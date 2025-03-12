Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s biggest upgrades detailed in new leak

By
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 prototype unit | Image credit: AndroidCentral
Samsung is trying to shake up the design of its Galaxy Z Fold lineup with the next release. Although the South Korean company has been mum on the subject, numerous reports suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature an improved overall design.

Today, we’ll be talking about the phone’s biggest upgrades in terms of hardware. As expected, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, that much it’s certain.

One other important upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the camera system. The upcoming foldable will feature that same triple camera configuration, but the main sensor is getting a huge upgrade.

Instead of a 50-megapixel main camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to pack a huge 200-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the foldable’s cameras remain the same, but we hope Samsung will either optimize the software or include better sensors. That said, the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s camera system should look like this:

  • Main camera: 200 MP
  • Ultra-wide camera: 12 MP
  • Telephoto camera: 10 MP

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 render | Image credit: @Onleaks & AndroidHeadline

Besides the three camera on the back, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also feature a 10-megapixel cover screen selfie snapper, which seems to be the same as the one inside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It remains to be seen if the UDC (Under Display Camera) will be limited to capturing 4 MP resolution pictures or Samsung managed to improve it a bit.

The new report doesn’t really come as a surprise since Samsung has already launched a foldable smartphone that features a 200-megapixel main camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition made its debut on the market last year and this particular model packs a huge 200-megapixel primary camera. Sadly, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is only available in South Korea and China, so it doesn’t really count.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sometime in July. The South Korean giant is also working on a tri-fold smartphone that’s also supposed to arrive this year.
Cosmin Vasile
