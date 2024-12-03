Analyst suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 may get bigger display panels
Header image: The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
It's this time of the year again - rumors about Samsung's upcoming phones are starting to circulate on the internet months ahead of their official release. The same is happening this time with the yet-unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.
Reputable display analyst Ross Young is now saying the Fold 7 would get the Galaxy Fold Special Edition panels: an 8-inch foldable screen and a 6.5-inch panel on the cover. For reference, the Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch foldable display with a 6.3-inch cover display.
Meanwhile, the company's clamshell foldable, the Z Flip 7, is also reportedly going to get an increase in its display sizes. Young says to expect a 6.85-inch foldable screen and a 4-inch cover screen. The Flip 6 currently rocks a 6.7-inch foldable screen and a 3.4-inch cover screen.
Fold 7 should have same display sizes as Fold 6 SE. So, Fold 6 SE will basically become the Fold 7.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 2, 2024
Flip 7 should grow from 6.7" to 6.85" and cover display should be around 4".
The growth isn't entirely groundbreaking but it's actually pretty notable, and if this leak turns out to be accurate, we're in for a good upgrade with next year's foldable Galaxies.
This info comes right after an analysis by DCSS that revealed that Samsung is kind of struggling with sales of the Flip 6 during Q3 of 2024. The report indicated that panel shipments are 10% lower than last year, and the product wasn't getting the attention from the US and China.
But that's not only Samsung that's experienced an issue with foldable sales. Huawei also ordered fewer panels. The report pretty much indicated a slowdown in 2025 in the foldable market.
So far, there are not a lot of leaks indicating what we can expect from Samsung's Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. As per tradition, these two foldables may come sometime in the summer of next year, and in the coming months, we expect more details to surface about them.
I think if this leak turns out to be true, it will be a great upgrade for the foldables. I'm always in for more screen, so I'm delighted to learn that the gorgeous foldables may offer more display. I can't wait to learn more!
