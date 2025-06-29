Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue

One model may soon connect to satellites without needing an iPhone nearby

Mockup of an Apple Watch Ultra using satellite messaging
Mockup of an Apple Watch Ultra using Satellite Messaging. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Apple is reportedly getting ready to update two of its smartwatches: the high-end Apple Watch Ultra and the more affordable SE model. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, both products are expected to launch later this year, bringing some much-needed changes to the lineup.

The most significant update is coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Gurman first reported at the end of last year that this model could introduce satellite messaging, allowing users to send short messages even when they don’t have access to cellular or Wi-Fi networks. If this feature arrives as expected, it would mark a major step toward making the Ultra a more independent device — especially useful for hikers, athletes, or anyone spending time off the grid.

So far, the Apple Watch Ultra has seen only small changes since it launched in 2022. A new chip was added in 2023, and a black titanium option became available last year. A bigger feature like satellite connectivity would help justify an upgrade for current Ultra owners and give Apple something new to highlight in its fall lineup.

At the same time, Apple is planning to refresh the Apple Watch SE. This is the company’s entry-level model, aimed at people who want a smartwatch but don’t need all the advanced features found in the Ultra or Series models. The current SE hasn’t been updated since 2022, so a refresh is overdue. While details are still limited, we could see improvements like a faster chip, better battery life, or small design tweaks.


These updates come at a time when Apple’s wearables business is showing signs of slowing down. The wearables, home, and accessories division saw a 7% drop in revenue last fiscal year. The Apple Watch alone fell more than 14% and could decline again this year.

If satellite messaging does arrive, Apple would be among the first to offer such a feature in a consumer-grade smartwatch. While Garmin offers emergency satellite capabilities in some of its outdoor-focused wearables, the feature is not widespread across mainstream smartwatches. This could give Apple a competitive edge, especially among adventure and fitness enthusiasts who value reliable off-grid communication.

It’s encouraging to see Apple may be giving more attention to its smartwatch lineup, especially after a few years of minimal changes. A more capable Ultra model with satellite connectivity could open up new use cases, and a refreshed SE might attract more first-time smartwatch buyers.

If executed well, these updates could help Apple regain some of the momentum it’s lost in the wearables space. Still, the real test will be whether these new features translate into real-world value for everyday users — and whether Apple can balance innovation with the kind of reliability and polish that its customers expect.

