Pixel 9a release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

Google Pixel 9a: will this phone even materialize? And if so, when? What's the price going to be like… and is it going to be a bang for your buck?





These are all legitimate questions.





So far, nothing is off the table… but nothing is on the table, as well.





It's not out of the question that the mighty potent Pixel 8a goes down in history as the last phone in the Google Pixel "a" series.





The budget-friendly variants of the Pixel flagships kicked off with the immortal classic Pixel 3a back in 2019 and have left millions of users across the globe satisfied.





But, back to the potential Pixel 9a.





So far, there have been exactly zero leaks, rumors, and hints about its possible emergence.





We shouldn't be surprised if the Pixel 9a doesn't make it in the end.





For example, the Pixel 8a , which was unveiled on May 7, 2024, was first brought to our attention in August 2023. So, if there are no leaks and rumors about it in the coming weeks and months, we could witness the end – or, at least, the pausing – of the Pixel "a" series.





Pixel 8a and the Pixel 7a Since there is no information available, it's best to take a look at the(and the Pixel 9 ) to build our expectations for the Pixel 9a accordingly.









The Pixel 9a has slim to none chance of being released in 2024: if Google was set to release its next big budget-friendly phone this year, there would have been numerous leaks. It's the tradition: Google is notoriously bad at keeping things secret and the public knows pretty much everything there is to know months in advance. Given that we're heading towards the end of the Summer, we can safely scratch a potential late 2024 release.





However, if the Pixel 9a is thing in 2025, it may come earlier than expected. That's because the Pixel 8a kicked off surprisingly on May 7, 2024, instead of the May 14 date that everybody was waiting for (that's when Google's 2024 I/O conference was held).









* - probable dates







Pixel 9a price





The Pixel 9a should not see any further price hikes. Of course, that's just me talking and Google has the last word on the matter.





Google's "a" series started at $399 for the Pixel 3a back in 2019 and since then, the price is going in one direction: up (with the notable exception of the Pixel 4a, which was sold for $349)!





We're talking about 128GB base models here and if the Pixel 9a starts straight from 256GB, I'm afraid we're going to see baseline prices north of $500 for the first time.





This isn't going to be too smart, because you can't really claim you're making "budget-friendly" handsets if they're priced at over half a grand, can you?





However, we're expecting various trade-ins and promotional offers from major carriers to allure users and get them to click that "Buy now" button once the Pixel 9a becomes available. If that happens in the first place. But we should keep our spirits high.









* - anticipated prices





Pixel 9a camera

Ah, Pixel phones and their cameras! Much has been said on the matter, and the truth is that many people – including me – have bought a Pixel "a" series handset precisely because of its potent camera. For the price, you're getting a solid snapper that is not outstanding in terms of hardware, but shines on the software front: computational photography for the win!

If we're to take a look back at the Pixel 8a , we can predict that the Pixel 9a will probably feature two cameras on its back and one selfie snapper. They could be these:

The 64MP Wide camera : The Pixel 9a could inherint it from the Pixel 8a , which got it from its predecessor, the Pixel 7a . The main camera boasts a 1/1.73" 64MP sensor with a 0.8 μm pixel size, housed under a lens with an f/1.89 aperture and an 80-degree field of view. Utilizing Quad-Bayer technology, it combines four pixels into one, enhancing low-light sensitivity. The 13MP Ultrawide camera : The ultrawide camera from the Pixel 8a and the 7a could also be the one used in the Pixel 9a. It features a 13MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. The 13MP Front camera : The front camera on the 9a could be the one from the Pixel 8a : a 13MP sensor, equipped with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens and a 96.5-degree ultrawide field of view.

Despite these hardware similarities, the Pixel 8a 's camera – and the Pixel 9a, potentially – is enhanced by the recently introduced Gemini AI, enabling a suite of impressive features:



Best Take : Automatically captures multiple shots and suggests the best one.

: Automatically captures multiple shots and suggests the best one. Magic Editor : A powerful editing tool that allows you to reposition or remove objects in your photos.

: A powerful editing tool that allows you to reposition or remove objects in your photos. Audio Magic Eraser : Intelligent noise reduction that can remove wind, crowd, and other distracting sounds from your videos.

: Intelligent noise reduction that can remove wind, crowd, and other distracting sounds from your videos. Magic Eraser : Easily remove unwanted objects or distractions from your photos.

: Easily remove unwanted objects or distractions from your photos. Night Sight : Google's groundbreaking low-light photography feature, enabling crisp and bright photos even in dim conditions.

: Google's groundbreaking low-light photography feature, enabling crisp and bright photos even in dim conditions. Photo Unblur : Improves the clarity and sharpness of photos that may have turned out blurry.

Despite these hardware similarities, the Pixel 8a's camera – and the Pixel 9a, potentially – is enhanced by the recently introduced Gemini AI, enabling a suite of impressive features:









Pixel 9a storage





On the RAM and storage fronts, things could change a bit. The Pixel 8a arrives with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and two storage variants. The base model sports 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and there's another option with 256GB using the same technology (sadly no UFS 4.0).





It's exactly UFS 4.0 that we're hoping for on the Pixel 9a, but only time (and Google) will tell. As far as the storage options, I won't be surprised if we're to get the Pixel 9a with a 512GB variant this time around. If that happens to be the case, you can kiss the 128GB starting model goodbye.





Pixel 8a storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB





Pixel 9a storage capacity:

127 GB

256 GB

512 GB (no evidence, but it won't be a surprise)





Pixel 9a design

It's a bit odd commenting on a phone's design given that there are exactly zero leaks at the moment, but it's worth it.

I'm not sure if we're going to see a vastly different device next year – that's because the latest Pixel "a" phone (namely, the Pixel 8a ) came in 2024 with a refreshed design. It has rounded corners and sides. The camera bar is present on its back, as are the vibrant colors with even more vibrant names. There's Gorilla Glass 3 on the back and front of the phones, and an aluminum frame holds this glass sandwich together.





Aloe

Bay

Porcelain

Obsidian As far as colors go, let's have a look at the available Pixel 8a hues

Pixel 9a display

Here's where it starts to get interesting. The Pixel 6a , 7a and 8a all come with a 6.1-inch display that offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 20:9 ratio, and 431 PPI.

However, their refresh rates are not on the same page. The oldest of the three: the Pixel 6a delivers a refresh rate of 60Hz, then the 7a tops that with its 90Hz, while the current Pixel 8a shines with a 120Hz refresh rate. Pretty impressive.

The panel on the 8a also supports HDR and has an always-on option. Google has bumped up the brightness and now cites 1,400 nits of HDR brightness and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. According to Google, this is 40% brighter than the Pixel 7a .



Having said all that, we should expect the Pixel 9a to continue this tradition and to come with an even more impressive panel to gaze at.





Pixel 9a battery

This is another field that we should see increased numbers: the battery! The Pixel 8a packs a slightly larger battery (than the 7a): a 4,492 mAh cell. Google claims that this provides over 24 hours of battery life and up to 72 hours with Extended Battery Saver mode.

However, a couple of hundred additional mAh figures won't do harm at all.

For charging, the Pixel 9a will probably support up to 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging, consistent what the Pixel 8a and 7a. Which is a shame, given that Chinese brands offer charging speeds north of 50W, even 100W.









Pixel 9a features and software





Pixel 9 line. The Pixel 9a will ship with Android 15 out of the box, if it ever materializes. It will most likely share many of the stellar AI features that will debut on the flagshipline.





Pixel 8a .



Gemini can perform tasks like summarizing your recent emails or swiftly organizing your inbox, translate and transcribe stuff for you, use contextual Circle to Search, and many more. The Pixel 8a also features AI-powered Pixel Call Assist features, including Call Screen, Direct My Call, Hold for Me, Clear Calling, and more, ensuring seamless communication experiences.



With the Pixel 8 series, Google introduced its own AI called Gemini (formerly Bard) and later the Big G company offered this AI magic on an "a" series device for the first time with the Pixel 8a. Gemini can perform tasks like summarizing your recent emails or swiftly organizing your inbox, translate and transcribe stuff for you, use contextual Circle to Search, and many more. The Pixel 8a also features AI-powered Pixel Call Assist features, including Call Screen, Direct My Call, Hold for Me, Clear Calling, and more, ensuring seamless communication experiences. A set of minimum Pixel 8a software features that are expected on the Pixel 9a:



Face Unlock

Direct my call

Alt text

Call Screen

Hold for Me

Clear Calling

Wait times

Live Translate

Recorder Speaker Labels

Assistant Voice Typing

Voice Messaging Transcription

At a Glance

Gemini

Google offers seven years of major OS and security updates for the Pixel 8a, so there's no reason to expect that will change with the Pixel 9a: this means that the phone could be supported until 2032.









Pixel 9a hardware and specs





The Pixel 9a will probably pack the fourth generation Tensor processor (Tensor G4). The first iterations of the chip were lagging behind the competition in terms of raw power, but with the Tensor G3 ,Google seems to have closed the gap a little.





It's up to the flagship Pixel 9 line to show what the Tensor G4 is capable of, and we're going to conduct our thorough testings with great interest. If the Tensor G4 delivers enough power and the price of the Pixel 9a is half that of the Pixel 9 Pro, well, Google's flagship is going to get hurt (badly) once again









Pixel 9a Preliminary Comparisons Of course, the main rival of the Pixel 9a is the Pixel 8a... or is it? We've just talked about how the Pixel 8a made the Pixel 8 Pro look awkawrd by being too good and too affordable for the things it delivers.





We really need to wait and see what the Pixel 9a could look like (both on the outside and the inside) and it's only then that we could get a grip on where it stands and which are its competitors.





Should you wait for the Pixel 9a?





You should wait for the Pixel 9a if you're planning on upgrading your phone at a point in the first six months of 2025. This banger could be the one for you, if you're an Android fan, if you love getting the maximum for your money, and if you're love taking photos with your mobile.



