the rest of the gang.
The lens aperture in a camera functions like an adjustable eye, controlling the amount of light that enters. It can widen to let in more light for darker scenes or narrow to reduce light in brighter conditions. A larger aperture (low f-number) creates a blurred background, ideal for portraits, while a smaller aperture (high f-number) keeps everything in focus, making it suitable for landscapes.The ability to change aperture also enables artistic experimentation. Photographers can achieve effects like starbursts with smaller apertures or soft, dreamy backgrounds with larger ones, bringing a level of creative control to mobile photography that was once exclusive to advanced cameras like DSLRs or mirrorless models.
A variable aperture allows photographers to adjust the lens opening based on the environment. In bright light, a smaller aperture can prevent overexposure, while in low light, a larger aperture can capture more detail and reduce noise. This adaptability ensures consistently better photos in different lighting.
Additionally, variable apertures offer creative flexibility. Users can adjust the aperture to control depth of field—larger apertures create a shallow depth of field for portrait shots with blurred backgrounds, while smaller apertures increase depth of field, keeping landscapes sharp.
Traditional smartphone cameras usually have a fixed aperture, limiting control over light exposure. This can result in overexposed or underexposed images in varying lighting conditions.
iPhone 17 Air storage
What to expect:
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
I'm making the prediction that 128 GB won't be available as a storage option for the super-duper fancy iPhone 17 Air. That's because 128 GB is not classy enough for a phone with the potential price tag of $1,299. If however, the starting price is what was asked for the previous Plus models, we could maybe – just maybe – get 128 GB.
However, I'm also a bit skeptical about the 1 TB option for this wasp-waisted handset. Maybe 512 GB is the sweet spot when it comes to the maximum option?
iPhone 17 Air design
Without a doubt, when it comes to the design throughout the iPhone 17 models, the most interesting (by far) is the iPhone 17 Air. This bad boy won't impress with its raw performance and hardware specs (as I mentioned above); instead, it'll be all about the way it looks. A looker, if you will: a triumph of the exterior over the interior.
As the name suggests, this iPhone should be slim (but not shady).
How thin? That, as the poet says, is the question.
My personal view is that if Apple is able to make the iPad Pro M4 (2024) to be 5.1mm thin – amazing! – it should be able to do the same with the iPhone 17 Air.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max, for reference, measures 8.25mm. So, even if the iPhone 17 Pro Max gets all fit and lean down to around 7mm, the iPhone 17 Air should still be noticeably thinner at ~5mm.
I don't think Apple can afford to make the Slim/Ultra/Air any thicker than 5mm.
Why? Well, because there are already foldables at our disposal that are 5mm thin – and below! For example, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 5.1mm when unfolded.
Not to mention the Honor Magic V3 – an absolute miracle of a foldable that's claimed to be the thinnest of them all, measuring just 4.35mm when unfolded.
So, come the Fall of 2025, if I feel the sudden urge to get an incredibly thin phone and I see that Apple releases the iPhone 17 Air that's more than 5.5 mm thick, I simply won't buy it. Not at the rumored $1,299 price tag.
Instead, I'll just get one of the aforementioned foldables (on a deal, hehe) – this is how I'll rock a truly thin phone and I'll enjoy a huge display.
Maybe I'll just go and do exactly that, as the iPhone 17 Air could be... 6mm "thick". Apple is reportedly moving forward with plans to achieve a 6mm thickness for the iPhone 17 Air, making it the slimmest iPhone ever and thinner than the 6.9mm iPhone 6. Less than a mm difference is... underwhelming.
This claim was corroborated by another leak in early 2025: the Air model was going to be 6.25mm thick.
However, just some days later, industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo said the phone could be 5.5mm at its thinnest part, whatever that means.
At the very end of 2024 there was this concept video, showing the iPhone 17 Air in its full "glory", but I'm not convinced it will look like that:
I think that the iPhone 17 Air will come in a few exclusive color options – this is how the premium model gets even more special!
iPhone 17 Air display
The $1,299 iPhone should be a balm for sore eyes when looked upon. Is that going to be the case?
Well…
I'm bugged by the 1260 x 2740 px resolution of the potential iPhone 17 Slim – this is lower than the 1290 x 2796 resolution of the iPhone 15 Pro Max display. It's not that much lower, but I personally find it hilarious that the most expensive iPhone in 2025 will have a display with fewer pixels than an iPhone from 2023.
Be it as it may, let's hope this will change in the coming year.
However, it's going to arrive with a 120Hz refresh rate, right?
Right?
Bad news is that the iPhone 17 Air will most likely arrive without the 'Low-Dielectric TEE' display technology that the iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to benefit from. Well, you can't have it all, can you?
iPhone 17 Air battery
The single most important question is: what will the battery on the iPhone 17 Air be like? Will its super-thin body allow for a large battery? Probably not, but the 6.6-inch display could compensate for the reduced overall depth of the phone.
At the end of the day, the big mAh numbers are great and all, but if the phone's software and hardware are not optimized correctly, nasty power drainages could occur. It's interesting to see what battery tech Apple is going to implement for its 2025 phones.
The battery glue used on the non-Pro iPhone 16 models will be used on all four iPhone 17 series models. | Image credit-iFixit
The ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, set to replace what would have been the iPhone 17 Plus, could feature a new adhesive and electrically induced adhesive peel technology. This innovation enables Apple to eliminate certain battery components like brackets, screws, clips, and mounts, helping the device maintain its sleek profile.
So far, Apple's secret star hasn't disclosed its alleged battery capacity – not even in rumors.
Speaking of batteries, if the iPhone 17 Air team went through some battery challenges. The company aimed to reduce battery thickness using new materials but faced unforeseen technical hurdles.
A leak from mid-January 2025 claimed that the thin phone will indeed suffer from its battery – or, realistically speaking, its owners are going to suffer. The leaks claims the iPhone 17 Air might come with a ~3,000 mAh capacity battery. That should be illegal in 2025, yet here we are.
iPhone 17 Air features and software
- iOS 19: hopes are high;
- Apple Intelligence should be ready to shine... finally;
In 2025, Apple will finally embrace the realm of artificial intelligence (for real, this time), where its rivals have long excelled. The 2025 iPhone, adorned with newfound AI capabilities, will master the tricks its competitors perfected years ago – a belated entry, but it is what it is, as the wise man said.
It's not just me, that's what Apple fans and insiders have been telling for quite some time now: Apple is "way behind" the competition in the AI race.
Last June at WWDC 2024, Apple unveiled iOS 18 and promised to focus on AI for the iPhone. However, Apple Intelligence (the Cupertino giant is once again being modest) is available on only a handful of iPhones.
These are:
When Apple introduced the AI-centric iOS 18, they (naturally) left out any mention of the 2025 iPhone 17 lineup. But it’s hard to imagine them shelving their ambitions for Apple Intelligence so soon.
In fact, it seems more likely that the iPhone 17 series will be the true showcase for Apple Intelligence, rather than the iPhone 16. Despite the iPhone 16’s expected fanfare, the full capabilities of this feature set may not make an appearance right away.
Of course, this new Siri will only work on devices with the A17 Pro chip or newer. How very Apple to reserve such exclusivity for iPhone 15 Pro and later models.
Meanwhile, Oppo seems to be marching to the beat of its own drum, opting for a different approach entirely:
iPhone 17 Air hardware and specs
What to expect:
- CPU: Apple A19 chip
- RAM: 8 GB
- Battery: ~3,000mAh
- Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB
- Camera setup: Single main 48MP unit, 24MP selfie
On the outside, the upcoming novel Apple handset should be glorious. On the inside, however, not so much. In fact, it could come with some rather dull specs.
The first rumored specs for the iPhone 17 Air, as mentioned, include a 6.65-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, the A19 (non-Pro!) processor, 8GB of RAM, and a starting price of $1,299 ($100 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max) – if the early rumor holds true.
It may have a single rear camera with variable aperture, improving depth-of-field and low-light photography, and smaller cutouts for the Dynamic Island.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provided further insights, confirming a 6.6-inch display with a 1260 x 2740 resolution and a titanium-aluminum alloy frame. According to Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu, though, the iPhone 17 Air could be made solely of aluminum.
The iPhone 17 Air will be the second iPhone, after the SE 4, to feature Apple's in-house 5G modem chip, replacing Qualcomm’s. Kuo emphasized that Apple is banking on the iPhone 17 Air's design, not hardware specs, to attract buyers.
With a high price and minimal hardware upgrades, Apple is focusing on the phone's innovative form factor rather than specs to appeal to consumers.
Apparently, the iPhone 17 Air will come with an eSIM option only. The ultra-thin design of the iPhone 17 Air has reportedly forced Apple engineers to omit a sliding SIM tray and limit the device to a single rear camera due to space constraints.
Should I wait for the iPhone 17 Air?
- You should wait for the iPhone 17 Air if you're into sleek and classy phones and don't care that much about the price tag. Be prepared: this one could be extremely pricey! But if it's just 5.5mm thick, as some promise, many will go crazy and just get it. Maybe thin phones are what we've been looking for all these years?
- You should not wait for iPhone 17 Air if you're not invested in the Apple ecosystem. Given that this will be a first generation device, it's quite possible that some things are not refined enough. Also, if you drop your phones quite often, this will most likely be a no-no choice for you.