Paying $250 more just to lose some millimeters on the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Nah, I'm good with the Z Fold 6
I may be crazy, but not that crazy...
I don't know about you, but the way things have been going lately, I don't feel like spending a ton of cash.
Certainly not every time a brand spits out a new model. Brands do that way too often – and putting aside the fact that a bit of the "innovation magic" and "novelty thrill" is irrevocably lost – I simply don't need a new phone every 10-12 months or so.
Like I said in the title: I don't feel tempted enough to spend extra Benjamins on it, just because it (allegedly) comes with a wasp waist.
From what we've seen so far, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is shaping up to be a sleeker, lighter, and slightly more refined foldable. Side-by-side comparisons have already begun surfacing online, showing the Fold 7 next to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
After soaking in all the hype, I've come to a different conclusion: I really don't mind that the Fold 6 is thicker. In fact, when you consider that the Fold 7 is expected to cost over $250 more than its predecessor, I think the Fold 6 still makes a lot of sense for a lot of people.
There's no denying that the Fold 7 has a more polished physical footprint. When unfolded, it's just 4.5 mm thick – down from the Fold 6's 5.6 mm. Fold it shut, and it's about 3 mm slimmer, too. The newer model is also expected to weigh less and it should stretch out to a slightly larger 8.2-inch screen. By the way, it should switch back to a punch-hole front camera instead of an under-display one.
These are all welcome refinements. But in day-to-day use, I'd argue they don't change the core experience enough to justify ditching the Fold 6 – especially when the price gap grows.
The tech world has an odd obsession with thinness. Whether it's phones, laptops, or tablets, slimmer is often equated with "better" or "more premium". But when it comes to foldables, that logic doesn't always hold up. A 12 mm folded phone doesn't feel like a brick in your pocket. In fact, the Fold 6's slight bulk can even feel reassuring – to me, it gives it a sturdy, book-like presence that's easy to grip and less prone to accidental slips.
And then there's the issue of battery life – something that actually does matter to me a great deal. Samsung's obsession with slimming down the Z Fold 7 raises a red flag here. Foldables already struggle to keep up with traditional phones in battery endurance, and shaving off thickness rarely helps. Samsung hasn't officially revealed battery specs for the Fold 7 yet, but if the battery is one with a 4,400 mAh capacity (or shrinks even slightly to accommodate the slimmer build), that's a trade-off that shouldn't be overlooked.
Compare this with what some competitors are offering. The Honor Magic V2 (4.7mm thin) manages to pack a 5,000 mAh battery and did so over a year ago. The Oppo Find N5 (the successor to the OnePlus Open) offers not just a 5.2mm thin chassis and a mind-blowing 5,600 mAh battery. These two offer much faster charging speeds as well.
Money, money, money
Then there's the price. Samsung foldables don't come cheap, and the Fold 7 looks to be no exception. With the Fold 6 now discounted – and sometimes deeply – the value proposition becomes hard to ignore. You're essentially paying ~$250 more for minor design upgrades and slightly better hardware, most of which won't be noticeable outside of a spec sheet. Both phones run on top-tier Snapdragon chips. Both support multitasking, stylus input, and years of software updates. If anything, the Fold 6 now represents the better balance of features and cost.
Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to get all the attention this summer – and rightfully so.
But…
I started by saying how I don't feel like spending cash right now. On the other hand, holding on to your cash might be even crazier, given the inflation we're living through (maybe it doesn't affect you as much, but it's nevertheless a good idea to act responsibly with your wallet).
So, an argument about why now is the perfect time for getting a foldable could be made. My point is the following: there isn't a shortage of foldables out there, so why settle for the mighty expensive Galaxy Z Fold 7? Even if you can't get out of the Galaxy ecosystem and you wish to stick with Samsung, there's the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Yeah, it's chunkier, but so what? It's mere millimeters we're talking about here. I see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as an even better deal, once its price goes down after its successor is officially unveiled.
Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a looker
Video credit — The Sinza
Unless you're constantly comparing the two devices side by side, the Fold 6 doesn't feel outdated or unwieldy at all.
Thanks for the battery, but…
Image credit – The Sinza
Money, money, money
Image credit – The Sinza
The Fold 6 opens fast, runs flawlessly, and still turns heads (if you insist on having a Samsung foldable). The extra few millimeters of depth don't make it uncomfortable to hold or carry. Instead, what matters more is having a solid hinge, a crisp and vivid display, and the overall fluid user experience.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks great, actually
Image credit – The Sinza
