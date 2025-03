Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s biggest upgrades detailed in new leak

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 prototype unit | Image credit: AndroidCentral

Main camera: 200 MP

Ultra-wide camera: 12 MP

Telephoto camera: 10 MP

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 render | Image credit: @Onleaks & AndroidHeadline





Galaxy Z Fold 7 Galaxy Z Fold 6 . It remains to be seen if the UDC (Under Display Camera) will be limited to capturing 4 MP resolution pictures or Samsung managed to improve it a bit. Besides the three camera on the back, thewill also feature a 10-megapixel cover screen selfie snapper, which seems to be the same as the one inside the. It remains to be seen if the UDC (Under Display Camera) will be limited to capturing 4 MP resolution pictures or Samsung managed to improve it a bit.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is only available in South Korea and China, so it doesn’t really count. The new report doesn’t really come as a surprise since Samsung has already launched a foldable smartphone that features a 200-megapixel main camera. TheSpecial Edition made its debut on the market last year and this particular model packs a huge 200-megapixel primary camera. Sadly, theSpecial Edition is only available in South Korea and China, so it doesn’t really count.

Samsung is trying to shake up the design of its Galaxy Z Fold lineup with the next release. Although the South Korean company has been mum on the subject, numerous reports suggest thewill feature an improved overall design Today, we’ll be talking about the phone’s biggest upgrades in terms of hardware. As expected, thewill be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, that much it’s certain.One other important upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the camera system. The upcoming foldable will feature that same triple camera configuration, but the main sensor is getting a huge upgrade.Instead of a 50-megapixel main camera, theis rumored to pack a huge 200-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the foldable’s cameras remain the same, but we hope Samsung will either optimize the software or include better sensors. That said, the’s camera system should look like this: